Secretary-General Appoints James Swan of United States Special Representative, Head of United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of James Swan of the United States as his Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS). The Secretary-General expresses his gratitude to Mr. Swan for acting as Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)/UNTMIS since May 2024, and is pleased that Mr. Swan accepted to continue to lead the United Nations in Somalia during this critical period.

Mr. Swan is an experienced diplomat with a long career in African countries facing complex political transitions. Prior to serving as acting Special Representative for Somalia and Head of UNSOM/UNTMIS as well as Special Representative for Somalia and Head of UNSOM (2019-2022), he worked in the United States Government as Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2013-2016), Special Representative for Somalia (2011-2013) and Ambassador to Djibouti (2008-2011).

In his earlier career, Mr. Swan was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs (2006-2008) and Director of African Analysis in the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (2005-2006). Before assuming these positions, Mr. Swan held various assignments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Cameroon, Nicaragua and Haiti.

Mr. Swan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, a Master of Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and a master’s degree in security studies from the National War College, all in the United States. He is fluent in English and French.