Good afternoon. I would just like to flag to you that, at 1:30 p.m., the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, will deliver a statement at the Security Council Stakeout.

On Wednesday, which will be tomorrow, the Secretary-General will attend the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, better known as CARICOM. He will speak at the opening ceremony, which will take place tomorrow evening in Bridgetown, Barbados. Underscoring that the Conference’s theme this year — Strength in Unity — which is truly a theme for our times, the Secretary-General is expected to highlight three key areas where, together, we must drive progress — peace and security, the climate crisis and sustainable development.

On Thursday, the Secretary-General will have a closed session with CARICOM [Caribbean Community] Heads of Government, to exchange views on pressing issues in the region, including Haiti. While in Bridgetown, the Secretary-General will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados. He will also meet other leaders on the margins of the Conference. We will keep you updated on that. We’ll share remarks ahead of time with you. The Secretary-General will leave New York very early tomorrow morning, and he will be back in New York on Thursday.

Here, the Secretary-General spoke at today’s Security Council meeting on multilateralism and improving global governance. He said that we have the hardware for international cooperation, but the software needs an update. He said that the Pact for the Future adopted in September is aimed at strengthening global governance for the twenty-first century and rebuilding trust — trust in multilateralism, trust in the United Nations and trust in this very Council.

The Secretary-General noted that the Pact recognizes that the Security Council must reflect the world of today, not the world of 80 years ago. It also sets out important principles to guide this long-awaited reform. This Council should be enlarged and made more representative of today’s geopolitical realities, the Secretary-General said. He also urged Security Council members to continue working to overcome differences and focus on building the consensus required to deliver the peace for all people.

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that the security situation in North Kivu and South Kivu remains highly volatile. In North Kivu, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) continues to shelter and protect some 1,400 people in its premises in Goma. The M23 [23 March Movement] has demanded that protected individuals within the Mission’s bases be handed over to them and publicly accused the Mission of releasing armed Congolese army members to attack civilians. Yesterday, a large crowd gathered outside the Mission’s Lava Site, but the protesters in the end dispersed relatively peacefully.

Our humanitarian partners also report that, in recent days, multiple displacement sites have been vandalized and looted. Nearly 56,000 displaced persons have relocated to 34 newly established collective centres across Goma — primarily schools, churches and hospitals. Meanwhile, an estimated 390,000 men, women and children remain in existing displacement sites in and around the city. There has also been severe damage to infrastructure: at least 80 schools and 27 health centres were vandalized or destroyed, disrupting education and healthcare access. Nearly 400,000 students have been affected by the recent fighting in the city of Goma and its surroundings. In Djugu Territory — in Ituri — the violence has forced humanitarian partners to suspend their activities, disrupting assistance to at least 30,000 people.

And in South Kivu, humanitarian partners reported widespread looting also in various part of Bukavu over the weekend, including a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse. Several churches and collective centres are reportedly hosting displaced families. Meanwhile, health authorities also highlighted the high risk of Mpox spread in South Kivu, as many people under treatment fled the treatment centres. And I also want to flag yet another tragic example of the risk of unexploded ordnance in conflict. In Kalehe Territory, which is in South Kivu, two children were killed by an unexploded ordnance. Immediate efforts to clear these hazards are critical to protect civilians.

And as a reminder, the Mission withdrew from South Kivu in June last year, in accordance with a disengagement plan agreed with Congolese authorities and requested by the Security Council. And I want to add that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) today says that between 10,000 and 15,000 people have crossed from the Democratic Republic of the Congo into Burundi over the last few days, fleeing of course the escalating violence in the eastern part of the country.

And on human rights, our colleagues from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) today said they have confirmed cases of summary execution of children by the M23 after they entered the city of Bukavu last week; these are pretty disturbing reports, to say the least. OHCHR also has received information about arbitrary arrests and detentions, degrading treatment and alleged forced returns of Congolese young men fleeing violence in neighbouring countries. They have also received reports that journalists, human rights defenders and members of civil society organizations have been threatened or and to leave the area.

Turning to Sudan, I can tell you that we’re alarmed by the reports of large-scale violence in different parts of Sudan. More than 150 people were reportedly killed in an attack on El Qutainah town, in White Nile State, on Sunday. These were horrifying reports that dozens of women were raped, and hundreds of families were forced to flee. At the same time, in North Darfur, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also warns that civilians in and around the Zamzam displacement camp continue to face grave threats to their safety due to the ongoing fighting. At least 17 civilians were reportedly killed — that’s at least what initial estimates are telling us — with many more wounded in the attack that took place yesterday

Shelling reportedly destroyed parts of the main market in Zamzam, which is the primary source of supplies for residents in the camp. And as a reminder, Zamzam is one of the areas in Sudan where famine has emerged. Following the escalation in North Darfur’s capital, El Fasher, and surrounding areas, people have been seeking safety and shelter in Ad Dabbah, in the Northern State. State authorities report that more than 3,100 people from North Darfur — mostly older people, wounded people and others with chronic diseases — have arrived in Ad Dabbah in less than two months.

Meanwhile, our Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has found that entrenched impunity is fuelling gross human rights violations and abuses in Sudan as fighting spreads to more parts of the country and involves additional groups. The report called for a broader international effort towards accountability to stem the flow of arms. The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said that the continued and deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects, as well as summary executions, sexual violence and other violations and abuses, underscore the utter failure by both parties to respect the rules and principles of international humanitarian and international human rights law.

Turning to the situation, particularly in East Jerusalem, you will have seen that Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said today that Israeli forces and personnel from the Jerusalem Municipality have forcefully entered the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre and ordered its immediate evacuation. At least 350 students and 30 staff were present and were affected. Tear gas and sound bombs were fired.

Also, this morning, he said, Israeli police officers, accompanied by staff members from the Municipality, went to UNRWA schools and ordered their closure. Today’s incidents have impacted 250 students in three UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem and the 350 trainees in the Kalandia Training Centre. I’ve been asked for the Secretary-General’s own reaction, and I can tell you that the Secretary-General strongly condemns the breach of the inviolability of United Nations premises in occupied East Jerusalem, including the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre, and the attempt to forcibly enter three UNRWA schools and to seek their closure.

The use of tear gas and sound bombs in educational environments while students are learning is both unnecessary and unacceptable. This is a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international law, including obligations concerning the privileges and immunities of the UN and its personnel. The inviolability of United Nations premises must be respected at all times. The internal law of Israel does not alter international legal obligations, nor can it provide any justification for their breach.

Meanwhile, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect in Gaza, more than 57,000 metric tons of food have been brought into Gaza, and distribution of that assistance is ongoing. Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has provided over 550 metric tons of animal feed to more than 2,000 families with livestock in Gaza. In the north, UNRWA says it distributed about 2,500 tents over the last two days.

Further south in Khan Younis, partners working to support water, sanitation and hygiene finished rehabilitating three desalination plants on Sunday — providing some 76,000 people with access to clean water. Across the Gaza Strip, 10 field labs are actively managing water quality, providing critical support for public health. Meanwhile, we and our partners continue to support primary and secondary healthcare services. More than 200,000 patients benefit from these services every week.

And turning to the West Bank, OCHA says casualties continue to be reported due to ongoing operations by the Israeli security forces in Tulkarm and Jenin. Today, a child died due to injuries sustained in an air strike in Jenin almost two weeks ago. In the Tulkarm refugee camp, Israeli authorities reportedly announced that over a dozen houses are to be demolished. OCHA reports that Palestinians continue to be displaced on a large scale due to operations by Israeli forces, as well as by home demolitions and movement restrictions. Of course, this further deepens their humanitarian needs.

I want to flag a statement by Muhannad Hadi, our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory. He said that the recently published Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank shows that $53.2 billion is needed for recovery and reconstruction over the next decade, with Gaza sustaining the vast majority of the destruction. This overall figure reflects total estimated physical infrastructure damage around $29.9 billion, economic and social losses around $19.1 billion, and service restoration and other recovery needs. Mr. Hadi said Palestinians will need joint action to address the immense recovery and reconstruction challenges ahead. We stand ready to support the Palestinian people both on humanitarian assistance and a future recovery and reconstruction process, he added.

And moving north to Lebanon, as you well know, today marks the end of the period set for the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces south of the Blue Line and the parallel Lebanese Armed Forces deployment to positions in southern Lebanon, as envisaged by the Cessation of Hostilities Understanding agreed to on 26 November of last year. Our peacekeeping colleagues in Lebanon note reports that the Lebanese Armed Forces continue to deploy throughout southern Lebanon, with the active support of UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon], while displaced communities also return to their homes.

The Lebanese Armed Forces continue to dispose of unauthorized weapons found by the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in the UNIFIL area of operations. And you will also have seen that in a joint Statement issued earlier today, Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro called on both parties to meet their obligations, so that that a sense of safety among communities in southern Lebanon and northern Israel will be restored. Meanwhile, we at the United Nations remain committed to supporting the parties to uphold their respective obligations.

And just a last note, Hans Grundberg, our Special Envoy for Yemen, today urged all Yemenis to keep the doors to dialogue open and prioritize national interests over factional divides. At the closing session of the third Yemen International Forum — that took place in Amman, Jordan — Mr. Grundberg warned that the risk of military escalation within Yemen is increasing, threatening to deepen suffering and set back efforts towards peace. The humanitarian crisis is severe, and political divisions persist, he said, yet this Forum has demonstrated that there is both the expertise and determination to confront these challenges. He reiterated our constant calls and demands for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily held by the Houthi authorities. Edie, and no money today. And then Ibtisam.

Question : A couple of follow-ups, Steph. First, you said that China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, was going to make a statement. Does that mean he’s not going to be taking questions?

Spokesman : That’s what we were asked to flag by the Chinese mission. So, I can only tell you what I said.

Question : Okay. On the M23, does the UN know whether the fighters are advancing beyond Bukavu?

Spokesman : Short answer is I don’t have any reports of further advancements.

Question : And on Mr. Hadi, who was supposed to be here today…?

Spokesman : Yes. We’re trying to reschedule that. He had a scheduling conflict, an actual scheduling conflict.

Question : Was Sigrid Kaag involved in the preparation of this estimate?

Spokesman : I don’t know if she was involved in the preparation of the estimate. I know she has been… I can find that granular detail. She has been meeting with, I know, Egyptian and Jordanian authorities in the last few days and will be back in Jerusalem, either later today or tomorrow. Ibtisam Azam?

Question : Thank you. A follow-up on UNRWA schools. So, the question, what is the UN going to do about it? And what’s happened to the children who visit these schools?

Spokesman : Well, let me put it this way. It’s an unfolding situation. My understanding is that our colleagues in Jerusalem will meet with Israeli authorities tomorrow to obviously protest vigorously what has happened. What is clear is that, under international law, Israel, as the occupying power, has the responsibility to take over education and health services, if it’s not allowing UNRWA to do so. But, we will find out a bit more about what actually is happening to those schools.

Question : Are there other schools, UN schools that still operating?

Spokesman : There are other programmes that are still ongoing. Yeah.

Question : And on the West Bank and this… I think the last number I saw was about 40,000 Palestinians were displaced in the West Bank. The question is whether you have other numbers or updates. And are the people, I mean, where are they going and who’s giving… are they getting any assistance by their end?

Spokesman : Yeah, they’re going to other places in the West Bank. We are trying, whether it’s UNRWA or OCHA, others are trying to provide services, basic services, wherever they are, giving kind of whatever emergency aid that they need, whether that’s cash aid or material aid. But, our colleagues are very much following the population movement and trying to help them wherever they are.

Question : On Sudan, and Zamzam Camp, do you have any numbers regarding mortalities?

Spokesman : In terms from the hunger crisis?

Correspondent : Hunger, yeah.

Spokesman : No, we’ll ask them, yeah. Iftikhar?

Correspondent : Yes. Following up on Edie’s question regarding…

Spokesman : Your microphone, please.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Following up on Edie’s question on M23 and Goma. Given the critical situation, is there any plan or any talk about beefing up MONUSCO?

Spokesman : Well, MONUSCO’s mandate and disengagement plan is clear. Right now, the situation is such that MONUSCO has very little, if any, freedom of movement, which flies against Security Council resolutions. I don’t think it’s a matter of beefing up MONUSCO. It’s a matter of the Congolese State restoring its authority over its own territory. Denis? Please. Sorry. Go ahead.

Correspondent : Thank you. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry statement, Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement to resume communication channels on a number of issues considering their special responsibilities, as moving forward…

Spokesman : Russia and Saudi Arabia, you said?

Correspondent : No. Russia and the US.

Spokesman : And US in the meeting. Okay. Yeah.

Question : And the meeting in Saudi Arabia. Sorry. So, what is the Secretary-General’s assessment of this development?

Spokesman : Look. On the bilateral relationships, we obviously have taken note of the report of the discussions between the Russian Federation and the US. As I said yesterday, we very much encourage dialogue and positive dialogue between all Member States, but it’s clear to all that the relationship between the Russian Federation and the United States as two permanent members of the Security Council is a very important one. Stefano?

Question : Yes. Two questions. Thank you, Stéphane. One about the speech that the Secretary-General did at the Security Council. He spoke again about the necessity to reform the Security Council. He spoke about enlargement. This time, he never mentioned, he did not mention permanent seats, new permanent seats. In the past, he talked about new permanent seats. Does mean that he thinks that he’s not any more a good idea to expand?

Spokesman : No, not at all. And I think, just because the Secretary-General doesn’t mention every one of his positions every time he speaks doesn’t mean the positions have changed. He was in Addis Ababa over the weekend. He spoke about the need for a permanent seat for Africa in the Security Council. That position is unchanged.

Question : Good. Okay. So, another question here is about a Ukrainian scholar. His name is Oleg Maltsev, and he’s been arrested last September. Now this is an internationally recognized scholar. And according, for example, to Human Rights without Frontiers, in this prison in Odessa, his condition, even the European Court of Human Rights said that the conditions are terrible, and now his health in a very bad state. Now because he’s been waiting for a trial…

Spokesman : What is…?

Question : The question is, does the UN know anything about this situation?

Spokesman : Let me put it this way, Stefano. I’m not aware of this case. Send me an email with some details, and I will look into it. Yes, sir?

Question : About Afghanistan and Pakistan, there has been a resurgence of terrorism across the border. TTP [Tehrike Taliban Pakistan] and Pakistani army are having fights here and there on daily basis, and there are deaths being occurring over there. Does Secretary-General have any idea to initiate any kind of multilateral dialogue or at the UN Security Council or elsewhere? What does he think about this whole situation?

Spokesman : We’re obviously concerned about the rise, about the violence that is occurring. I think it is it is important that Member States and those in control of territories in their fight against terrorism do it actively, but within the bounds of international law, international human rights law.

Question : One party is living in the international law; the other one is violating. So, where the UN Security Council stands?

Spokesman : Well, I think we’ll see. I can’t speak for the Security Council. The Secretary-General obviously stands against terrorism. Yes, sir?

Question : I have a brief follow-up on DRC. As long as I understand USG [Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre] Lacroix, he’ll be in the region in South Sudan?

Spokesman : Yes. He was going to Sudan, South Sudan, and Abyei.

Question : Does he have any plan to visit?

Spokesman : I do not believe there is any travel plans for him to go to the DRC, but if that changes, I will let you know. We also hope, but pencil in that we have Bintou Keita, the head of the UN Mission in the DRC, as a video guest on Friday. Inshallah.

Correspondent : Benno.

Spokesman : Yes, Benno. I was just making sure you knew your name.

Correspondent : Yes. Now, still.

Correspondent : Regarding Ukraine, can the Secretary-General understand that Ukraine is angry that they are not invited when Russia and the US are talking about peace in Ukraine?

Spokesman : Look. It is clear for us that any solution to the conflict in Ukraine will need to involve both Ukraine and the Russian Federation. And for us, will need to be in line with our stated position, which is the respect for international law, relevant resolutions, UN resolutions, and of course, the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Question : Can you remind me of the UN’s position about a possible peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine, if it’s needed?

Spokesman : Well, listen. I think, first of all, we need to have an agreement to end the conflict. You know, peacekeeping forces with a small “p” take all sorts of different shapes. There are UN peacekeeping forces, and you know, if it would be… if any UN peacekeeping force is to be deployed, it has to be under a Security Council resolution. Other conflicts have seen other international peacekeeping forces, I would say, with a small “p”, deployed under different terms.

Question : But, would you be happy to help?