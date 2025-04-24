World Must ‘Push for More Humane Information Ecosystem’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Press Freedom Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Press Freedom Day, observed on 3 May:

In a world plagued by conflict and division, World Press Freedom Day highlights a fundamental truth: Freedom for people depends on freedom of the press.

Free and independent journalism is an essential public good. It’s the backbone of accountability, justice, equality and human rights.

Journalists everywhere must be able to report freely and without fear or favour. When journalists are unable to work, we all lose. Tragically, this is becoming more difficult every year. And more dangerous.

Journalists face attacks, detentions, censorship, intimidation, violence and even death — simply for doing their jobs. We are seeing a sharp rise in the number of journalists killed in conflict areas — particularly in Gaza.

And now — as this year’s theme reminds us — press freedom faces an unprecedented threat. Artificial intelligence (AI) can support freedom of expression — or stifle it. Biased algorithms, outright lies and hate speech are landmines on the information superhighway. Accurate, verifiable, fact-based information is the best tool to defuse them.

The Global Digital Compact adopted last year includes concrete steps to strengthen international cooperation to promote information integrity, tolerance and respect in the digital space.

AI must be shaped in a way that is consistent with human rights and puts facts first. And the Global Principles for Information Integrity I launched last year are supporting and informing this work as we push for a more humane information ecosystem.

On this World Press Freedom Day, let’s commit to make this a reality and safeguard press freedom and the press everywhere.