New Permanent Representative of Bangladesh Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to this appointment, he was his country’s Ambassador to Nepal, a position he has held since 2021. Before that, he was the Director-General of Administration in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 2017 to 2021, and Director-General of External Publicity in that Ministry from 2013 to 2014. In the interim, he served as Deputy High Commissioner of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Mr. Chowdhury first joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1998 as an Assistant Secretary. Since then, he has held various senior roles at home and abroad, including Counsellor in his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and Vice-Principal of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. He speaks Bengali, English, Hindi and Urdu.