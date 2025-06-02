Secretary-General Renews Call for Immediate, Unconditional Release of Staff, Other Personnel Detained in Yemen

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on the one year of detention of United Nations and other personnel in Yemen:

This June marks one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen. I renew my call for their immediate and unconditional release, including those held since 2021 and 2023, and most recently this January.

I also reiterate my strongest condemnation of the death in detention of a World Food Programme (WFP) colleague earlier this year. The Houthi de facto authorities have yet to provide an explanation for this deplorable tragedy, and I renew the call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and accountability.

I stand in solidarity with all detained colleagues in Yemen and their families and pay tribute to their essential work and their families’ perseverance. The UN and its humanitarian partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates for the benefit of the people they serve.

The continued arbitrary detention of our colleagues is a profound injustice against those who dedicate their lives to providing life-saving assistance and support to the people of Yemen. It has placed additional constraints on our ability to operate effectively and undermined mediation efforts to secure a path towards peace.

I again urge the Houthis to immediately release those arbitrarily detained. Particularly on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, this is a time to show compassion and end the ordeal of families who face celebrating yet another holiday without their loved ones.

I would like our detained colleagues to know that you are not forgotten. The United Nations will continue to work through all possible channels to secure your safe and immediate release, and I call upon Member States to continue expressing their solidarity with those detained and intensify advocacy towards their release. I welcome the collective support of international partners, NGOs and all those working to support the people of Yemen in these efforts.