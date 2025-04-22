New Permanent Representative of Montenegro Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Montenegro to the United Nations, Dragana Radulović, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Dragana Radulović was born on 16 September 1976 in Podgorica, Montenegro. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English language and literature at University of Montenegro in 1999.

From October 2024 until April 2025, she was Ambassador-at-Large in Charge of Cyber Security in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro. From September 2022 until April 2024, Ambassador Radulović was Chargé d’affaires, a.i., in the Embassy of Montenegro to Austria. From September 2019 to October 2020, she was Adviser to the Prime Minister of Montenegro for Foreign and Security Policy. In this period, she was also heading Government Commission for Countering Hybrid Threats. From February 2015 to July 2019, she was Ambassador-Permanent Representative of Montenegro to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Ambassador Radulović held a position of Director General for NATO and Security Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Montenegro (March 2013 - February 2015). She was a member of working bodies of Government of Montenegro in the process of Euro-Atlantic integration and coordinated the work of Interdepartmental commission for Montenegro’s membership in NATO.

Ms. Radulović gained the title of Ambassador in 2009 when she was appointed as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Montenegro to the Republic of Austria (2009-2013). During this period, Ambassador Radulović was also the Permanent Representative of Montenegro to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna. During her term in Vienna, Ms. Radulović also served as Ambassador of Montenegro to the Republic of Slovakia and Czech Republic, on a non-residential basis.

Ms. Radulović began her diplomatic career in 2000. While working in the foreign service, she performed many responsible duties related to cooperation with international organizations — OSCE, the UN, council of Europe and NATO, and has been Assistant Minister for Multilateral Affairs (2005-2007) and Assistant Minister for EU and NATO (2007-2009). In addition to the above-mentioned duties in Foreign Service, at one time Ms. Radulović was Adviser to the Minister of Interior (2004). Before engaging in state administration, she was briefly employed in the NGO sector. During many years of diplomatic career, she had the opportunity to advance her knowledge at prestigious institutes and participate in numerous study visits. She is fluent in English and has knowledge of French and Italian.