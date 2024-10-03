Activities of Secretary-General in Timor-Leste, 28–31 August

The Secretary-General arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste from Tonga in the afternoon of Wednesday, 28 August.

That evening, the Secretary-General met with President José Ramos-Horta. In a joint press conference with the President after their meeting, the Secretary-General said that the anniversary of the Popular Consultation calls for unity in celebrating the country’s past, paying tribute to those who overcame differences by converging in resistance and in paying tribute to those who dreamed of independence but are no longer with us. Today, less than a generation later, I am here as a witness to a nation that has asserted itself and prevailed, he said. He praised Timor-Leste for the progress it has made since independence and urged it to continue in areas like climate action.

The United Nations and the Timorese people stood side by side at a time when the country took its destiny into its own hands, the Secretary-General said, adding that the UN will continue to support the aspirations of the Timorese people on the journey ahead.

On Thursday morning, the Secretary-General met with Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. In a joint press encounter with the Prime Minister, the Secretary-General said that Timor-Leste won the battle for independence, and it won the battle for democracy. And that as Secretary-General of the United Nations, he’s proud that the United Nations stood by the people of Timor-Leste in the struggle for independence and in the consolidation of democracy.

However, he added that Timor-Leste now has to win the battle for development and that the UN stands entirely by the Government so that it can support it in this battle.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General visited the Timorese Resistance Archive and Museum where he saw an exhibit dedicated to the women in the resistance and had the opportunity to meet with some of the women featured in the exhibition. He later took part in a panel discussion with both President Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão where they shared their reflections and thoughts on the fight for Timor-Leste’s independence.

In the evening, the Secretary-General attended an official dinner hosted by Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão.

On Friday, 30 August, the Secretary-General addressed Timor-Leste’s National Parliament and said the world has much to learn from Timor-Leste. By showing the power of multilateralism, diplomacy and hope in a better future, Timor-Leste has inspired the world. He added that the United Nations is honoured to be Timor-Leste’s partner on every step of their journey. (See Press Release SG/SM/22350)

During his visit to Parliament, he was honoured with Timorese citizenship.

That afternoon, the Secretary-General had bilateral meetings with the Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali and Mari Alkatiri, the Secretary-General of the Fretilin party. He was also interviewed for a documentary on Timor-Leste’s independence.

In the evening, he took part in the official event to commemorate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Popular Consultation at the Municipal Stadium, where he said that, as Secretary-General, he felt proud that the United Nations always fought alongside the Timorese people to consolidate democracy, with some of its members, all Timorese, who lost their lives for Timor’s independence. And he assured the people of Timor-Leste that the United Nations continues to stand in solidarity with the Timorese people. (See Press Release SG/SM/22348.)

The next day, 31 August, the Secretary-General went to the UN House where he laid a wreath to honour all the staff who died as part of the mission to bring about democracy and independence in Timor-Leste. He then had a meeting with the UN country team and was able to interact with all staff members at the UN House.

The Secretary-General left Timor-Leste for Singapore in the evening.