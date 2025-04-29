The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon.

** India and Pakistan

I just want to update you on the Secretary-General’s phone calls. This morning, he spoke separately by telephone with Muhammad Shebaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and he also spoke earlier in the day with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India. In his phone calls, the Secretary-General reiterated his strong condemnation of the 22 April terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary-General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.

The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, and he also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.

The Secretary-General offered his good offices to support any de-escalation efforts.

** Security Council

This morning, as you heard in a briefing to the Security Council, Mr. [António] Guterres spoke on Israel and Palestine and said that the promise of a two-State solution is at risk of dwindling to the point of disappearance. The political commitment to this long-standing goal is farther than it has ever been, he told members of the Security Council.

The world cannot afford to watch the two-State solution disappear, he asserted. Political leaders face clear choices — the choice to be silent, the choice to acquiesce or the choice to act.

Regarding Gaza, Mr. Guterres said that the recent ceasefire had brought a glimmer of hope — the long-sought release of hostages and the delivery of life-saving humanitarian relief. But those embers of opportunity were cruelly extinguished with the shattering of the ceasefire on 18 March.

The Secretary-General said that he was alarmed by statements by Israeli government officials about the use of humanitarian aid as a tool for military pressure. Aid is non-negotiable, he said. Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them, he said.

The Secretary-General told the Council that there must be no hindrance to humanitarian aid — including through the vital work of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East). We need the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and we need a permanent ceasefire.

Mr. Guterres added that it’s time to stop the repeated displacement of the Gaza population — along with any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza, and the trampling of international law must end.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza itself, our humanitarian colleagues say that repeated displacement orders by Israeli forces have forced many families to flee, disrupted access to essential services and hampered humanitarian operations. Our partners working in health report that immunization services at 13 delivery points were interrupted due to displacement orders.

The total Israeli blockages in Gaza, now nearing two months, continues to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid and commercial goods. Critical supplies — including food — are running out and pushing more than 2 million people deeper into hunger.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today urged the world to act to prevent the collapse of critical life-saving support in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continue to kill civilians, including in shelters and health facilities.

He said that as the complete blocking of assistance essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be a concerted international effort to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new unseen level.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) said that children in Gaza are being denied routine vaccinations due to relentless hostilities, due to forced displacement and due to the blocking of aid.

Our humanitarian partners report that access to essential healthcare remains extremely limited for people across the Gaza Strip, particularly the most vulnerable groups. For instance, more than 150,000 women are at risk or living with serious conditions, such as hypertension or cancer, without adequate medical support.

The fuel situation is rapidly deteriorating. With the accessible benzene nearly depleted and diesel reserves critically low, remaining fuel stocks are being prioritized for health purposes, water, sanitation and telecommunications systems to help support life-saving operations.

Our humanitarian partners have made repeated attempts to retrieve fuel from areas that are currently inaccessible — either because they are under active displacement orders or located in “no-go” zones that require humanitarian movements to be coordinate with Israeli authorities. However, our efforts to access these areas are routinely denied. Just today, the Israeli authorities denied an attempt by UN agencies to retrieve fuel from Rafah.

Overall, we and our partners attempted five coordinated movements today, but four of them were denied. The only exception was related to staff rotation, and not to deliveries.

Over the past week, in Gaza governorate, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) and our humanitarian partners conducted assessments in four displacement sites that had been hit by air strikes. They provided cash assistance to at least 140 families living in these sites.

To the south, in Khan Younis, our humanitarian partners mobilized assistance for another displacement site in the Mawasi area, distributing tarpaulins and shelter kits to affected families.

Families at this site have been referred to partners to provide them with urgent cash assistance. Partners working on health carried out an assessment and are now mobilizing psychosocial support, particularly for children.

** Syria

And just to read into the record, yesterday the Secretary-General met with Asaad Al-Shaibani, the interim Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria. They discussed the UN support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, efforts to increase humanitarian support for civilians across the country, and work towards economic recovery and the progressive removal of sanctions.

The Secretary-General reiterated the importance of inclusivity in the political process to meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, and also for enabling them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine the future of their country, in line with Security Council resolution 2254. The Secretary-General also expressed concern about violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

** Lebanon

Staying in the region, moving to Lebanon, our colleagues in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in southern Lebanon, in UNIFIL, today received a visit of ambassadors and representatives of 38 countries, including all five permanent members of the Security Council, to its headquarters. These were representatives of their respective countries to Lebanon. They also visited two peacekeeping positions along the Blue Line.

The Ambassadors and representatives of the countries expressed their appreciation for peacekeepers’ important work under difficult circumstances to support the implementation of the cessation of hostilities and the implementation of resolution 1701.

Meanwhile, our peacekeepers continue to patrol across their area of operations, discovering in the past few days a bunker and suspected tunnel entrances, weapons caches. All of this was reported to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

And just to note that since the cessation of hostilities understanding of 27 November last year, peacekeepers have discovered and reported over 225 weapons caches to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

** General Assembly — Pope Francis

And just a couple of things to flag for this afternoon. At 3 p.m., the Secretary-General will deliver remarks to the plenary meeting of the General Assembly to pay tribute of the late Pope Francis. He is expected to note that the Pope always saw challenges through the eyes of those on the peripheries of life and said that we can never look away from injustice and inequality — or close our eyes to those suffering from conflict or acts of violence.

Also, the UN flag is flying at half-staff in honour of the late Pontiff, and SG’s remarks were distributed with you.

** Security Council — Ukraine

At 4 p.m., the Security Council will hold a briefing on the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine. Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, will brief, as well as Joyce Msuya, the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

** Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan, our friend, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, was in Kandahar today — which, you all know, is in the south of Afghanistan. He met the de facto provincial governor, Mullah Shirin Akhund, to discuss the urgency of addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and the arrival of a growing number of Afghan returnees from Pakistan driving needs even higher.

Mr. Fletcher visited a reception centre, where we and our humanitarian partners are providing support, including health checks and cash. Mr. Fletcher also visited the Mirwais Regional Hospital, where medical teams are doing everything they can to sustain critical care, including for mothers and newborns, despite the brutal funding cuts. Mr. Fletcher warned that in the face of dwindling resources, facilities are overcrowded, and doctors are having to make impossible choices about which patients to prioritize.

Our humanitarian colleagues also say that across Afghanistan, more than 400 health facilities have been forced to close so far — denying over 3 million people access to primary healthcare.

And on a note on the returnees to Afghanistan, our friends at UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency) say that an even deeper humanitarian crisis is looming in the country as tens of thousands of Afghans are being forced to return from neighbouring countries. UNHCR said that in April alone, more than 251,000 Afghans have returned in adverse circumstances from both Iran and Pakistan, and that includes over 96,000 who were deported. The UN Refugee Agency said that it continues to advocate with both Governments of Iran and Pakistan that returns to Afghanistan must be voluntary, they must be safe, and they must be dignified. The UN agency warns that forcing or putting pressure on Afghans to return is unsustainable and could destabilize the region.

Amid the current funding uncertainties, the UN Refugee Agency today called for $71 million to respond to this crisis across the region for a nine-month period.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that continued clashes in parts of South Kivu province are impacting civilians and humanitarian operations.

In Walungu territory, according to local authorities, new fighting yesterday resulted in at least 10 civilian casualties and forced people to flee. The violence has disrupted both economic activities and humanitarian operations in the area.

In Kalehe territory, Minova hospital has reported multiple cases of rape and physical assault in recent days amid the deteriorating situation in the area. Meanwhile, in Fizi territory, intense fighting last week led to the looting of health centres and the burning of several school facilities, critically undermining access to essential services. That is what local authorities are telling us.

We, of course, reiterate our call on all parties in the South Kivu province to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to ensure safe, unimpeded humanitarian access for humanitarian aid for those who need desperately.

In the North Kivu province, our humanitarian colleagues say that more than 20,000 human beings have reportedly returned to villages in Masisi territory between February and March. Again, that is what local authorities are telling us. While exact numbers require verification, our partners on the ground say there is an urgent need to provide shelter, education, food and basic services. These families have previously been registered in several displacement sites in the towns of Goma and Nyiragongo.

In Walikale territory, local humanitarian partners report cycles of displacement and precarious returns.

For example, following clashes in the town of Kibati on 13 April, approximately half of the displaced people there returned home, only to be forced to flee again during renewed violence that took place last week. The repeated displacements highlight the extreme vulnerability of these people in conflict-affected areas and underscores the urgent need for enhanced protection measures.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that gang activities continue to fuel violence, they continue to displace families, and they continue to disrupt much-needed humanitarian operations across multiple parts of the country.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as of four days ago, on 25 April, more than 200,000 men, women and children were living in spontaneous displacement sites across the country. These sites have nearly doubled between March and April — from 119 to 228. IOM says this is largely due to the fact that more people have been forced to flee following attacks in the Centre Department.

Also important to note that more than 90 per cent of the people who have sought refuge at spontaneous sites are concentrated in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

In the commune of Kenscoff in the Ouest Department, armed attacks last week displaced nearly 1,000 people, with half of them finding shelter with families, while others moved to three newly established sites. Police vehicles were set on fire and multiple security incidents resulting in casualties were reported. That is what local partners are telling us.

The ongoing insecurity continues to impact humanitarian operations. Between 21 March and 25 April, a humanitarian partner has recorded 15 incidents affecting NGOs (non-governmental organizations), including trucks being blocked, supplies burned, crossfire incidents and attacks against NGO vehicles that were clearly labelled us such.

Access to critical roads remains extremely limited, forcing the reliance on costly air transport. OCHA is working with all parties to sustain access for relief supplies and personnel movements into the affected areas.

They are also coordinating with its partners to strengthen efforts for an effective, targeted humanitarian response, as security conditions allow, and, of course, as money allows it.

** Locusts

A couple more notes, so bear with me. I want to raise something we haven’t talked about for a while, and that is locusts. In North Africa, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) is urging countries to enhance monitoring and initiate control measures as desert locust groups and small swarms — originating in the Sahel — are moving into the southern Sahara.

FAO also said locust activity intensified from late February through March, with swarms arriving in central Algeria, western Libya and southern Tunisia. Due to favourable ecological conditions, the current breeding season has witnessed significantly larger infestations than usual.

FAO urged countries to conduct intensive ground surveys across key areas where locust breeding is likely to occur — spanning from the south of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco to the Sahara in Algeria and extending to southern Tunisia and western Libya.

The desert locust remains one of the world’s most destructive migratory pests.

A single swarm can cover one to several hundreds of square kilometres, but a single square kilometre of swarm can contain up to 80 million adult locusts, with the capacity to consume the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people. That is a lot.

** Guests Tomorrow

Tomorrow, we will be joined in this vey room by Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP’s (United Nations Development Programme) Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, and Stephen Rodriques, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Afghanistan, who will be joining virtually from Kabul.

They will be here to brief on the release of UNDP’s Afghanistan Socio-Economic Review entitled “Fragile Gains, Deepening Subsistence Insecurity”.

** Financial Contribution

One more country, and it is a country where Ian Fleming wrote all of his James Bond novels. [response: “Jamaica!”] Exactly Joe, Jamaica. And his legacy is honoured at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios.

We thank our friends in Kingston. We are up to [98].

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Joe then Michelle.

Question : Yes. The French Foreign Minister this morning at the Security Council meeting mentioned, among other things, disarmament of Hamas. President [Mahmoud] Abbas has previously called for the disarmament of Hamas. Yet in the Secretary-General’s address this morning, while he mentioned Hamas in the context of calling for [them] to stop the rocket firings and to release the hostages, there was no mention at all about disarming Hamas, and I wonder why. Could you clarify?

Spokesman : What the Secretary-General has said clearly is that Gaza, that we recognize the Palestinian Authority is the legitimate authority overall, whether it’s the occupied Palestinian territory or Gaza, and that’s where we stand. Michelle?

Question : Thank you, Steph. First of all, Canada has voted. They have a new Government. Any reaction from the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I expect the Secretary-General will be speaking to Mark Carney a bit later today. He obviously congratulates Mr. Carney, and he looks forward to working with Canada and deepening the cooperation between Canada and the United Nations.

Question : On that note, no update on when he might speak with President [Donald] Trump?

Spokesman : As soon as I know, I will let you know.

Question : And then one last question. The US Secretary of Defense said this morning that they’re going to end their women, peace and security programme inside the Department of Defense, but he said that women, peace and security is a United Nations programme pushed by feminists and left-wing activists. Would you like to respond?

Spokesman : The UN’s women, peace and security programme is a resolution unanimously adopted by the Security Council 25 years ago. It’s no secret that women remain largely on the periphery of formal peace processes and decision-making, which is not good for the cause of peace. You know, one of the real-life impacts of the women, peace and security programme has been the increasing number of women peacekeepers who serve in UN missions, which has had a very clear, measurable and positive impact on the protection of civilians in conflict zones. Abdelhamid, then Linda, and then we’ll move further south. Yes?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I mean, every speaker at the Security Council spoke about the shortage of food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian supplies, except the Israeli ambassador, speaker. He said there is no shortage. During the ceasefire, we allowed enough humanitarian supplies to sustain Gaza. Who is lying and who’s saying the truth?

Spokesman : It’s not my business to go around and comment on what the various representatives of Member States say. The Secretary-General’s position was very clear. And what I’ve been talking to you about every day, is very clear. What our colleagues in Gaza, when you have them briefing, has been very clear.

Question : The second question, 51 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours. The killing of the Palestinians are becoming no news. Do you agree with me that they don’t come up in your briefing? The people killed, the numbers. Is the number now makes no difference to mention?

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, what is news or not news depends on journalists. We routinely talk about the tragic and deadly situation in Gaza. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks. Just to follow up on Abdelhamid’s question, the Israeli deputy ambassador not only said “our assessment indicates there is currently no evidence of humanitarian crisis in Gaza”. But he justified that remark by telling the Council that [under] article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Conventions, a party is not obliged to allow aid that is likely to support the enemy’s military effort. How do you square that?

Spokesman : On that issue, our assessment is different than theirs. And we will let journalists do the compare and contrast. As for Israel’s obligations under international law, I would refer you back to what our legal counsel said in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which she laid out very clearly, very precisely, what the obligations are, and that’s the Secretary-General’s position. Madame from CNN and then Linda. I’m sorry.

Question : Thanks, Steph. This is Mounira Elsamra from CNN. The US Department of Homeland Security recently separated a two-year-old Venezuelan child from her deported parents, alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and they placed the girl in foster care. What’s the UN position on separating children this young from families in deportation cases?

Spokesman : I think, whether it’s ourselves or colleagues in the Refugee Agency or IOM have been very clear in our call for keeping families together and that, while countries all have the right and responsibility to manage their own borders, issues having to do with migrants and refugees need to be treated according to international law, but also just keeping human dignity at the centre. Ms. Fasulo, I apologize.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Apropos of Afghanistan and women, we know, I guess it’s a year and a half that the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for the United Nations. Has that changed at all? And if not, is the UN allowed to hire foreign women to work?

Spokesman : Well, the head of our mission is a woman.

Correspondent : In quantity, I mean.

Spokesman : I mean in both in quantity and quality. Yes, ma’am.

Question : What about the Afghans?

Spokesman : There remains a number of Afghan women, as I understand it, who continue to work for the UN in different capacities. Yes, please.

Question : Thank you very much. Maybe this question has already been asked, but Hillel Neuer of UN Watch sent a letter to the Secretary-General regarding the renewal of the mandate of Francesca Albanese as the special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories. UN Watch states that this renewal is null and void and goes on to specify. Has the Secretary-General received the letter, and what is the reaction, please?

Spokesman : I don’t know if the Secretary-General has received Hillel’s letter. What I can tell you clearly is that the Secretary-General is not involved in the work of the Human Rights Council. It is those Member States who sit on it. It is also the responsibility of those Member States who elect their peers to sit on that Council to involve themselves in the work of the Human Rights Council. The special rapporteurs do not report to the Secretary-General, nor does he manage their time or their mandate. Yeah.

Question : Thank you so much, Steph. The Hungarian Parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court. Has Hungary officially notified the UN Secretary-General on this decision?

Spokesman : I’m not aware. I will double check that. There have been reports of that before. I will check again, but I don’t believe so. But we will let you know if and when a letter from a Member State is received, and that is… also usually goes on the public website. But we’ll keep an eye out for you. Stefano Vaccara, and then we’ll go.

Question : Yeah. I asked you a few days ago but the situation between India and Pakistan is getting worse by the hour. Did the Secretary-General spoke in the last couple of days with any of those two Governments?

Spokesman : Stefano, the problem is when you miss the first act of a play, you miss the nugget of the play. And so, I can refer you to the transcript, but I can tell you, as I told your colleagues earlier, that he spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and he spoke with the Foreign Minister of External Affairs of India. That’s okay. Yep.

Question : Thank you, Steph. As you mentioned, the Secretary-General this morning said that the two-State solution is near a point to no return, and he called for a universal action towards implementing the two-State solution. But without the cooperation from the Israeli side, does the Secretary-General still think it is the possibility for the two States?

Spokesman : The two-State solution involves two States. It involves Israel and involves Palestine, right? Our vision, the Secretary-General’s vision remains that of two States, Israel and Palestine, living in peace, living in security and living side by side. It is clear that to get there we need the active involvement of both Israel and Palestine. And I think when he says it remains barely a glimmer, he is reflecting on the facts on the ground. Okay. Any… Iftikhar, I see you online.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Can you hear me?

Spokesman : Go ahead.

Question : You hear me? Okay. Regarding your readout on the phone calls to Islamabad and New Delhi, what was the Secretary-General’s impression? Is he encouraged to pursue his mediation mission? And secondly, Pakistan has been frequently asking for international investigation into the Kashmir incident. Does this… certainly, was this matter raised in the conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif?

Spokesman : Iftikhar, I can only speak to the Secretary-General’s side. I would encourage you to reach to the Prime Minister’s office for a readout on their front. You know, as in any conflict, or anytime there’s a risk of conflict, because that’s where we are, the Secretary-General’s good offices are always available should both sides agree to it. The Secretary-General, I think, remains concerned by the high level of tension between the two countries. Yoshita, please.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Am I audible? Thank you. So Steph, India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan for decades. And recently, even the Pakistani Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, said, to quote him, “We’ve been doing this dirty work for decades” and admitting that he has… Pakistan has a long history of backing and funding these terrorist organizations. The SG stresses for de-escalation, but what is his message to Pakistan on terrorism outfits operating on its soil and targeting India?

Spokesman : Keeping the premise of your question aside, the Secretary-General strongly stands against terrorism wherever and whenever it occurs. And I think he has been very clear on that. What he wants to see is both sides move towards a de-escalation. I mean, the region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole.

Question : I have a follow-up question on Kashmir. As you know, since 5 August 2019, India cancelled the special status of Kashmir. There are 6 million under siege, and India gave 4 million permit to build homes there. So, are they entitled for self-determination and human rights and respect dignity and freedom?

Spokesman : Look. Every person on the planet has the same rights that are enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Correspondent : Thank you.