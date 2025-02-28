The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefings on Monday

Good afternoon. Just a programming note: On Monday, there will be a briefing here by Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen, who as you know is the Permanent Representative of Denmark, but she will be here in her capacity as President of the Security Council for the month of March. She will, of course, brief on the Council’s programme for the month. The briefing will be in person only, so if you want to ask questions you will need to have your backside in the seats. You can obviously follow it on the webcast.

Then, at 2:15 p.m., there will be a briefing here on the Third Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Speakers will include Akan Rakhmetullin, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and President of the Meeting, and he will be joined by Melissa Parke, the Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

** Secretary-General’s Press Encounter

You will have seen that early this morning, the Secretary-General in his remarks expressed his deep concern about information received in the last 48 hours by UN agencies — as well as many humanitarian and development NGOs (non-governmental organizations) — regarding severe cuts in funding by the United States. The consequences, he said, will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world.

The Secretary-General expressed his hope that these decisions can be reversed based on more careful reviews, adding that in the meantime, every United Nations agency stands ready to provide the necessary information and justification for its projects.

The Secretary-General also announced that next Tuesday he will be in Cairo to join the Extraordinary Summit of the League of Arab States to discuss the issue of the reconstruction of Gaza.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

And turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that since last month, our humanitarian partners have screened more than 100,000 children under the age of five for malnutrition, enrolling those who need it for treatment. They also continue to distribute nutrient supplements to infants and young children.

For its part, UNRWA [the Relief and Works Agency] tells us that more than half a million people across the five governorates of the Gaza Strip have received blankets, mattresses, floor mats, clothes, and other items including tarpaulins for rain protection.

Turning to the West Bank, our colleagues at OCHA remind us that the ongoing Israeli forces’ operation has entered its sixth week. Tens of thousands of people remain displaced in Jenin and Tulkarm.

On 25 and 26 of this month, OCHA and its partners led a mission to assess the needs of people displaced in Jenin and Tulkarm. Many of these families have been displaced multiple times. They lost their livelihoods and are no longer able to cover the basic needs of their families. Access to food is limited, with some displaced people reporting a reduction in meals consumed each day.

Children in schools have lost more than one month of learning and have been subjected to high levels of anxiety and distress.

In a report published yesterday, partners called for the protection of children and their right to live and access education, healthcare and other basic services.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers continue to attack Palestinian communities across the West Bank. Since 2020, settler-related incidents targeting Palestinian Bedouin and herding communities have increased almost sevenfold.

Documented incidents rose to 330 in 2024 — compared to just 50 in 2020.

** Syria

A quick note on our humanitarian operations in Syria: Today, 31 trucks carrying more than 200 metric tons of food supplies from the World Food Programme (WFP), along with hygiene and health supplies from UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), crossed into Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, bringing the total number of trucks brought in since the start of the year to 506.

In the meantime, we and our humanitarian partners continue to aid people in need, scaling up support, including early recovery efforts, as logistical, security and funding conditions permit. Over the past two weeks, our partners have removed more than 8,000 cubic metres of debris in the city of Idlib and generated over 570 income opportunities, including cash-for-work programmes.

And to better inform the response, our humanitarian colleagues continue to conduct their weekly assessment missions in order to have more information.

Yesterday, OCHA completed the first UN cross-border mission to Ma’arrat Al-Noman in Idlib. Our colleagues and their partners visited a bread distribution site and a hospital that had been damaged.

And earlier this week, OCHA led two missions to visit schools, damaged homes and medical facilities in Latakia and Tartous areas. They were accompanied by our humanitarian partners. Since the start the year, we completed 78 cross-border missions to Syria — bringing the total number of cross-border missions to 781 since the earthquakes in 2023.

These missions mostly monitor projects, conduct assessments, and engage with recipients.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who as you know is the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, arrived this afternoon in Beni, in North Kivu territory in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During his visit, he met with provincial authorities, the newly appointed Force Commander for the UN peacekeeping force (MONUSCO), as well as blue helmets deployed in the region — all this to assess the latest developments in the area.

Mr. Lacroix was briefed about the security situation in areas where the peacekeeping mission’s Force Intervention Brigade has established bases, including Kanyabayonga, Eringeti, Oicha, and Mayimoya.

He reiterated the urgency of swiftly implementing resolution 2773, which underscores the need to respect the territorial integrity of the DRC and calls for an end to the M23 offensive in both North and South Kivu.

Tomorrow, he is heading up to Entebbe, Uganda, to meet with peacekeeping colleagues who were relocated from Goma last month.

And staying in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our humanitarian colleagues reported a deadly escalation in attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces armed group — better known as the ADF — that has been taking place in recent days.

According to local authorities, ADF attacks killed at least 23 civilians in several villages of the Ituri Province earlier this week — on 25 and 26 February. Dozens more people were kidnapped in the raids, while other villagers fled to neighbouring areas for safety. ADF attacks were also reported in Beni Territory of North Kivu Province on 26 February, killing 17 civilians.

Turning to South Kivu, insecurity remains a major concern, including in the provincial capital, Bukavu, where local medical sources reported that explosions yesterday at an M23 rally killed at least 11 people and injured dozens more in the centre of the city.

Humanitarian partners temporarily suspended assessments in the area following the explosions, but they have now resumed.

Local authorities in South Kivu also estimate that more than 125,000 people have been displaced since early February amid clashes in the south-east of Bukavu.

Most of these people have sought shelter in schools, churches and soccer fields, and ongoing clashes in the area are hindering humanitarian access.

Our colleagues at the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) tell us the number of Congolese civilians fleeing the conflict continues to rise. In just two weeks, 60,000 men, women and children have fled the DRC to Burundi — some walking hundreds of kilometres in desperate search for safety. UNHCR and partners are stepping up assistance, setting up tents, food distribution and water to new arrivals. Relief items such as sleeping materials, buckets and soap are also being distributed.

** South Sudan

Moving to South Sudan, our peacekeeping mission there — UNMISS — and its partners expressed grave concern about the increasing tensions in Upper Nile state and persistent clashes between Government forces in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr El Ghazal states.

In a joint statement, the peacekeeping mission, together with the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development — better known as IGAD — and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission — which is the body tasked with overseeing peace implementation — stressed that any outbreak of violence at this critical time when the country has begun the fourth extension of its ongoing transitional period would undermine the already fragile peace gains.

** Biodiversity

Some positive news from Italy, from Rome, Governments at the Biodiversity Conference — known as COP16 — agreed on a strategy to raise the funds needed to protect biodiversity for people and planet. As a reminder, we need to mobilize at least $200 billion dollars a year by 2030 to close the global biodiversity finance gap. We very much welcome this announcement.

Parties also hammered out agreements on biodiversity finance, planning, monitoring, reporting and review, and the full set of indicators to measure global and national progress towards implementing the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which was agreed to in Montreal in 2022.

Additionally, the fund on the sharing of benefits from digital sequence information on genetic resources, known as the Cali Fund because of its creation in Colombia last year, was launched, opening a new chapter in mobilizing private finance for biodiversity.

** International Days

A couple of international days to flag for you. Tomorrow, we mark Zero Discrimination Day.

The theme for this year is “We stand together.” On this Day, we celebrate the right of everyone to live a full and productive life — and live it with dignity.

Tomorrow is one of my favourite days of the year; it is World Seagrass Day. Seagrass plants are critical for life underwater but also provide wide-ranging benefits to us who live on land. We salute all those who study seagrass.

** Jane Gaffney

We have no money, but we have a quiz for you today. [response from the crowd] What? Dezhi, I appreciate your enthusiasm, maybe you should wait until I finish my reading. A very short quiz: Who is the main quiz master writing all the financial contributions questions? Jane Gaffney. Exactly. We say that, because sadly today is her last day at the United Nations and she is retiring today.

Some of you may not know this, but Jane first walked through the doors of United Nations in 1982, when Javier Pérez de Cuellar sat on the 38th floor. Since then, she’s worked in the field in Namibia, Angola, she’s worked in the Peacekeeping Department, but the bulk of her time has been in the Spokesperson’s Office, where she has dedicated herself to ensuring that you — the journalists — get the information you need.

To say that Jane is the backbone of our office would be an understatement, since she has been responsible for basically everything that makes our office function — from managing the lists of emails to whom we send our many products to editing our notes, so you don’t hear the factual and grammatical mistakes we would otherwise make, to ensuring that all the Member States who pay their dues are duly honoured. She handles so many tasks that we will probably need a small army to replace her.

In her more than 30 years in this office, she worked with a series of spokespeople, all of them with very different styles of working; but through it all, Jane was a force to ensure the consistency and quality of the work of our office.

Personally, I’ve learned a lot from her — attention to detail, attention to precedent and an appreciation of the history for which we are responsible. The one thing she was not able to teach me was punctuality. But as she goes onwards and upwards in life, we want to thank Jane from for her friendship, charm and invaluable knowledge over the years. As they say in Gaelic, slán go foil! Which means: “See you soon.”

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you very much, Steph. And before I ask any questions, on behalf of the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) and myself personally, I would like to thank Jane for all of her invaluable help to all of us over the years. She has been unfailingly kind in responding to all of our questions. Some may be seeming silly, but she always has the right answer and can always put you on the road to the right person to talk to. So, Jane, on behalf of UNCA, we wish you whatever you wish for yourself as you start the next steps in your life and retirement.

Spokesman : I think we should stop the briefing here. But go ahead, Edie. In Jane’s honour, we’ll take a few questions.

Question : Okay. Steph, the Secretary-General spoke about information that the United Nations had received in the past 48 hours. Can you give us some granular details on how much money the United Nations is set to lose? What specific programmes are being cut? And what I know the SG said that the UN agencies are ready to defend their programmes. Who’s making any requests to go and do that? Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. So, you know, we have been informed, and this started a while back but intensified over the last few days, is various agencies have gotten letters, right? We don’t have a ballpark figure, because this has been done in a bit of a… frankly, in a chaotic way. But I can tell you that, for example, our colleagues at the UN [Office on] Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have had about 50 projects terminated. As the SG said, their office in Mexico, which deals among other things with the flow of fentanyl, may have to close. It will impact their programmes in Central America and the Darien Gap, focusing on fighting human trafficking. IOM’s (International Organization for Migration) programmes in the DRC have basically shut down. Their programmes in Haiti are at risks. Our FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) colleagues received 27 termination letters, and the list goes on. The Secretary-General has been on the phone this morning with the heads of the major humanitarian development agencies to express his solidarity, but also to get a vision, to get a good picture, snapshot of what is going on, which is not a positive one in any way. Agencies are in touch with their counterparts, if they can find them, in the US Government. So we’re continuing trying to seek some clarity. But I can tell you that for our side, our priority and our focus and our determination remains on doing everything we can to continue to provide life-saving aid to those who urgently need it. Tony?

Question : Shukran, Steph, just a follow-up question on the same topic, actually. We heard SG saying today that he’s hoping that this decision or these cuts by the US Administration can be reversed. What if the US Administration didn’t reverse these cuts? What’s your plan B as United Nations here?

Spokesman : Well, you know, obviously, we’re also looking at the diversification of our funding partners. Our colleague, Tom Fletcher, the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs, who chairs what we call the Interagency Committee, which brings together UN agencies and NGOs… I mean, his message has also been clear, which is also that we have to figure out how we can save money, right? How we can become more efficient, how we can eliminate overlap, eliminate turf wars. So I think we’re very conscious of what we need to do, and I think any organization can take a look at itself and decide that it can work better and faster. And we’re obviously doing that, but we’re looking at the private sector. But, you know, it’s not only the US, and I think the Secretary-General alluded to that, that there are other countries who have announced cuts in humanitarian and development aid, and all of that is extremely worrying. Señor?

Question : Steph, more follow-up. After the severe cuts and since the Secretary-General doesn’t speak with Donald Trump after his nomination, how can you qualify the political relationship between this SG and the American Government at this moment?

Spokesman : Look. I will leave you to find the right adjective, right? The United States remains a founding member, is a founding member of this organization, is a critical member of this organization for decades. The generosity of the American people has helped to lift millions out of poverty, has helped to eradicate diseases, has frankly helped to build a more prosperous and safer world for which Americans benefit and the whole world benefits. We have tried at a fairly senior level to engage, especially on this issue, but I can’t say we’ve detected much interest on engaging on this issue. Gabriel and then Dezhi.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Also just want to say briefly congratulations to Jane and echo the comments from Edie. Good luck in your retirement. We’ll miss you. Steph, you said that agencies have received letters. Letters from who, exactly?

Spokesman : Letters of termination. Most of them, I think, came from the State Department, from Pete Marocco.

Question : Thank you. And when the Secretary-General said he’s hoping that these decisions are reversed, has he sent any formal reply to the US Government, either in writing and or otherwise?

Spokesman : We’re continuing to try to establish the appropriate contact. As I said, our agency heads have engaged with their counterparts, as well.

Question : And would you classify this now as a crisis that the UN is facing because of this?

Spokesman : I would say yes. The UN is facing a crisis. But let’s be honest, the crisis is being felt by people in Haiti, by people in Sudan, by people who are not receiving HIV treatment. The crisis is being felt by those who can least afford to feel this crisis. Dezhi?

Question : Still a follow-up on that. You mentioned that different agencies, they have their contact. They are reaching out for their counterpart in the US Government on the…

Spokesman : Yes. And not always successfully.

Question : Yeah. But is there a unified reaction? Like, what kind of level, you just said the senior-level contact with the US Government. What kind of senior level?

Spokesman : The unified reaction was what you heard from my boss. Right? I mean, I think he sits atop of the UN system. He was speaking on behalf of all of the UN system, and I think in very clear, direct and stark language.

Question : Let me put a very clear question. Has the UN or has the Secretary-General himself ever requested a conversation with President Donald Trump?

Spokesman : Yes. We’ve made that very clear for quite some time now.

Question : You have already done that, but there’s no response yet.

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : Okay, but this is a trend now because of the cut funding from the US. Now we hear that other countries, like you just mentioned, the UK is also cutting the fund. How would you evaluate the situation now for not only UN, but for NGOs who’s doing all the humanitarian work?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think it’s a very good point is that, of course, the UN system is being impacted. But most of our implementing partners are small local NGOs with the local knowledge who are working directly with recipients, and they’re being devastated.

Question : One last question. Yesterday, President Trump again threatened tariffs against Canada, against Mexico, China, and now Europe. Now that everybody is trying to get the retaliatory tariffs, how would the UN see this kind of escalation on tariffs?

Spokesman : Look. We think there is there is an existing international architecture to deal with trade, right? And we believe, as a matter of policy, that trade disputes are better dealt with through that architecture.

Question : You mean WTO (World Trade Organization)?

Spokesman : All sorts of architecture. Yeah. You.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have another question about nuclear ban treaty, because as you said, the meeting will be held next week. Two questions. One is: Is the Secretary-General scheduled to speak on the first day? Or is it Ms. Nakamitsu Izumi?

Spokesman : What day is that?

Question : The first day.

Spokesman : Which is what day?

Question : The Monday, on Monday.

Spokesman : No. Secretary-General will not be here on Monday. He’s traveling to Cairo. So, they will be if I’m not mistaken, I’ll double check. There’ll be a message delivered on his behalf. But he’s had to go to Cairo. He had planned to be here, but he had to go to Cairo for the emergency meeting of the Arab League.

Question : Got it. Thank you. So, secondly, so what is the Secretary-General expectation for the meeting to make progress for nuclear disarmament and world without nuclear weapons?

Spokesman : We need a recommitment. Right? I think as we’ve talked about here quite a bit, the risks of nuclear warfare and the use of nuclear weapons remains very high. We’ve seen very dangerous rhetoric over the past few years on that, and we want a recommitment of Member States to go the opposite way. Edith Lederer?

Question : Thank you, Steph. In his remarks to us, the Secretary-General mentioned some specific examples — Afghanistan, Ukraine, South Sudan. Can you confirm that all of the projects that he referred to in those countries have actually been terminated?