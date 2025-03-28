The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefing

Just a programming note for all of you. As you know Monday, the UN will be closed for the holiday Eid al-Fitr, so the office will be closed. We will not have a briefing but, as usual, we will be available for you via electronic means. We will resume on Tuesday, 1 April. Sharon [Birch] will brief on behalf of the PGA [President of the General Assembly] on Tuesday, I will brief, and then at 3 p.m., there will be a briefing by the President of the Council for the month of April — and that is the new Permanent Representative of France, Jérôme Bonnafont. He will brief you on the programme of work of the Security Council for the month of April.

** Secretary-General/South Sudan

You heard a short while ago from the Secretary-General on the unfolding situation in South Sudan. He urged the leaders to end the politics of confrontation, to release detained military and civilian officials now and fully restore the Government of National Unity. Mr. [António] Guterres also urged the guarantors of the peace agreement from the regional and international community to speak with one voice and to support the peace process. Mr. Guterres reiterated that we will work in close cooperation with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, otherwise known as IGAD.

The Secretary-General also called for dialogue and de-escalation for the sake of the long-suffering people of South Sudan. Three out of four South Sudanese need assistance, he sounded the alarm — that’s 9.3 million human beings in total. This is a humanitarian nightmare, he said.

** South Sudan/Peacekeeping

Meanwhile, from the ground, our Special Representative in South Sudan and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Nicholas Haysom, just finished a meeting with President Salva Kiir. Mr. Haysom shared the Secretary-General’s concerns with the President that the country risks slipping into widespread conflict due to the recent political and security developments. Our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that the President, in response, reiterated his previous public message that he is steadfast in his commitment not to take the country to war. Mr. Haysom offered our full support to help de-escalate the tensions and encouraged the President to exercise leadership and take the necessary steps to give all South Sudanese confidence that peace will prevail in their country

** South Sudan/Humanitarian

And a little bit more details on the humanitarian situation in that country. We can’t stress enough how deeply worried we are about the risk of the situation there worsening for the people of South Sudan. This humanitarian crisis is being driven by violence, by food insecurity, by political instability, by climate shocks, by disease outbreaks, as well as the spillover from the conflict in neighbouring Sudan. I have some figures for you to illustrate the devastating impact of these different factors:

Dozens of casualties have been reported due to the ongoing violence in the country in recent weeks, with up to 120,000 men, women and children having been forced to flee their homes. The levels of acute hunger remain high, with some 7.7 million people who are severely food insecure and 650,000 children under the age of five at risk of severe acute malnutrition. Regarding disease outbreaks — a cholera outbreak in South Sudan is yet to be contained, with more than 42,000 cases reported and nearly 800 deaths. Once again, we call on the parties to put their weapons down and put all the people of South Sudan first.

And at this critical juncture, we also appeal to Member States to swiftly supply the resources we need to stem the growing humanitarian crisis in the country, particularly in the face of funding cuts, So far, we’ve received just over 10 per cent of the $1.7 billion needed to reach 5.4 million people in South Sudan this year — which means we only about $174 million in our bank.

** South-East Asia Earthquake

And you saw also earlier today that the Secretary-General expressed his condolences to the Governments and people of South-East Asia who were impacted by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit earlier today. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Myanmar and the de facto authorities there have called for international assistance, and we are mobilizing teams and support. We are gathering information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and immediate humanitarian needs, in order to guide our response in the best way possible. We will share more updates and information as it becomes available.

Our Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has made an initial allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) of $5 million to support life-saving assistance in support of the operations of recovery following the earthquake. Meanwhile, Julie Bishop, the Special Envoy for Myanmar, said on social media that the earthquake is heartbreaking for the people of Myanmar and added that her thoughts are with all those affected across the region.

The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in all the affected countries and provide support and assistance as needed.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that clashes in parts of the Provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, as well as Ituri are continuing to harm civilians and forcing them people to flee their homes. In South Kivu, violence between armed groups in the territories of Uvira and Mwenga has displaced nearly 11,000 people since 9 March. That is what local humanitarian sources are telling us.

OCHA is working with community leaders in the area to facilitate humanitarian access to assess needs and provide aid. However, relief efforts are being impeded by insecurity and logistical constraints, leaving displaced communities in urgent need of food, of shelter, of safety, water and healthcare.

In North Kivu, local civil society groups report a fragile calm in the town of Walikale, where clashes over the last week forced thousands of families to flee from there. Displaced families remain reluctant to return home in the area, with schools and markets still closed and access to farmland also blocked. In Ituri, where we have been consistently flagging concerns of escalating tensions and violence, on 26 March, an armed group destroyed dozens of homes in Djugu Territory, forcing, yet again, people to flee their homes.

Finally, local civil society groups in Maniema Province, west of South Kivu, warn that armed men have been occupying a school in the provincial capital Kindu since 23 March, depriving over 1,000 children of a chance of an education. We call upon all parties to ensure they vacate the school immediately.

** Central African Republic

And some positive news to flag from the Central African Republic. Last year, nearly 20,000 Central African refugees returned to their homeland voluntarily. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says this was the highest annual number of people returning to the country since the voluntary repatriation programme began in 2017, adding that this marks a key step toward sustainable peace and development in the region. Between 2017 and 2024, close to 53,000 Central Africans returned home to their country, where as you know, we have a very active peacekeeping mission.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that intensified hostilities continue across the Strip, with more civilians killed and injured and critical infrastructure damaged. Many people are reportedly trapped under the rubble or in the streets, and ambulances and civil society teams are unable to reach them. In southern Gaza, OCHA reports that efforts are continuing to extract casualties and recover ambulances in the Tal as Sultan area of Rafah, where a ground operation started on Sunday and military activities are ongoing.

Today, the Israeli forces dropped leaflets to announce a three-hour window for people who have been trapped by the fighting in Tal as Sultan to leave the area on foot. You will recall that the displacement order for that area was originally issued on Sunday. We reiterate once again that civilians must be protected under international law. Civilians fleeing fighting must be allowed to do so safely, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows.

OCHA reports that the space for families to survive in Gaza is shrinking. The displacement orders issued last week by the Israeli military — combined with the “no-go” zones, where the Israeli authorities require humanitarian movement to be coordinated with them — account for more than half of Gaza’s territory, about 52 per cent.

Meanwhile, thousands of pallets — mostly containing food items — are waiting to enter Gaza. Our humanitarian partners warn that subsidized bakeries will run out of flour very soon. We and our partners are attempting to coordinate access to Kerem Shalom to conduct an inventory of the remaining cargo that is waiting on the platform there and that we are not able to access. However, so far, Israeli authorities have denied our attempts to reach the crossings and collect those supplies intended for distribution prior to 2 March. Our broader efforts to coordinate humanitarian movements inside Gaza also continue to be routinely denied. OCHA reports that six such attempts today were made, four were denied.

Meanwhile, our partners in Gaza warn that temporary dumping sites are full and people are disposing of waste in inhabited areas, sometimes just metres away from where they live. This raises public health concerns, with partners reporting an increase in cases of skin diseases. Turning to the West Bank, OCHA notes that Israeli operations there have continued for more than nine weeks, driving displacement and humanitarian needs. We and our partners continue to reach displaced families, including by providing water, shelter, food parcels, hygiene kits and other essential items. Partners are also highlighting the growing toll on the mental health of those affected, with many suffering from stress, anxiety and depression.

Meanwhile, there are currently some three dozen public schools in Tulkarm and Jenin that have switched to remote learning. This is due to insecurity and because schools are serving as shelters for the displaced.

** Lebanon

Moving North to Lebanon: As you heard from the Secretary-General, we are indeed seriously concerned about the escalation across the Blue Line, including three rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel this morning, as detected by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and Israeli air strikes, including in southern Lebanon as well as southern Beirut — the first such strikes on Beirut since the cessation of hostilities came into effect, resulting reportedly in civilian casualties.

We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from further escalatory activities, which endanger civilians. Our Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert together with the Head of the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL), Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, are in contact with all actors with the aim of de-escalating the situation and preventing any further incidents, which pose grave threats on both sides of the Blue Line.

Since the cessation of hostilities went into effect, almost a million people returned to their communities in the south of Lebanon, but over 93,000 remain displaced. The hostilities have also claimed more than 4,000 lives in Lebanon, and today’s developments represent a worrying escalation.

We and our humanitarian partners continue to support people impacted by the conflict, including people who are still uprooted and host communities. We repeatedly call on all the parties to respect their obligations according to international humanitarian law and to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure on both sides of the Blue Line. UN Peacekeepers remain in position and continue to monitor and report on the situation on the ground.

It remains crucial, of course, that the parties undertake tangible steps towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and uphold their commitments made under the cessation of hostilities agreement.

** International Day of Zero Waste

Sunday is International Day of Zero Waste. As we mentioned yesterday, this year’s theme is: Towards zero waste in fashion and textiles. In his message, the Secretary-General said Earth is a fashion victim as textile production often uses thousands of chemicals — many of them harmful to people and the environment. It devours resources, like land and water. And it belches out greenhouse gases — inflaming the climate crisis. Yet, clothes are being produced at a staggering rate. The Secretary-General said we need a different and more sustainable approach. He called on consumers to secure change through their choices; governments to put regulations in place that promote sustainable practices and decent jobs, and businesses to embrace resource efficiency in their supply chains.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

A senior personnel appointment to share with you: The Secretary-General today is appointing James Swan of the United States as his Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS). The Secretary-General expresses his gratitude to Mr. Swan as he has been working as the acting Special Representative since May 2024, and is pleased to announce that Mr. Swan accepted to continue to lead the United Nations in Somalia during this critical period. As you know, he is an experienced diplomat with a long career in African countries facing complex transitions.

** Financial Contribution

Lastly, one more Member State… I got your attention. This country is a small, oil-rich nation, which occupies a small area on an island, which it shares with two other Member States. A second clue, the second part of this country’s name is almost the same as the name of the capital of yet another Member State. What did you say? It’s Brunei Darussalam. And it shares the island of Borneo with which other country? Malaysia and Indonesia. Yes, please go ahead. Let’s get back to business.

** Questions and Answers

Question : I know the answer, but can you more specifically address the airstrikes that actually targeted at Beirut? Because, I mean, the violation of the ceasefire and the Israeli air strikes, the South of Lebanon, that has been happening for a while, but actually targeting the Southern District of Beirut is new since the ceasefire took place.

Spokesman : It’s obviously a very serious escalation. And as you know, it’s the first time since the cessation of hostilities that the Israelis have targeted a building in Southern Beirut. We have seen rockets going to Israel. We see now Israeli air strikes. This needs to stop. We had a moment of calm in which the Lebanese Armed Forces, in cooperation and working closely with UNIFIL, were able to occupy more areas in the South. We saw UNIFIL take a much more proactive position, let’s say, activities in terms of looking for arms caches. And we’ve been reporting on all the ones they found, which have been turned over to the LAF [Lebanese Armed Forces]. We’ve had some Lebanese being able to return to their homes. We’ve also seen some Israelis being able to return to their home in the North. There is a cessation of hostilities. There are commitments that were made. The people need to live up to those.

Question : And just a follow-up. Has the SG made any calls or contacts with relevant parties on this?

Spokesman : No. At this point, all of that is being done by his envoys on the ground. Benny?

Question : So, the Israelis say that the strike was on a drone factory in the Dahiya, which is obviously a Hizbullah stronghold or known as a Hizbullah stronghold. Isn’t that, doesn’t the fact that the such a factory was at the heart of the capital show that the Beirut government is unable to rein in according to [resolution] 1559 (2004) and so on… to reign…

Spokesman : Listen. I have no way to verify the claim of what was in the building, but what I can tell you is that everyone should be doing whatever it can to help the Government of Lebanon reassert its authority, notably on the use of force and access to weapons, and to reassert its authority throughout the territory of Lebanon.

Question : But, isn’t the fact that there are such factories inside…?

Spokesman : Well, Benny, I’m not… what I’m what I’m saying to you, I can’t, I have no information concerning the assertion you’re making. Yes, sir. And then we’ll go to Edie, señor.

Question : Steph, the Secretary-General today, he recognized that the UN is not part of the negotiation in the Ukraine war. And in the other major conflict of the Gaza war, neither. So, what role is left for the UN if it’s has been sidelined by the United States?

Spokesman : Look, I don’t think anything… in terms of the conflict in the Middle East, we’ve always had a political presence. We continue to have a political presence, through our Special Coordinator, which engages in all the parties. You know how active our humanitarian role is in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. I think you know how we set up the mechanism that Sigrid Kaag led. We remain involved also on the political file, but I think the realities of the negotiations have been the same for decades. Edith Lederer?

Correspondent : Thank you, Steph. I just want to double check first that the $5 million that humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher released are going for Myanmar specifically.

Spokesman : Let me check whether it’s going for the general support or just Myanmar. I will check with you on that. [He later confirmed that it was for Myanmar.]

Question : Thank you. And does the UN have disaster relief teams in the region that can be sent there, including with sniffer dogs looking for victims?

Spokesman : The UN… what our main role in disaster relief is on the coordination of international teams. Those kinds of search and rescue teams are provided by Member States, as they’ve as they’ve been in recent past. We will provide, if we’re working with the national authorities, we are able to take the lead on the coordination as well as on the assessment in support of national authorities. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. Yesterday, President [Donald J.] Trump withdrew his nomination of Ambassador [Elise] Stefanik to the UN. I mean, that’s a domestic process or that nomination has already been informed… they have already informed the UN?

Spokesman : It’s a domestic process because, as you know, there’d been no confirmation. So, there’d been no official communication with the UN.

Question : So, my understanding is no matter what happened, for now, so far, from the UN side, there’s nothing?

Spokesman : Purely an internal United States process.

Question : Then is there any communication between high-level UN officials with Trump Administration so far?

Spokesman : Well, we’ve had different contacts, and our main point of contact remains the US Permanent Mission here.

Question : What about Secretary-General? Does he have any…?

Spokesman : As soon as I have something to report on that, I will share it with you. Okay. Happy Friday. Oh, yes. Sorry, one more in the back.

Question : Sorry. The microphone was hidden. So, do you know when you’ll have more figures to share on the Myanmar quake?

Spokesman : As soon as we get them, we’ll share them. As soon as we get them from our humanitarian colleagues, we’ll try to update them later today and over the weekend.

Question : All right. That’d be very helpful. And then earlier today, the SG used the phrase “Government of Myanmar”. Was he referring to the authorities on the ground?