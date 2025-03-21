The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

Alright. Good afternoon, everyone. As you know, tomorrow [22 March] is World Water Day. I will be joined here shortly by Bhanu Neupane, the Process Coordinator for the UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization] World Water Development Report, who will talk to you about the report.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

The Secretary-General is about to leave Brussels. Earlier today, he was in Leuven, where he accepted an honorary doctorate given to the United Nations by the universities KU Leuven and UC Louvain. In his remarks, Mr. [António] Guterres said that by bestowing this honour, the universities are sending a message of support for the mission of the United Nations — a message of solidarity to all those working to make it real — and a message of inspiration for us to keep up the fight.

He said the universities’ 600th anniversary coincides with a moment of reflection for the United Nations, which marks its own eightieth anniversary as an organization at the epicentre of multilateralism. Standing here in Europe, the Secretary-General added, we know this same commitment to multilateralism is the beating heart of the European Union - a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to the world’s most vulnerable people, and proof that isolationism is an illusion, never a solution.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Secretary-General renewed his appeal for the ceasefire to be restored, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be reestablished and for the remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally. His full remarks have been shared with you.

This afternoon, the Secretary-General also had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever. I believe the readout of this meeting had just been made available. The Secretary-General will be back in the office on Monday morning.

** Security Council

Sigrid Kaag, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process ad interim, briefed the Security Council this morning on Israel and Palestine, and she said that hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. She strongly condemned the reported ill-treatment of hostages, as well as the fact that there are reasonable grounds to believe that hostages may be subjected to sexual violence and abuse.

Ms. Kaag unequivocally condemned the widespread killing and injury of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza. Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, she said. She mourned the UN staff killed in Gaza and strongly condemned the killing of all humanitarian personnel and called for the full investigation of all such incidents.

The Special Coordinator reiterated her call for a sustained ceasefire and urged the parties to redouble efforts to end human suffering. She rejected the forced displacement of the Palestinian population from any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which would constitute a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law. Ms. Kaag added that the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank is deeply troubling. Alongside the rising death toll, Palestine refugee camps in the northern West Bank are being emptied and are sustaining massive infrastructure damage during Israeli operations.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that as hostilities continue across the Strip, the Israeli closure of all crossings for incoming cargo has entered its twentieth day — the longest shutdown since 7 October 2023. As a reminder, the crossings were also completely closed for two weeks starting on that date. This latest closure is having a devastating impact on people already facing catastrophic conditions. Each passing day further erodes the progress made by the UN and our humanitarian partners during the first six weeks of the ceasefire.

Beyond the depletion of stocks, OCHA warns that humanitarian operations are now being severely hampered by hostilities. Civilians, including aid workers, and civilian assets have come under attack. The UN is seeking concrete assurances for the safety of our staff and operations in Gaza, following the killing of six UN personnel and injury of several others this week, including in the attack on a clearly designated UN compound. As Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said Wednesday, we demand answers on their behalf and for those who continue the work.

As attacks continue across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, OCHA warns that the steady flow of trauma injuries is putting even more pressure on an already shattered healthcare system. Our humanitarian partners estimate that more than 120,000 Palestinians have been displaced once again this week, driven by intensified attacks and new Israeli evacuation orders across the Gaza Strip. That’s about 6 per cent of the surviving population. A new evacuation order covering areas in northern Gaza was also issued today, following reports of rocket fire by Palestinian armed groups.

And turning to the West Bank, OCHA has just released the findings of a rapid survey of movement obstacles across the occupied territory. It recorded nearly 850 checkpoints, gates and other physical obstacles — the highest number documented in any of the 16 surveys OCHA has conducted over the past two decades. In just the past three months, three dozen new movement obstacles have been established — most of them following the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire in mid-January. Road gates account for a third of all obstacles — and most of them are frequently kept closed.

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), noted that today marks 60 days since Israeli began its military operations in Jenin Camp in the West Bank. He said that such large-scale, militarized operations cannot become the new norm in the West Bank. This trend of escalating violence — which started even before 7 October 2023 — must be reversed. OCHA adds that it has received just over 4 per cent of the roughly $4 billion required to meet vast needs across the Occupied Palestinian Territory — in the West Bank and Gaza — this year.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that clashes continue in parts of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri. In North Kivu Province, fighting continued yesterday in several areas of Walikale Territory, damaging a humanitarian partner’s logistics base and other civilian infrastructure. We and humanitarian organizations in the area have relocated staff to Kisangani, in the neighbouring Province of Tshopo.

In South Kivu, people from Burembo and Fizi-Centre have fled fighting among armed groups in several waves since 5 March. And in Ituri, clashes in the town of Fataki yesterday continued to displace people. Since 18 March, many humanitarian partners have suspended their activities there due to the ongoing insecurity. OCHA reiterates that all parties to the conflict must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in military operations.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan: Today, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned in the strongest terms the looting of vital humanitarian supplies from Al Bashair Hospital in Jabal Awlia in Khartoum. These supplies are intended to support malnourished children and provide critical healthcare to mothers and newborns.

The Al Bashir Hospital is one of the last functioning medical facilities in Jabal Awlia. UNICEF had managed to deliver these critical supplies on 20 December 2024, marking the first successful humanitarian shipment to Jabal Awlia in over 18 months. The looting of these supplies will compound an already dire humanitarian catastrophe for children and families in the area. We reiterate our urgent call for an unimpeded humanitarian access to reach children and families in need and we call for the protection of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in line with international humanitarian law.

** South Sudan

Our peacekeeping colleagues in South Sudan have an update on the intensive diplomacy that is under way in the country. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Nicholas Haysom, is working with international and regional partners, including Heads of States, the African Union and others, to try and de-escalate tensions and stop the aerial bombardment of civilian areas in Upper Nile State, which could spill over into wider conflict.

Mr. Haysom is also engaging with influential national partners to promote a peaceful resolution. He is urging the parties to adhere to the ceasefire and peace agreement, and to resolve tensions through dialogue rather than military confrontation. Mr. Haysom stresses that the already troubled region cannot afford another war. And in fact, on Monday, our guest will be Nicholas Haysom. He will join us virtually to brief on the situation in South Sudan.

** Ukraine

Today in Ukraine, authorities and our humanitarian partners confirmed that hostilities across multiple regions killed a dozen civilians and injured many others, with widespread damage to homes. In Odesa, a large-scale drone attack injured children and damaged shops, warehouses and vehicles. Most casualties were reported in the Donetsk region, while in the Kharkiv region, local authorities report intensified hostilities and disrupted electricity in Kupiansk town and neighbouring villages.

Yesterday, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, condemned an attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi, in which children were among many civilians injured. Apartment buildings were also damaged. Mr. Schmale stressed that international humanitarian law is clear: Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected.

Amid relentless hostilities, evacuations from high-risk areas continue, with scores of people leaving front-line areas each day. Humanitarians are supporting the most vulnerable — especially families with children and people with limited mobility — through medical evacuations, psychosocial support and basic items. Most evacuees have remained within their home regions, while some have been relocated to central and western Ukraine.

OCHA reports that in the first two months of the year, seven humanitarian staff were injured in six separate incidents near the front line. Attacks also damaged humanitarian assets and facilities in the Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolai, and Sloviansk regions, further hampering the response.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the recent United States funding freeze is having a devastating impact on the overall HIV response, including treatment and prevention. The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) says that, as a result of the freeze, most pre-exposure prophylaxis services, also known as PrEP — which are key to reducing HIV infections — had to be suspended, affecting 80 per cent of interventions.

The National HIV Programme estimates that at least 35,000 people living with HIV and receiving antiretroviral treatment are being affected by the freeze on USAID-funded health services. The Programme also foresees an increase between 30 and 50 per cent in new HIV infections in the absence of prevention activities. HIV/AIDS affects an estimated 140,000 people in Haiti.

The health sector, as part of the broader humanitarian response, needs $43.5 million to address the urgent needs for healthcare services and support to vulnerable people in Haiti. The Government, World Health Organization (WHO) and UNAIDS are exploring alternatives to ensure that health services can continue.

** International Days

Today we have multiple International Days. It’s the Day of Days, as we call it. Starting off with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. In a message, the Secretary-General says that the poison of racism continues to infect our world. He urges everybody, including business leadership, civil society and ordinary people to take a stand against racism in all its forms.

Today is also the International Day of Nowruz. In his message, Mr. Guterres says that Nowruz celebrates new beginnings and the arrival of spring.

Today is World Down Syndrome Day. People with Down syndrome need support to live and be included in the community, like everyone else.

Today is also World Poetry Day. On this Day, we celebrate one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.

And moving on to environment-related days. Today is the World Day for Glaciers, and coincidentally, this year was declared the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

And if that’s not enough, today is also the International Day of Forests, and the theme this year is “Forests and Food”.

And tomorrow is World Water Day and the theme this year is glacier preservation. Our guests will be here to talk more about this, but I just want to mention that in his message, the Secretary-General said that glaciers may be shrinking, but we cannot shrink from our responsibilities.

And Sunday is World Meteorological Day and the theme is "Closing the early warning gap together". So, those are all the days; anything before we go to our guest? Yes, Edie.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on the Israeli Defence Minister's announcement ordering an increase in an intensified military operation in Gaza?

Deputy Spokesman : This is completely contrary to what the Secretary-General has been calling for days. And even today, in Belgium, and in the previous days, he's said repeatedly that what we need is to get back to a ceasefire. In what I just read at the first part of this briefing, it's clear that all of our efforts to help the people of Gaza are at a standstill as long as this goes on. There are millions of people who need for this to end now.

Question : On Sudan, with the Government forces claiming they're back in the Presidential Palace in Khartoum and other areas, is Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra going to make any kind of a fresh effort to bring both sides together for peace talks?

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah. On that, regarding Mr. Lamamra's efforts, he continues to engage the parties with the aim of bringing them closer to a peaceful resolution. He's intensifying consultations with the parties and other key stakeholders on modalities to strengthen the protection of civilians and to deescalate the conflict. A sustainable resolution to this devastating conflict can only be achieved through an inclusive political process. And from the Secretary-General’s side, I can say that he, the Secretary-General, renews his appeal for the parties to immediately cease the fighting and take steps towards the lasting peace that the people in Sudan demand. Benno?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. There has been quite a number of stories of people that were either denied entrance to the United States recently or have been arrested and deported or tried to being deported. I want to focus on these last cases. In many cases, they were not based on actual crimes, but the authorities said the people were parts of protests that they deemed as antisemitic or dangerous for the United States' security. Do you have any comment on this ongoing situation in the United States?

Deputy Spokesman : I think it's important that all of the basic rules in terms of dealing with entrants into the United States, including migrants, including refugees and others, follow the accepted norms of international law. And part of what you're saying is that there are many cases where people were moved without sufficient due process, and it's important that everyone's due process rights be respected.

Question : Do you see that there is an implication for free speech in the United States, especially when we see the Columbia [University] protest and other university protests last year? Does the UN have an opinion or a standpoint if pro-Palestinian protests are also antisemitic protests at the same time? This is how the US Government obviously portrays it right now.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, certainly for us, it's important that freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful assembly be protected. So, obviously, if there are expressions of racial hatred, of actual antisemitism, those are things that authorities need to respond to. But, that shouldn't impede the rights of people to conduct peaceful protest. Yes, Denis?

Question : So, there are reports that head of UNCTAD [United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), Rebeca Grynspan, will head to Moscow. So, when will she go to Moscow, and what is her programme in here?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, I can confirm that Rebeca Grynspan and her team will have their next consultation in Moscow on 24 March. That's part of regular consultations to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation on food security.

Question : So, will she discuss alleviating sanctions from Russian fertilizers — so, easing the access of Russian fertilizers to world markets?

Deputy Spokesman : I think I'll wait for the discussions to take place before we provide more details. But, like I said, it'll concern the various aspects of the memorandum of understanding. Yes, please?

Question : Thank you. Do you have any updates on the condition of the UN staff who were wounded in Gaza and their whereabouts? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : They're receiving hospital assistance. As you know, there were five people who were injured. One of them was lightly injured; two of them, I believe, have ever remained in intensive care, and their condition is being monitored. And we hope that they will all recover.

Question : Could you help with the nationality of the two who remain in intensive care, please?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe we'll provide those details further down. The hiring organization, the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), I believe is in touch with the respective Governments and family members at this stage. Benny, I think you have a question online, and then we'll go to Ephrem. Are you there? Are you there?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. The ban on UNRWA, it's been a few weeks now since it entered into effect. How would you say it is being felt on the ground so far?

Deputy Spokesman : It's affected the ability of UNRWA staff to move in and out in terms of getting visas for UNRWA personnel. But, to the extent that UNRWA is capable of going about its work, including in Gaza and the West Bank, UNRWA continues to go about its work. And Benny, are you online?

Question : I have a question, Farhan. Can you hear me?

Deputy Spokesman : I can hear you.

Question : Should I go ahead? Farhan, I want to ask you about the Turkish Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which was built by Türkiye, and it was actually operated by local authorities as a cancer treatment centre. You may have seen images online. It was completely blown up by Israel. And Israel argued that it was used being used by Hamas. But, in fact, you may recall that after 7 October [2023], there are also many images that showed Israel deploying many military vehicles around the hospital. So, I would just like to ask you, why is there no mention of this in your briefing today? I mean, have we become so accustomed to Israel blowing up hospitals that we don't need to bring it up? And does the Secretary-General have a reaction to this hospital being blown up? Thank you.