Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for March

The Security Council’s programme of work for March will feature a signature event on increasing the adaptability of peace operations, while also leaving space for additional meetings on new developments, its President for the month said at a Headquarters press conference today.

Christina Markus Lassen (Denmark), who holds the 15-member organ’s rotating presidency for this month, said the open debate on ensuring that peace operations adapt and respond to new realities, to be held on 24 March, will be chaired by her country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The aim is to “simply to have an honest look” at peacekeeping, she said.

Denmark will preside over the European Union’s annual briefing to the Council, under the agenda item on cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations, to be delivered by the newly-appointed European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stressing that European security architecture is key to the stability of the continent and the wider neighbourhood, she noted that the Union is not only a strategic partner to the United Nations but also a humanitarian and development partner.

The monthly programme for March focuses on the mandated meetings “because it’s already a very packed agenda”, she said. “By not stuffing the programme, we are leaving, of course, slots open for the Council to consider new developments as they may arise,” she said, noting that Denmark will also prioritize themes such a women, peace and security and climate, peace and security.

Her country is returning to the presidency of the Council after 20 years — it will strive “to be constructive, creative and consistent”, she said. Denmark will bring its strong faith in international law and the Charter of the United Nations into the country-specific files. “We’ll first and foremost try to be an honest broker” in this difficult and challenging time, she said.

The quarterly briefing on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is scheduled on the first day of the Commission on Status of Women, she pointed out, adding that this is not completely a coincidence. “We do want to have a special focus during the meeting on the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan,” she said.

Noting several mandated meetings concerning the Middle East, from Gaza to Yemen to Syria to Lebanon, she said that the Council on 27 March will hold a briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, it will monitor that and other crises, and if there are developments that warrant holding a meeting sooner, it will do so. “We’ve learned that the hard way,” she added.

She also responded to several questions posed by media correspondents, many of which concerned Ukraine. While there is hope for “some kind of breakthrough” at the moment, she highlighted the need to ensure “the right terms”. It is crucial to not reward the aggressor and punish the victim, she added, reaffirming the need to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. There is no doubt about who the threat is, she said, stressing that there must be consequences for invading a neighbouring country.

As to whether the United Nations has been sidelined on this issue, she pointed to the General Assembly debate last week which aired many concerns. The resolution that was adopted provides a framework for the many conversations that are happening currently, she said, adding that the United States delegation has clearly articulated a vision to try to move the needle and change the current stalemate. But Ukraine has to be present when Ukraine is being discussed, and Europe should be participating when its security is being discussed, she said, noting the European amendments to the United States draft text.

Europe must ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when negotiations happen, she said. In per capita terms, Denmark is the biggest contributor of military support to Ukraine right now and will continue to support it, she affirmed.

Responding to a question about the provision in Chapter VI of the Charter, which would bar a party to the conflict that is the subject of a Council resolution from participating in a vote concerning that text, she pointed out that for this to work, “everybody would have to agree on that”. It is difficult to see the Permanent Five members of the Council agreeing to such a solution because that would have to be applied to other situations as well. When the correspondent followed up that answer by noting that it is a procedural issue and therefore would only require a majority vote, she replied: “in principle, yes, I think you’re right, but I don’t think anybody thinks this is really realistic.”

Regarding United States President Donald J. Trump’s demand that the Denmark Government give Greenland to his country, she said it is indeed necessary to strengthen security around the Arctic and the High North. But Greenland belongs to Greenlanders and its future is for them to decide. Noting that Greenland is an integrated part of Denmark, she said independence is possible, if Greenlanders decide so.

Several correspondents posed questions concerning Gaza, Israel’s violations and the viability of the two-State solution. Ms. Lassen noted several meetings concerning the Middle East on the Council’s agenda in March as well as the Arab League Summit on 4 March. Many positive things have come out of the ceasefire agreement, she said, expressing concern that Hamas is rejecting the extension of its first phase, while Israel is blocking humanitarian aid. Both parties must continue to negotiate phase 2 of the agreement and eventually make the ceasefire permanent.

As to why Denmark has not recognized Palestine, she said that “it is not just us”. This recognition should happen as part of a larger negotiation, she said, adding: “We need to use that chip when it really, really matters.”

For the full programme of work, please see: www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.