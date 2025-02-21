The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

We are delighted to be joined by Bintou Keita, who you know is the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). So, without further ado, while people stream in slowly, we will give you the floor, Bintou, and then you’ll take some questions. Please, you have the floor.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

I just want add one note to what Bintou said, and that’s from our colleagues at Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), who today launched an appeal seeking $40.4 million to deliver protection and assistance to 275,000 internally displaced people in South Kivu, North Kivu, Maniema and Tanganyika Provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as to support a potential influx of 258,000refugees, asylum-seekers and returnees in neighbouring countries, including Burundi, Rwanda, United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. UNHCR said there is an urgent need for shelter, food and latrines, as well as relocation of the new arrivals to other sites to address overcrowding. UNHCR and its partners are stepping up assistance, distributing warm meals and water to new arrivals. They need all sorts of relief supplies.

And just to say that in South Kivu, humanitarian partners have also raised concerns that ongoing clashes in Uvira are hindering access — including the movement of ambulances — while hospitals report daily casualties among civilians. And in the Kalehe Territory, fighting has forced more than 50,000 people to flee over the past week, many to Burundi. Since February, more than 40,000 Congolese nationals — the majority of whom are women and children — have arrived in Burundi seeking protection there.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

A couple of travel notes. As I mentioned to you yesterday, the Secretary-General will be in Geneva on Monday to address the Human Rights Council, as well as the Committee on Disarmament.

** Deputy Secretary-General’s Travel

Our Deputy Secretary-General is in South Africa, where today she took part in the second and final day of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. In her remarks, Amina Mohammed reaffirmed our support for the G20 platform. With just five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she warned that we are off track and that decades of development gains are at risk, particularly for the most vulnerable. She underscored that in today’s deeply interconnected world, no nation can stand alone and that global challenges demand global action.

In the afternoon, she had a number of bilateral discussions with several Foreign Ministers, emphasizing the urgency of reinforced multilateralism and strong partnerships to accelerate the implementation of the Pact for the Future and the SDGs. She also sought their support for securing an ambitious outcome at the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, which will take place in Seville, Spain, in July.

Tomorrow, she travels to Nairobi, Kenya, for a series of engagements on food systems ahead of the second UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake, which will take place in Addis Ababa, also in July. And yesterday, I said that Ms. Mohammed met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. I stand corrected — that meeting did not take place.

** South Sudan

Our Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, is continuing his own travels in Eastern Africa. In South Sudan, he met today with the country’s First Vice-President, Riek Machar. They discussed the progressing peace implementation, among other topics. He also met with key members of technical bodies tasked with constitution-making and electoral preparations, to get a sense of the challenges they face in making significant advances in their respective areas. Additionally, he held discussions with the diplomatic community, including the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development, known as IGAD. As mentioned, Mr. Lacroix will travel to Abyei tomorrow to visit the peacekeeping mission there.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that aid operations continue to reach Palestinians from north to south with critical assistance, including cash. Since the ceasefire, some 138,000 people across Gaza have benefited from cash assistance, including people with disabilities, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also tells us that since the ceasefire took effect, market conditions have improved across Gaza. Goods are reportedly less expensive, and there are more commodities available. For the first time since July, children under the age of five and pregnant and breastfeeding women have a more diverse diet — consuming more fruit, vegetables, eggs and dairy products.

Meanwhile, we and our partners continue to provide shelter support to Palestinians in Gaza, with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) distributing tents, tarpaulins, blankets, mattresses, clothes and kitchen items to thousands of families hosted in 120 shelters throughout the Gaza Strip. And turning to the West Bank, OCHA remains concerned by Israeli forces’ ongoing operations in the northern part of the West Bank — the longest there since the early 2000s.

OCHA warns that settler violence also continues. Between 11 and 17 February, OCHA documented 34 incidents — an average of almost five per day — involving settlers and resulting in casualties or property damage. In one such incident, Israeli settlers severed agricultural water pipes in Tulkarm governorate, affecting the livelihoods of a dozen Palestinian farmers. During the same period, nearly 40 Palestinians were displaced near Al Maniya village in Bethlehem, following recurrent attacks from Israeli settlers over the past year. OCHA has documented the displacement of almost 2,300 Palestinians — including 1,100 children — across the West Bank since the start of 2023 due to heightened settler violence and access restrictions by Israeli authorities.

** Israel/Palestine

Also, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports that the remains of Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage, which were due to be returned yesterday alongside her children's remains, are still missing. He stresses the imperative to respect the dignity of the deceased and to ensure their remains are returned to their families in accordance with international humanitarian law and human rights law. Every release must be carried out with the utmost dignity and in line with humanitarian principles. The Secretary-General continues to reiterate his appeal to the parties to abide by all their commitments and continue the full implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

** UN Interim Force in Lebanon

Moving to north to Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to observe sporadic military activity by the Israel Defense Forces. The Mission has also heard gunshots in its area of operations. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Armed Forces are now deployed in approximately 100 positions south of the Litani River, and our UNIFIL blue helmets continue to accompany and support the Lebanese Armed Forces in their deployment. In the past two days, the peacekeepers discovered several unexploded ordnances, as well as caches of unauthorized weapons in some areas in the south. These discoveries were immediately reported to the Lebanese Armed Forces so that they can dispose of them.

On the political level, today, a Lebanese Foreign Affairs Committee delegation met with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, General Aroldo Lázaro. That meeting took place in Naqoura, the headquarters of UNIFIL. They discussed the overall situation and members of the delegation voiced solidarity after the recent attack on peacekeepers in Beirut.

** Libya

Turning to Libya, the Advisory Committee established by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) concluded yesterday its second three-day meeting in Tripoli. Facilitated by the Mission’s electoral and constitutional experts, the Committee held discussions on the current electoral framework, focusing on the contentious aspects that have impeded the holding of national elections in Libya. Members underscored the importance of a holistic approach to resolving these challenges. The Advisory Committee agreed to reconvene in the coming days to continue its work.

** Ukraine

From Ukraine, our colleague Matthias Schmale, our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, is saying that this year, $2.6 billion are needed to sustain assistance for 6 million Ukrainians. He urged the international community to continue being generous and not forget Ukraine, reminding the world that more than 10 million Ukrainian people remain uprooted, with some 3.7 million of them displaced within their own country. His remarks were made as we approach the third-year mark of the Russian Federation’s full-scale war on Ukraine, which Mr. Schmale called a sombre milestone. Mr. Schmale flagged several priorities for 2025, including delivering aid where it is needed most and ensuring more durable solutions for internally displaced people.

** Mother Language Day

Today is what day? Besides Friday. International Mother Language Day. Exactly. And what is your mother language? The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reaffirms its commitment to preserving the approximately 7,000 languages spoken around the world. At least 40 per cent of the languages spoken today are endangered due to globalization and societal changes. That’s why UNESCO is working with countries to prioritize multilingual teaching, based on the language best understood and spoken, as a basis for quality education.

** Financial Contributions

Ready for a quiz? Two more nations paid up. One where pearl diving was a vital part of the economy for thousands of years. And while pearl diving isn't commonly associated with the second country, pearl oysters have been spotted in the Gulf of Poets. What is the first country? No, it’s the United Arab Emirates. And the second country? Where is the Gulf of Poets? It could be, but it’s not. It’s on the Apennine Peninsula. Italia. We thank our friends in Rome and Abu Dhabi for taking us to 65 fully paid-up Member States. Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Correspondent : So, I'm going to ask question in my mother language.

Spokesman : Yeah. But, I'll answer in mine, then.

Question : Alright. Okay. To be serious, okay. It's been reported that the [Donald J.] Trump administration has halted a participation of US scientists in a key UN climate change assessment, and US probably will not attend a major IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] plenary meeting next week to plan the seventh Global Climate Assessment. Do you read this news, and what is the reaction from the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I've seen the news. I don't have confirmation from the IPCC, but it is clear that climate change is one of these challenges that the Deputy Secretary-General alluded to in her remarks in South Africa, in which global challenges demand global solutions.

Correspondent : And second question. Yesterday, it's been reported, actually, it's not being reported but it's actually a fact that the Senator of Utah, Mike Lee, introduced a bill to the Senate called [DEFUND] Act of 2025. Repeal the United Nations Participation Act and repeal of United Nations Headquarter Agreement Act, and also assess and stop funding of United Nations…

Spokesman : No. You don't need to read the whole bill.

Question : No. It's not the whole thing. But, does the Secretary-General have any on this?

Spokesman : Dezhi, as you know, we tend not to comment on bills that are being discussed in various legislatures.

Question : Do you think this time it's quite real?

Spokesman : I think I will leave that analysis to analysts. Margaret, then Benny.

Question : Just a simple one, Steph. Where will the SG speak on the Ukraine war anniversary?

Spokesman : We will release a statement, probably on Sunday, which we'll try to show you under embargo. He will probably make some reference to it in his remarks on Monday in Geneva. There will be a Security Council meeting, I think, at some point here. Rosemary DiCarlo will speak for the UN.

Question : And that statement he's putting out, is it… sometimes they're video statements.

Spokesman : I don't think this will be video. Benny Avni?

Question : Steph, two questions. First of all, I saw yesterday the condemnation of the Secretary-General for the ugly display in Gaza of handing over bodies. Does he have the same condemnation to the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross], which was on the stage in that display?

Spokesman : Look. I can't comment on the ICRC works independently from us. But, Benny, what I do know is that the ICRC plays a critical role. They have in the past voiced their concern about how the hostage handovers were done, and we have full faith in their capacity to do their work, following international law, a number of which they are the repositories of, and we have full faith in them and continue to do so.

Question : Noted. Secondly, you spoke about the operation in the West Bank. Yesterday, there was a bombing of an Israeli bus. Luckily, the passengers were able to leave because somebody saw something and said something. The question is, is there any justification? We know that the people who put the bomb in that bus came from the Northern West Bank. Is there any justification for fighting terrorism?

Spokesman : There is always… I mean, in the fight against terrorism, what we ask for, and we recognize that there's often a need all around the world to fight terrorism, is that it be done in accordance with international law. And I think the concern that we voiced, and you mentioned the West Bank, is the use of war-like weapons in these security operations.

Correspondent : But, you haven't condemned that bus bombing.

Spokesman : I mean, of course, we're against bus bombings, but I think everything is still very much under investigation, if not a gag order, from what I read. Okay. I'd like to put myself under a gag order sometimes. Go ahead, Ibtisam, sorry.

Question : Yeah. No worries. So, the Special Rapporteur for the UN for the Palestinian territory, Ms. Francesca, Albanese, she was in Berlin, Germany, to give a lecture, in her capacity as Special Rapporteur. And in that meeting, it was reported that the riot police in Germany showed up, and they were there against the will even of the organizer. The meeting took place at the Junge Welt newspaper, and it was organized by three local organizations, [inaudible] Jewish Voice, Eye for Palestine and Gaza Committee Berlin. And that came after also cancellation of other lectures. So, do you have any… and before that, there was a building that the meeting was supposed to take place, and a different building before that. And that building was also sprayed with accusation against Ms. Albanese, but also against UNRWA, accusing of UNRWA being antisemitic, Albanese, et cetera. So do you have any comments on these attacks? Thank you.

Spokesman : Look, I don't have, I saw some of the reporting regarding the university. I didn't see all the other details. What is clear is that people should have a right to speak and a right to organize meetings. Ms. Albanese is, you know, independent from the Secretary-General. We do believe that Special Rapporteurs as a whole have a critical role to play in the human rights architecture, but I think they needs to — not just for these events, but for everywhere, you can find the balance of providing safety and security for events and also allowing people to speak.

Question : Staying in Germany, Germany also, Berlin police broke up a few days ago a pro-Palestinian protest for chanting and singing in Arabic after banning Arabic language in protest or pro-Palestinian protest. I think they banned also other languages?

Spokesman : We believe in the right of assembly, in the right of peaceful assembly, in the right of assembly, and in the right of free speech. Yvonne?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just a reminder that a couple of months ago when I last asked you about the UN's internal investigation into the death of Private Sean Rooney, you said that more information on that investigation would be forthcoming. There hasn't been any information provided. What's the latest on that?