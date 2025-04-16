Economic and Social Council Adopts Decisions on Themes of Upcoming Segments

The Economic and Social Council today adopted two draft decisions, “Theme of the humanitarian affairs segment of the 2025 session of the Economic and Social Council” (document (E/2025/L.4) and “Economic and Social Council meeting on the transition from relief to development” (document E/2025/L.5). Neither decision carries any programme budget implications.

By the text of the first decision, the theme of the Council’s 2025 humanitarian affairs segment will be “Renewing global solidarity for humanity: saving lives, reducing suffering and mobilizing solutions for humanitarian action”. The segment will convene four panel discussions. The topics are: “The humanitarian reset: a dialogue with principals on the future of humanitarian action”; “The humanitarian consequences of armed conflict: promoting respect for and good practices in the application of international humanitarian law”; “Mobilizing and adapting humanitarian financing for an effective and efficient response”; and “Reimagining the humanitarian system: innovative models to save lives, reduce suffering and promote peoples’ resilience and livelihoods”.

By the text of the second decision, the theme of the Council’s meeting on the transition from relief to development will be “Transition from relief to development: driving solutions and addressing challenges for people in vulnerable situations in crisis contexts”. The meeting will be held in Geneva on 17 June, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/290 A of 25 June 2021.