New Permanent Observer for Intergovernmental Authority on Development Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service.)

The new Permanent Observer for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Cherinet Hariffo, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he worked as a youth policy adviser in the Permanent Mission of Djibouti to the United Nations from March 2024 to September 2024. Before that, he was Head of Partnership and representative to the United Nations for the Institute for Conscious Global Change from January 2023 to February 2024.

Mr. Hariffo also served as a youth representative to the United Nations for the NGO Committee on Sustainable Development from January 2021 to December 2022. Additionally, he has done volunteer work for the African Union’s Mission to the United Nations, the Permanent Mission of Djibouti to the United Nations and at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and legal studies from Temple University and is currently enrolled in a master’s programme in public administration at the University of Pennsylvania, both in the United States.