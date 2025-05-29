The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest Today

All right, good afternoon. If you haven’t guessed, today is International Peacekeepers Day. I am delighted to be joined by the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix. And sitting next to him, General [Cheryl] Pearce, the Acting Military Adviser of the United Nations.

** UN Peacekeepers Day

And I just to flag that in his message for the Day, the Secretary-General said we honour the service of peacekeepers who step into danger with courage to help those who need protection, to preserve peace and to restore hope in some of the world’s most challenging contexts. At 2:45 p.m., the Secretary-General will lay a wreath to honour the more than 4,400 United Nations peacekeepers who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1948.

And at 3 p.m., the Secretary-General will present awards to the Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme of Ghana and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year, Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone. Both of them serve with our peacekeeping mission in Abyei. Without any further ado, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, you have the floor.

All right, you heard from me, and I won’t repeat what I said at the beginning about Peacekeepers Day; I think I flagged all the events.

** Deputy Secretary-General’s Travel

Just to say that our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, as we told you. She is attending the first High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation. She is doing that on behalf of the Secretary-General. In the morning, the Deputy Secretary-General travelled to observe first-hand the impact of climate change on Tajikistan’s glaciers. She commended international efforts to protect glaciers ahead of COP30 [thirtieth Conference of Parties], noting their critical role in safeguarding water sources, ecosystems and communities. In this context, she said that the “Early Warnings for All” initiative is key to strengthening climate resilience and helping vulnerable populations prepare for climate-related shocks.

Also today, she met with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as well as with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the country. She acknowledged Tajikistan’s progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its leadership in advancing the global climate, water, and glacier preservation agenda — rooted in cooperation and multilateralism. Tomorrow, the Deputy Secretary-General will participate in the opening session of the International Conference on Glacier Preservation.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Gaza Strip, our Humanitarian Country Team of the Occupied Palestinian Territory issued a statement warning that the new militarized distribution system does not meet the needs of people in Gaza. It puts them at risk, and runs contrary to humanitarian principles. The Humanitarian Country Team, which brings together UN agencies and NGOs [non-governmental organizations], stressed that the Israeli authorities have undermined the capacity of our own teams on the ground to deliver genuine humanitarian assistance that would reach the most vulnerable groups. Despite these challenges, our team continues to deliver aid where possible. Once again, they reiterated that fundamental humanitarian principles are non-negotiable.

On the ground, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that air strikes and other attacks continue across the Gaza Strip. There are reports that scores of people were killed, and hundreds injured over the past 24 hours, including children and other civilians.

Earlier today, as attacks intensified, Israeli authorities ordered the medical team in Al Awda Hospital in north Gaza to evacuate. Efforts are ongoing to move the patients and medical staff. Al-Awda Hospital is the only remaining partially functioning hospital in North Gaza. The facility is currently overwhelmed with injuries and critically low on supplies. Despite intense insecurity, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners reached the hospital twice in the past week to assess the situation and transfer 57 critical patients to Al Shifa Hospital. WHO tells us that during the first mission, the team was exposed to nearby air strikes, shelling, and gunfire. Yesterday in Khan Younis, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Red Cross field hospital in Al Mawasi was hit, causing injuries and spreading fear among patients.

On the entry of supplies into Gaza, OCHA tells us that we continue to send, through Kerem Shalom, many supplies. Yesterday, these included flour, ingredients for community kitchens, and medical items. However, as we mentioned to you yesterday, our efforts to collect cargo from the crossing was denied by Israeli authorities. We hope to have an update later today if there is positive news to report. The quantity of supplies allowed into Gaza is just a trickle of the aid required to meet the immense needs of 2.1 million people, at a time when populations across the Strip at risk of famine.

And since you’ve been asking, I can tell you that in the past 10 days since Kerem Shalom reopened, of the nearly 900 trucks approved to enter, almost 600 of them have been offloaded on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, but have not yet been distributed into Gaza itself. They have not reached our warehouses due to the security constraints we have been telling you about.

The World Food Programme (WFP) also tells us that hungry people broke into WFP’s Al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir al-Balah, in Central Gaza, yesterday. They were clearly in search of food supplies that have been pre-positioned there for distribution. Initial reports indicate that two people died and several were injured in the tragic incident. WFP is still confirming the details of what happened.

And on the West Bank, OCHA tell us that demolitions and the threat of demolition of Palestinian property in the context of Israeli forces’ operation in northern areas continue unabated. Today, demolition operations continued in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm city, where Israeli forces have been active since 5 May. As of yesterday, nearly 50 residential units marked for demolition at the start of the month have already been destroyed. Residents were briefly allowed to enter the camp to collect personal items. Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground warn that these operations are sweeping in scale — marked by mass forced displacement and the extensive destruction of Palestinian property and humanitarian infrastructure — and further fuelling needs of affected communities.

** West Bank

We have been asked about our position concerning the recent announcement by Israel of new settlements in the occupied West Bank to remind you that the Secretary-General has repeatedly called on Israel to cease all settlement activity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. Such settlements are illegal and they are an obstacle to peace and economic and social development.

** Yemen

On Yemen, I think that you, Edith, have asked us about Hudaydah, and I can tell you that our humanitarian colleagues informed us that reported multiple attacks recently on the ports of Hudaydah in Yemen have indeed reduced their capacities. These ports are vital for bringing commercial imports, including food and medicine, as well as humanitarian supplies into the country. And any potential reductions in port capacity and constraints on pipelines of food, fuel or medicine are extremely concerning, particularly at a time when 19.5 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance and rely on these lifelines for survival. As you know, the Secretary-General has repeatedly appealed for de-escalation and respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and the infrastructure they rely on for their basic needs.

** Sudan

Moving to Sudan, I’ve also been asked cholera outbreak in the country and our coordinated efforts to address the multiple aspects of this disease, including prevention, treatment and control. I can tell you that the cholera vaccinations began on Tuesday of this week in Jebel Awlia, the hardest-hit locality in Khartoum. This is happening with our support and with the help of our partners on the ground.

The World Health Organization has also delivered more than 22 metric tons of cholera and emergency health supplies to reinforce local response efforts. Cholera cases, as I mentioned yesterday, are surging in Khartoum State, posing a grave threat to children. WHO has attributed the spike to damaged water infrastructure, the movement of people and a lack of safe water.

On top of that, our partners are warning of mounting pressure on an already overstretched health system in Khartoum. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), for its part, is implementing a multi-pronged cholera response in the Sudanese capital, focusing on high-risk communities and critical water infrastructure. This includes providing water treatment chemicals and the delivery of a generator to sustain operations at the Al Manara water treatment plant, which serves more than 1 million people in the area.

In neighbouring River Nile State, health authorities have reported over 90 cholera cases and 3 deaths in the past two weeks — many linked to people who are fleeing from Khartoum. We and our partners are responding with supplies, vaccines, rapid response teams, and supporting the national cholera plan. But we need safe access and urgent funding to save lives.

Meanwhile, OCHA tells us that needs there in Sudan continue to grow, driven by the continued displacement due to the ongoing conflict. In North Darfur State, the IOM [International Organization for Migration] reports that conflict has forced some 1,400 people to flee Abu Shouk camp and El Fasher town over the past week. Most have sought refuge within El Fasher, while others have moved to the localities of Tawila and Kutum in the state. In South Darfur State, local authorities report that 60,000 displaced human beings in the capital, Nyala, urgently need assistance.

Many are sheltering in public buildings; others have no other choice but to sleep in the open. OCHA is coordinating with partners to determine the most effective response. We continue to call on all parties to facilitate the vital work of humanitarian workers on the ground, safe and sustained access, and we continue to urge donors to step up support for aid operations in Sudan.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sherwin, you have asked our Under-Secretary-General about peacekeeping in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. I can give you a bit of updates on that. Our peacekeeping colleagues there tell us they supported the country’s armed forces yesterday in the province of Ituri, during a joint operation conducted in a locality believed to be a stronghold of the Zaire armed group.

The Mission’s intervention came in response to armed clashes near a market in Fataki, which triggered panic and led civilians to flee. To help stabilize the area and ensure civilian protection, peacekeepers established a mobile operating base there yesterday. Joint patrols with the Congolese Army were carried out around the market, in nearby displacement camps and along the route to a local bridge, as the clashes had also disrupted traffic on major roads. No civilian casualties were reported and the armed group has since retreated.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the national disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and stabilization programme launched community reinsertion projects for over a thousand former combatants from the Zaire armed group. That was done earlier this week. Over the next six months, these ex-combatants will be enrolled in income generating activities and training. They will conduct local dialogues and will also receive psycho-social support to help them get sustainable livelihoods. Members of their communities and youth at risk will also join the project to improve social cohesion and reduce, as well as prevent community violence.

And our humanitarian end, our OCHA colleagues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo warn that sexual violence is on the rise in the eastern part of the country. Across the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our humanitarian partners have reported over 67,000 cases of gender-based violence between January and April of this year alone. This represents a 38 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Only 58 per cent of the victims of the documented cases received appropriate medical care within the critical 72-hour timeframe. More than 90 per cent of the reported cases nationwide are in the conflict-affected eastern provinces, where the response is further hindered by insecurity and aid cuts.

According to our partners working in health, several health facilities in South Kivu Province are facing shortages of post-exposure prophylaxis kits, mainly due to security constraints. In addition, several of our partners involved in gender-based violence response in South Kivu have closed their programmes since March due to aid cuts. In South Kivu’s Uvira Territory alone, local authorities have documented over 100 cases of sexual violence from February to April, with further attacks being reported in May.

** Security Council

This afternoon, at 3 p.m., the Security Council will meet in an open meeting to discuss Ukraine. The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, will brief the Security Council, as well as Lisa Doughten, the Director of the Financing and Partnership Division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

** Economic Community of West African States

And just to read into the record that yesterday afternoon, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General extended his warm congratulations to the people of West Africa on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the creation of the Economic Community of West African States, better known to all of us as ECOWAS. The Secretary-General noted that, over the past five decades, ECOWAS has played a vital role in advancing economic cooperation, regional integration, and peace and stability in this rich and vibrant region. All of that is posted on the website. Edith Lederer and then Michelle.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. Going back to Gaza, I just wanted to confirm that 600 of the 900 trucks are on the Gaza side in Kerem Shalom and that none have actually been able to reach warehouses or the people because of the insecurity and violence on the roads. And if that is true, what kind of discussions are taking place between the United Nations and the Israeli Government?

Spokesman : The discussions continue to take place to convince the Israelis to facilitate our ability to pick up these goods. As we mentioned yesterday, six of our requests for permission to move humanitarian convoys were turned down by the Israelis. We need their clearance to go get the material. We need their clearance to go back, and we also need to accept that the route that they’ve cleared for us, that they’ve given us a green light for, is not one where we feel it is unsafe for the cargo and our colleagues to travel on.

Question : So, these talks have been going on for several days?

Spokesman : Well, these talks are on… I mean, we coordinate through COGAT, which is a coordinator for the Government coordinating office. I mean, we are in constant touch with them. It’s not a matter of organizing formal talks.

Question : Has there been any offer from the Israelis of an alternative route that would be safer?

Spokesman : Well, the last time that we managed to get goods in, it was [when] we found a route that we both agreed on, right? The problem is that the insecurity continues and frankly, they are not making it easy for us to deliver humanitarian goods. Michelle Nichols, Reuters.

Question : Sorry to harp on this, but there’s a lot of misinformation out there, so we want to make sure we get this right. So, yesterday, the UN was not able to collect any aid at all from Kerem Shalom?

Spokesman : That is correct.

Question : To deliver within Gaza because Israel denied all attempts?

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : So, when was the last time that the UN was able to collect aid from Kerem Shalom and deliver it to warehouses?

Spokesman : It was about three days ago, when I mentioned it at the briefing.

Question : And prior, so the other two days apart from yesterday, the prior two days…?

Spokesman : Nothing has moved. So, more trucks can come into the Kerem Shalom holding zone, whatever term you want to use, but we’ve not received the necessary clearances to pick them up.

Question : So, yesterday, you’re saying it was because Israel denied any movements. The prior two days, was it again because Israel denied any movements?

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : So, Israel has denied the UN from collecting any aid from Kerem Shalom for the past three days?

Spokesman : That’s correct. Dezhi and then Amelie and then Lenka; I see you doing the wave, but I see you.

Question : A further clarification. So, Israel denied the efforts to pick up all the trucks because of security issues?

Spokesman : They denied it. I mean, I think you have to ask them. I can’t say for them.

Question : So, they didn’t really explain the reason?

Spokesman : I think the point is they were denied.

Question : Okay, Steph, you said that “our efforts to collect cargo from the crossing was denied by Israeli authorities”. Yesterday, Ambassador [Danny] Danon was there, said: “UN, do your job, pick up your trucks.”

Spokesman : Listen. As I told you yesterday, the best way to clear this up is to for them to allow journalists to go wherever they want to go into Gaza. We are doing our job, right? We’re doing our job by continuously doing whatever we can to try to get to those goods, right? We’re continuing to do our job every single day.

Question : Right. One last thing, it seems that there might be a US-backed ceasefire deal that shows promise with both Hamas and Israel. Has UN been informed? As I understand, UN is not part of that. But, has UN been informed by any one of these parties?

Spokesman : We continue to be in touch with the various parties. Amelie, and then we’ll go back to Michelle.

Question : Just a quick follow-up. So, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Israel denied all attempts. What happened today?

Spokesman : No. So far, the days, things move past noon. So, I don’t want to give you a definitive answer of what’s happened today until the end of the day. I have short-term memory problems. So, I’m focused on what I’ve said today. You can go back to what I said in the transcript earlier in the week. You’re asking too much of my brain.

Question : On the West Bank, the announcement from Israel today seems to be a major expansion of the settlements. I know you reminded us of previous mentions from the Secretary-General, but what does that mean for the prospect of the two-State solution and the viable Palestinian State?

Spokesman : I think, you know, from what I read in the media, the announcement of these expanded settlements, the reasoning was stated publicly that it was to stall the creation of a Palestinian state. So, this moves us in the wrong direction towards a two-State solution. You can ask whatever topic you want, Sherwin.

Question : So, I mean, the Secretary-General’s statements on settlement-expansion have been consistent over the years: It’s illegal. It’s illegal in terms of international law. It undermines the two-State solution, which is on life support. Is it not time to condemn the actions of the Israeli Government that just seems to ignore the prescriptions of the international organizations?

Spokesman : I think our language has been very clear — that we stand against any and all expansion of settlements.

Question : Who should stop Israel? Because it’s undermining the two-State solution.

Spokesman : Look, I think there are countries and Member States that have an influence over Israel. There are countries and Member States that have influence over other parties. Everyone should use whatever the influence they have to push the parties towards the two-State solution. And I think, as for the upcoming conference, I think Sigrid Kaag was very eloquent yesterday in what we all hope to expect out of this conference. Lenka?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Humanitarian coordinator Tom Fletcher is now in Moscow, and he should meet with Foreign Minister [Sergey V.] Lavrov on 2 June. What the Secretary-General would like to see as a point of the discussion and possible results of the conversation? And one more question, if I may, please. You said you will double check whether the UN has been invited to the peace talks on 2 June on Ukraine?

Spokesman : Yes, I don’t have any update for you on that. Okay. Listen. Mr. Fletcher constantly visits a number of countries. Obviously, the Russian Federation is an important partner of the United Nations, and I’m sure he will have very productive talks with Mr. Lavrov. Speaking of productive talks, Mike.

Question : You’re number one. You mentioned at the top, let me make sure I’m quoting you correctly here, that the efforts by the GHF [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] are undermining the UN’s capacity. I asked this question before. I got kind of a generality. Can you give specific examples of how that is… how they’re undermining UN’s capacity?

Spokesman : So, I think what would be most productive in our eyes is that the Israeli Government’s capacity to support humanitarian distribution be done. What I was saying is I think we feel that the resources, and the focus that the Israeli security services, the Israeli Government is doing on facilitating the GHF will be better used facilitating and supporting the work of the United Nations and our partners, which has a proven track record of effective aid distribution in Gaza, which we’ve been doing for a long time. We also feel that the work that the GHF has been doing has been putting the lives of Palestinians at risk, and I would refer you to the rest of the statement from our humanitarian colleagues.

Question : So, follow-up to that then. The WFP warehouse that was looted, I’m trying to understand, was that aid being held for later delivery somewhere? And if so, where and when?

Spokesman : The most effective way to get food to people who need it is to do the community distribution, which is [what] we’ve been doing. The flour had just recently gotten there. It was part of the effort of WFP to repackage it and distribute it to households, which they’ve been able to do, and to community kitchens. The fact that it was looted, it was a sign of the desperation of people who don’t know when the next aid truck will come in. All right. Dezhi, you go.

Correspondent : Okay. Follow-up of Mike’s question. Yesterday, Ambassador Danon said that the UN is using threat, intimidation and retaliation against NGOs that choose to participate in that fund.

Spokesman : When was the last time we threatened anybody?

Question : So, you denied it, right?

Spokesman : We’re not in the business of threatening people. I mean, when did… you all understand what I’m saying. I’m not going to go any further. We’re not a threatening organization. Unfortunately, sometimes. Yes, ma’am?

Question : Steph, just a point of clarification on the attempt on getting aid into Gaza. Israel’s denied you guys. Have they given you a reason?

Spokesman : Again, I think I can’t speak for them. So, we asked for permission. We’d asked for permission yesterday for six missions. One of them was going to move trucks to Kerem Shalom. It was denied.

Question : And they didn’t provide you…?

Spokesman : I don’t have exactly what the wording is, but the point is that the answer was no, and no is no.

Question : Okay. And then, on the Al-Awda hospital, critical patients that are being transferred to Al-Shifa, can you give us a little bit more detail on how you guys are transferring them and what kind of obstacles the medics are facing transferring the patients?