Economic and Social Council to Hold Management Meeting on Key Messages from Subsidiary Bodies

The Economic and Social Council is meeting today for a two-day Management Segment, which will integrate key messages from subsidiary bodies. Focusing on the transition from relief to development, the meeting will develop action-oriented recommendations for the high-level political forum on sustainable development. Included among several reports and draft proposals to be considered is an introductory statement from Taffere Tesfachew, Vice-Chair of the Committee for Development Policy, who will present highlights of the Committee’s report (document E/2025/33).

Today’s meeting will also consider the Council’s existing agenda items relating to the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, South Sudan, the Sahel region and any country-specific item under the subitem on African countries emerging from conflict. Participants at the session will include Member States, representatives of the Council’s functional commissions and expert bodies, regional commissions and United Nations agencies. The programme of Management Segment meetings is focused on action the Council is expected to take on economic, social, environmental, health and related matters.

