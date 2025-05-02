The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** World Press Freedom Day

All right, good afternoon; we will start with International Days today, because tomorrow is…? World Press Freedom Day — it’s your day. And in all seriousness, it is a constant reminder that free and independent journalism is an essential public good.

In his message, the Secretary-General says that when journalists are unable to work, we all lose. Tragically, this is becoming more difficult every year.

And sadly, he said we are seeing a sharp rise in the number of journalists killed in conflict areas — particularly in Gaza.

And this year’s theme is “the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom” — The Secretary-General added that artificial intelligence can support freedom of expression — or can stifle it.

The full remarks are online.

** International Days

But before we get to our Press Freedom Day, today is, just as important, World Tuna Day.

In case you did not know, Tuna is rich in Omega-3, and also contains minerals, proteins, and vitamin B12, among other advantages. Unfortunately, though, its popularity has led to overfishing in so many parts of the world.

** Secretary-General/Peacekeeping

All right, back to regular programming: This morning, the Secretary-General took part in a dialogue with peacekeeping troop-contributing countries.

This was a closed meeting, so we won’t be sharing the Secretary-General’s full remarks with you. But I can tell you that, as you can imagine, he thanked the troop-contributing countries for their participation and for their work and sacrifice of their soldiers and police officers.

Peacekeeping is multilateralism in action, [António] Guterres said, a direct, collective and tangible commitment to peace.

He added that peacekeeping is also a partnership, and that partnership depends on global political support as well as on the ideas, insights and continued commitment of Member States in the face of a range of increasingly complex risks and challenges and, of course, financing for peacekeeping is clearly one of those challenges.

The Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, in two weeks, the Secretary-General said, will be an opportunity to build on this important work.

** Syria

Turning to the situation in Syria: I can tell you that our Secretary-General has been monitoring with alarm the reports of violence in the [Druse-majority] suburbs of Damascus and in the south of Syria, including reports of civilian casualties and assassination of local administration figures.

He condemns all violence against civilians, including acts which could risk inflaming sectarian tensions. In this context, he also condemns Israel’s violation of Syria’s sovereignty, including the latest airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus.

It is essential that these attacks stop and that Israel respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence. The Secretary-General unequivocally calls on all concerned to cease all hostilities, exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation. He is encouraged by intra-Syrian efforts to de-escalate the violence and maintain security and stability.

He also takes note of the statement by interim President [Ahmed] al-Sharaa, prioritizing “dialogue and cooperation within the framework of national unity”, and appeals to the interim authorities to transparently and openly investigate all violations.

The Secretary-General further underscores that it is imperative to support a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria, in line with the key principles of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Moving to Gaza, our humanitarian colleagues say that today marks two months since Israeli authorities imposed a total blockade on all supplies into Gaza. We can’t stress this enough: The longer this blockade continues, the more irreversible harm is being done to countless lives.

Fuel is also running out, and even existing stocks are often inaccessible. This is because many fuel stations are in areas where Israeli authorities systematically deny our request for access. Just to give you a couple examples of the humanitarian impact of the lack of fuel: Earlier this week, the municipality of Beit Lahia in North Gaza said it could no longer pump water from wells or run sewage and sanitation systems. The Palestinian Civil Defence also reports that only 8 of its 12 firefighting, rescue and ambulance vehicles remain operational.

Meanwhile, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) reports that hostilities continue to imperil civilians. Over the past two days, our colleagues on the ground reported air strikes, tank fire and heavy shelling in residential areas across all the Gaza Strip’s five governorates. Scores have been killed or injured, including women and children staying in tents for displaced people.

In recent days, three farmers were reportedly found dead in eastern Khan Younis following reports of an air strike in that area, and on Tuesday, farmland in North Gaza was reportedly set on fire. And on Wednesday, a fisher was reportedly killed off the coast of Gaza City. Beyond the loss of life, these incidents further deepen people’s dependence on food aid — which, as we’ve said, is either depleted or fast running out.

** Lebanon

And an update from the situation up north in Lebanon where our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that the Head of Mission and Force Commander, Lieutenant General Haroldo Lazaro, today met with mayors and local leaders from Tyre and Al-Qalaa Sector, that is in Sector West. He reaffirmed the mission’s commitment to supporting local communities, to help enhance local capacities for post-conflict recovery, and UNIFIL’s (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) ongoing coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, also Lebanese municipalities and other UN agencies.

UNIFIL continues to observe Israel Defense Forces activities in its area of operations. UN peacekeepers continue to conduct operations, including with the Lebanese Armed Forces, with checkpoints, patrols along the Blue Line, and counter-rocket launching operations. On 30 April, UNIFIL tells us that they detected a weapons and ammunition cache containing rockets near Shihin in Sector West that was promptly reported it to the Lebanese army as they are mandated to do so.

The mission tells us that its peacekeepers continue to encounter incidents of aggressive behaviour and obstructions of movement in its area of operations.

** Ukraine

Moving to Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that over the past 48 hours, local authorities report that at least six civilians were killed and nearly 100 others, including children, were injured as shelling intensified in the regions of Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. Homes, schools and health infrastructure were either destroyed or damaged.

Today in Zaporizhzhia City, an overnight strike injured dozens of civilians and damaged multiple residential buildings, a university, health facilities and other civilian infrastructure, that’s what aid workers and local authorities are telling us.

Yesterday, in Odesa, the city was also struck, resulting in casualties among local residents and damage to more than a dozen apartment buildings.

Our humanitarian partners quickly mobilized to deliver emergency assistance in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, including hot meals, psychological first aid and shelter material. With many homes left uninhabitable, efforts to secure temporary accommodation are continuing.

** Haiti

And an update from Haiti, where our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are continuing to provide assistance in areas where armed violence continues to hamper access to healthcare.

In the Centre Department earlier this week, we and our partners delivered emergency kits — enough to support 30,000 patients for three months. These kits, which include surgical instruments and other essential supplies, were dispatched to hospitals in Hinche, in the Centre Department’s capital, to the commune of Boucan Carré, and the village of Cange. These facilities are coping with acute shortages due to the influx of displaced people.

These health facilities are also understaffed and overstretched, following the closure of a major referral hospital in the department: As we told you last week, the University Hospital of Mirebalais was forced to suspend operations following a wave of insecurity in the area.

Although we and our partners continue to support hospitals that are still functioning, access constraints reported along main transport routes are complicating efforts to deliver vital assistance.

Across Haiti, access to healthcare is shrinking. The situation is particularly acute in the Port-au-Prince Metropolitan Area, where 42 per cent of the healthcare facilities remain closed; that’s what the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is saying.

Severe funding shortfalls are also undermining the response. A third of the way into the year, the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Haiti is less than 7 per cent funded, having just over $61 million in the bank, compared to the more than $908 million that are needed.

OCHA continues to work with UN agencies and our humanitarian partners to meet the most urgent needs of the people in Haiti, wherever and whenever possible.

** Myanmar

Regarding Myanmar, Volker Türk, our High Commissioner for Human Rights, called today on the military in Myanmar to stop all attacks on civilians and civilian objects.

He said the unremitting violence inflicted on civilians, despite a ceasefire called by the authorities back in March following the earthquakes, underscores the need for the parties to commit to — and implement — a genuine and permanent nationwide halt to hostilities and return to the rule of civilians.

Since the earthquake and as of 29 April, the military has reportedly launched at least 243 attacks, including 171 air strikes, with over 200 civilians reportedly been killed.

People in Myanmar need food, they need water, they [need] shelter. They also need peace and they need protection. The High Commissioner said it is time to put people first, to prioritize their human rights and humanitarian needs, and to achieve a peaceful resolution to this crisis.

** Somalia

Last, a humanitarian note from Somalia, where our colleagues there tell us that since 15 April, more than 45,000 human beings have been impacted by flash floods — that’s what local authorities in Somalia are telling us, a number of people died, among them children.

On 28 April, the Shabelle River burst its banks in the Jowhar district of the Middle Shabelle region, forcing more than 6,000 to flee to makeshift camps on higher ground. In Galmudug State, flash floods in some parts of the town of Gaalkacyo affected more than 9,500 people who are already displaced people living in 14 makeshift shelters.

The flooding is happening at a time when humanitarian organizations, especially the national non-governmental organizations, have been crippled by funding cuts.

In recent months, many groups in Somalia have been forced to pause, scale back or even end their critical work they are doing on the ground.

This year, about one third of Somalia’s population — nearly 6 million people — needs humanitarian assistance. However, out of the $1.4 billion humanitarian appeal we have just received $148 million up to this very moment, which is about 10 per cent.

And I will leave it at that and take your questions should you have any.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Yes. Ahmed, then Amelie, and then Yvonne.

Question : Thank you, Steph, and thank the Secretary-General for his kind words about the World Press Freedom Day. And like every year, he comes and maybe he meets with the journalists here at the Headquarters, and he expresses his respect, admiration, love, everything. But this is missing action that has been on the table for many years. Appointment of a special representative of the Secretary-General for the freedom of the press and the protection of journalists. Record numbers in recent two years of journalists have been killed in the line of action. And, we still haven’t seen any action from the Secretary-General’s side.

Spokesman : Well, I beg to differ. I think the Secretary-General has been extremely vocal on this issue. He’s also raised it directly with Member States. And I remember just in his visit to Paris, not too long ago, he had a long meeting with RSF, Reporters Without Borders, and I think he was very clear in saying what he’s doing and what he’s saying. Amelie?

Question : Sorry. Thanks, Steph. I have questions on two different issues. First there was the NGO (non-governmental organization), Coalition for Freedom, sorry, the flotilla, the freedom flotilla, said that one of its boats was attacked carrying aid for Palestinian people — was attacked with drone attacks and pointed finger on Israel. Sorry, I have trouble to formulate my thoughts today.

Spokesman : It’s okay. I’m still understanding you.

Question : Thank you. So any comment from the Secretary-General of any information if whether it was Israel? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I mean we have seen these disturbing reports, I think, that took place near Malta, and we hope the case is investigated. But we have no more information than what was reported in the press.

Question : Okay. Second topic. There was a leaked memo from the UN80 task force suggesting quite radical reforms of the UN, including the agencies. So, is the Secretary-General supporting this different suggestion from the task force? And if I understand correctly, many of those reforms would need to go through the General Assembly, since a lot of these are General Assembly resolutions. So, do you have already some kind of feedback from the Member States?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, I think the Secretary-General when he spoke to you, I think, on 12 March, when he presented the UN80, was very clear in his aim to push forward ambitious reforms to this organization, not only to save money but to make it more efficient and more adapted to the world we live in. There are three streams in that. One is looking at what he, as the chief administrative officer of this organization, can do in terms of how we use the resources that are given to us in a way that is more efficient. So he’s working on that. There was another… there are other streams, which include looking at our mandates that are given to us by Member States, and where there is duplication, where mandates are no longer useful or effective and what we can do with Member States on that. The third one was also looking at more structural changes to the UN system. The last two especially will need Member State approval, right? I mean, it’s not António Guterres’s organization. He’s the chief administrative officer. It’s the Member States’ organization that fund this organization. As part of that work stream, we’ve asked senior officials and others to submit suggestions and how we can improve this organization. So that’s what this leaked memo is. It’s just part of the process. And I think, any organization, whether it’s the UN, your media organizations, which are often older than the UN, can all benefit, right? And so I think in any organization, when you ask staff to anonymously send in suggestions, sometimes you get some very creative things that you may not have thought about. But this is part of a process, and the Secretary-General, I think, in his work on UN80, done under the leadership of Guy Ryder, will be reporting back to Member States over the next few weeks, because we’ll need their involvement, we’ll need their buy-in, and we’ll need their commitment for these ambitious reforms. Sir, Morad and then Yvonne, sorry. No. I called on Yvonne first and then Morad.

Question : Thank you. Mine is a bit of a follow-up, actually, on Amelie’s question. We saw the protests in Geneva yesterday, UN staff coming out in force, really worried about job losses. You don’t have to spend very long in this building to know that people here are very worried, too. How concerned is the Secretary-General about job losses and the ability of the United Nations to carry out its core functions going forward?

Spokesman : We are very worried, right? And I think you can look at what he’s done in dealing with the liquidity crisis that we’ve spoken about — which is due not to budget cuts, but to the fact that Member States are paying later and later, if they pay at all. He has been very focused on that, on ensuring that we can keep doing our work and that our staff can keep their jobs, as well. I think that he has a duty and a care for staff. He has a duty and a care for the moneys that are given to this organization he has to handle, and he’s trying to balance all of it.

Question : Okay. Most worried he’s been during his tenure?

Spokesman : Oh, clearly.

Question : Okay. One other question on press freedoms. Hong Kong has fallen to 140th on the list, according to RSF. Used to be near the top of the list. Does the Secretary-General have any specific comments on Hong Kong’s dramatic loss of press freedoms over the past few years?

Spokesman : Look, I think the loss of press freedom and the dramatic loss of press freedom we have seen across the board in many parts of the world, and that is something that is of concern to us.

Question : Okay. On Hong Kong specifically, has he got on Hong Kong?

Spokesman : I think that would cover Hong Kong.

Question : Can I have one other question, please?

Spokesman : Why would you be different than anyone else, Yvonne?

Question : All right. UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), the deadline imposed by the Israeli security forces on the closure of those schools in East Jerusalem is coming up, I think, in the next week or so. What is the situation there? Have they moved off the premises? What is UNRWA doing? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : My understanding is that the schools are continuing to operate. Morad. And then Iftikhar.

Question : On the tensions between India and Pakistan, the SG offered his mediation and good offices, and the Pakistan Ambassador just said that they actually invited the SG to mediate. Have you received any response from India?

Spokesman : I think we expect the Secretary-General to have more conversations with both parties. As in any conflict or — we’re not in a conflict — in any situation where there are high tensions between two Member States, the Secretary-General’s good offices are available. But to state the obvious, good offices only work if all the parties involved accept it. And if I have something to share with you on that, I will. Carrie then Iftikhar.

Question : Thanks, Steph. A follow-up on Morad’s question. You say that the Secretary-General is expected to speak with Indian and Pakistani leaders, but is it before the weekend? Because there’s kind of a tight deadline that has been announced in the press. And, second question was asked actually by Amelie and Yvonne. Thank you. Third question on Haiti. It’s very difficult to have a clear picture of what’s the exact presence of the UN right now. You keep mentioning there’s less and less funding, like the needs being funded only at 7 per cent. So how many people are they and from where? Because are the plan people still there? I think, they had to leave. Do you have…?

Spokesman : Yeah. I don’t have the figures off the top of my head, but we continue to have an important presence in Haiti. But I can try to give you a breakdown of people.

Question : Thanks.

Spokesman : Iftikhar. Oh, I’m sorry?

Question : For the Indian leaders?

Spokesman : Oh, I will inform you when the calls happen. I will let you know when the calls happen. Well, Iftikhar it’s nice to see you in person, and not on screen. Please.

Question : Thank you so much, Steph. President [Donald] Trump has unveiled a budget request for 2026 fiscal year, and at this budget request, it pauses most contributions to the United Nations. What’s your position?

Spokesman : My position?

Question : The Secretary-General.

Spokesman : Yes, exactly. No. We’ve seen the news coverage. We’ve seen the budget has gone… this is part of an internal process. Each Member State has its own different budget process. The US process, as I understand it goes from the President to then Congress, who votes on it. So let’s see what comes out of this process. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I think you received this question before, but I’m not 100 per cent sure. And, also, it’s very important. I think it’s okay if I ask again. According to reports, since the HTS took the government in Syria in December, we have seen a wave of kidnapping women, predominantly Alawites, taken to Idlib, and which is a traditional HTS stronghold. And evidence is emerging that these women are taken to a life as sex slaves, and the kidnapping mirrored the enslavement of thousands of Yazidi women by ISIS in 2014. So and, also, Mr. Geir Pedersen, I think he mentioned last week during the Security Council meeting. So the question is, according to your knowledge, is there any independent committee investigating this case?