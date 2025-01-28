General Assembly Adopts Resolution Stressing Importance of United Nations Cooperation with Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries

Delegates Also Explain Their Votes on Text to Implement 2024-2034 Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries

The General Assembly today adopted a resolution stressing the importance of the United Nations collaboration with the Portuguese-speaking world as it also heard speakers highlight the need to boost cooperation to address the particular challenges and needs of landlocked developing countries.

By adopting a text titled “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries” (document A/79/L.43), the Assembly stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between the Community and UN specialized agencies and other entities and programmes. By other terms of the resolution, the Assembly stressed the importance of partnership and cooperation between the UN and the Community to improve coordination and cooperation in peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

Acknowledging the impact of extreme weather events and the importance of humanitarian assistance provided to countries of the Community, the Assembly stressed the need to favour an articulated development-based and multidisciplinary approach in response to these phenomena to strengthen national capacities and address these adverse consequences swiftly and effectively.

Introducing “L.43”, the representative of Cabo Verde said that this group of countries is a space for unity, which promotes peace and cultural ties. “Made up of more than 278 million people on 4 continents, the Community is an example of cooperation and integration for sustainable development,” she added. The importance of including young people in innovation initiatives towards sustainable development was also highlighted in the text, she emphasized, noting that the focus must be on promoting food security and tackling climate change.

In explanation of vote, Argentina’s delegate said his delegation joined consensus on the text as it supports cooperation with the relevant stakeholders but wished to disassociate himself from the paragraphs on the Pact of the Future and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024–2034

The Assembly also heard speakers on the “Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024–2034”, which focuses on diversifying economies, promoting trade, supporting jobs and enhancing climate resilience over the next 10 years in that group of nations.

The Programme of Action (document A/79/L.21), which was originally adopted on 24 December 2024 (see Press Release GA/12671), lays out Member States’ commitments to substantially increase investment from all sources in research and development, and in building accessible, reliable and affordable digital infrastructure. The Assembly committed to doubling the contribution of manufacturing value added to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the landlocked developing countries by 2034. Further, 193-member body urged development partners to support landlocked developing countries in strengthening strategic coherence between trade and investment policies, and industrial policy objectives.

“The 570 million people living in the landlocked developing countries deserve nothing less,” said Assembly President Philémon Yang (Cameroon). “For too long, they have faced unique challenges to trade, connectivity and development,” he added. Recent shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, rising prices worldwide, geopolitical tensions and the deepening impact of climate change, have only intensified their vulnerabilities.

“The combined gross domestic product of landlocked developing countries in 2023 came in at 8 per cent below pre-pandemic projections,” he went on to say, commending these countries for their “resilience and ability to quickly reverse negative trends”. The Assembly, “the great drum that gives voice to all peoples and nation”, will monitor implementation of the programme of action, he pledged.

Rabab Fatima, Secretary-General of the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, said the group of countries face profound challenges. To address their issues, the new Programme of Action proposes regional agricultural hubs, which can help transform the sector and spearhead efforts toward sustainable development.

“Internet usage is far below the global average,” she added, emphasizing the need to bridge the gender gap in the area. On trade, she said that landlocked developing countries face 40 per cent higher trade costs than coastal States. Climate finance remains grossly insufficient for landlocked developing countries, she added, noting that the Programme of Action underscores the need to urge development partners to honour their official development assistance (ODA) commitments.

“This instrument must be a catalyst to eliminate structural barriers,” said Diego Pary Rodríguez (Bolivia), Chair of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries. Many of these countries have taken many measures to diversify their economies, but the Programme of Action has the potential to build new alliances that can provide them with the economic, political and technological tools to overcome barriers.

He pointed out that the lack of development of regional transport corridors continues to undermine their participation in global trade. “Trade remains a critical means for the landlocked developing countries to achieve economic growth,” he said. “We also ask for your support in capacity-building initiatives that will allow landlocked developing countries to comply with global trade standards,” he added, stressing the importance of fostering international cooperation in the transfer of clean technology to strengthen responses to climate change.

Explanations of vote

Speaking in explanation of vote after the vote on the Programme of Action adopted on 24 December 2024, Sweden’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said that the world is experiencing a moment of intersectoral challenges. It is vital for the particular challenges facing landlocked developing countries to be appropriately addressed. Combining climate mitigation efforts with adaptation strategies will enhance landlocked developing countries resilience, she added.

Australia’s delegate, on behalf of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, said landlocked developing countries’ challenges are exacerbated by climate change. “Sustainable development must include all sectors of society, drawing on all the potential,” she added.

The representative of Iraq, on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that, by adopting the Programme of Action, the world has underscored that urgent progress is needed to address the emerging and growing challenges of landlocked developing countries. Landlocked developing countries’ remoteness and isolation from global markets and poor infrastructure cause them to incur substantially high transport and other trade transaction costs. “This has a direct impact on economic growth and ability to achieve sustainable development,” he added.

The United Kingdom’s delegate said that he looked forward to the upcoming third landlocked developing countries conference in Turkmenistan, which will be an “important moment to come together and explore solutions”.

Japan’s representative also welcoming the adoption of the Programme of Action, noted the high transportation costs and particular COVID-19 challenges faced by landlocked developing countries.

The delegate of Belarus said that landlocked developing countries face problems “that necessitate targeted support”, adding that international support that is provided to that group of countries must be in line with said country’s specific needs. “We have consistently advocated for the development of international cooperation” but one free from politicization, she added.

Argentina’s delegate said that when it comes to climate change, “Argentina believes we must stick to scientific evidence without any kind of dogma”.

Türkiye’s representative welcomed the Programme of Action, recognizing the unique challenges of countries who lack direct access to global markets. “Our technical and financial contributions in Central Asia and the Caucasus have aimed to bridge landlocked developing countries to global markets,” she added

Appointment of Member of Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions

On other matters, the Assembly appointed Alexandra Arias (Dominican Republic) as a member of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) for a term of office beginning on 31 January and expiring on 31 December. She replaces Olivio Fermín, also of the Dominican Republic, who resigned effective 31 January.

Application of Article 19 of UN Charter

The Assembly also noted that Antigua and Barbuda has made the payments necessary to reduce its arrears in assessed contributions to the United Nations below the amount specified in Article 19 of the Charter.