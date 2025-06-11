(Due to the ongoing financial liquidity crisis currently affecting the United Nations, this meeting was not covered in English.)

The Economic and Social Council concluded its two-day management segment today with a round-table discussion under the theme “Unity in Action: Accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Implementation and Building a Better Future for All”.

The discussion, chaired by Council Vice-President Lok Bahadur Thapa (Nepal), brought together Member States, Chairs of the Council’s functional commissions and expert bodies, UN system entities and representatives of other stakeholders including non-governmental organizations.

It aimed to integrate key messages from the Economic and Social Council’s subsidiary bodies and the UN system on the Council’s main theme, develop action-oriented recommendations for follow-up and feed into the high-level political forum on sustainable development, as mandated by GA resolution 75/290 A.

The discussion took place at a moment when increasing geopolitical tensions and intersecting environmental, economic and technological challenges, as well as deepening inequalities, are shaping the global context and underscoring the urgent need for coherent and decisive action.

As the United Nations marks its eightieth anniversary and steps up efforts to implement the Pact for the Future, and advance preparations for key conferences, expectations are high for the UN to demonstrate its continued relevance, agility and effectiveness in addressing increasingly complex global challenges.

The round-table focused on how to build on the recommendations in the Pact for the Future to further strengthen the role of the Council in driving solutions, actions and partnerships to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and help build a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future.