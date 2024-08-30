‘We Can Never Forget Courage of the Timorese Resistance’, Says Secretary-General, in Remarks to Timor-Leste Parliament

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Timor-Leste Parliament, in Dili today:

I don’t know how to thank you for the distinction that has just been announced. The only thing I can say is that from now on there is a Secretary-General of the United Nations who is both Portuguese and Timorese.

And it is with pride that I assume this nationality of a heroic people and I will do everything so that when I complete my duties, the Timorese can be proud of what their citizen has done.

It is a privilege and a great satisfaction to be back in your beautiful country. I thank the Government and the people of Timor-Leste for the wonderful hospitality. The affection with which I am always received in Timor-Leste is reciprocal and makes each visit an unforgettable occasion.

I also thank the President of the National Parliament for the honour she gives me of being able to address the Timorese people today through their legitimate elected representatives.

And I cannot hide the special honour I feel in doing so at a time when the National Parliament is, for the first time, presided over by a woman, whom I congratulate for this very fact, that I understand as a sign of reinforcement of women’s rights that I can only support.

I will never forget the night of 29 August, precisely 25 years ago. I was in Lisbon, so excited by the news of the Popular Consultation that I couldn’t sleep that night. There is a time difference, as you know, significative, between Dili and Lisboa. I was constantly on the phone, following the progress of the vote and learning about the crowds that travelled from the mountains to Dili to vote.

And I can’t forget Ian Martin’s emotional voice. His courage and determination were decisive at this moment and with which I spoke so many times that night in Lisbon and day in Timor-Leste.

I then learned that the Timorese people were fully mobilized in defence of their self-determination. Over 98 per cent of the electorate turned out to cast a vote on that day. The Timorese people spoke, and their voice was clear: independence.

However, the joy I felt that night quickly turned to horror, during the harrowing weeks that followed with the reports that reached me and the images of violence in the streets emblazoned across newspapers and TV screens. I joined the millions of Portuguese on the streets of Lisbon who protested in solidarity with the Timorese people, demanding that the international community intervene.

I remember how people joined hands, forming a human chain across the city, passing by the embassies of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to call for this intervention. The city vibrated with the crowd of citizens dressed in white. Several times I left the crowd to call various world leaders, asking them to use their influence to prevent a massacre in Timor-Leste.

Fortunately, at that time the world was different from today, it was still possible to mobilize the international community and peace and security prevailed in Timor-Leste. My first visit to Timor-Leste was in 2000 as Prime Minister of Portugal, a visit dominated by emotion, joy and hope. I returned in May 2002 on a memorable visit to participate in the historic Restoration of Independence ceremony.

The self-determination of the Timorese people was the central foreign policy priority of my Government and it was, in fact, a constant in my country’s foreign policy. My presence in Timor-Leste, at the moment the country became independent, was undoubtedly one of the greatest privileges that my political life has given me.

That day, and today, I felt the enormous courage and relentless determination of the Timorese people. The courage to demand recognition of their fundamental rights and freedoms. The courage to make the law prevail and to reject the law of the strongest. The courage of the many who dreamed of independence but who did not live to see it realized. We can never forget the courage of the Timorese resistance.

The resistance led by Xanana Gusmao, fighting heroically in the mountains, resisting stoically in prison and leading the people of Timor-Leste to independence and democracy. And I remember that at the same time, Ramos Horta was running around the world speaking to skeptics and telling them that Timor-Leste’s independence was not only possible, but that it was necessary for the dignity of the international community itself.

Resistance by people who risked everything to see independence realized. By the women of the resistance who refused to let their voices be silenced. We must never forget the sacrifices made, the lives lost, the families forever changed. We cannot forget the role of the armed front, the clandestine front, the external front and the Catholic Church, as the Preamble to the Constitution of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste recalls.

I therefore wish, in a solemn manner here today — before the elected representatives of the people of Timor-Leste — to pay my profound tribute to the Timorese resistance and to the men and women who were part of it and committed themselves to it.

The fight for independence forged a deep partnership between the United Nations and Timor-Leste. I vividly remember the intense days, weeks and months of negotiations that led to agreement between Indonesia and Portugal, under the auspices of the United Nations, on 5 May 1999. Even when the likelihood of agreement seemed remote, the determination of both sides, as well as the United Nations mediators, was resolute. Finally, this determination bore fruit.

I cannot fail to highlight and praise the role played by my predecessor, Kofi Annan, and the diplomats and officials who accompanied him. He was a true friend of Timor-Leste to whom we all owe a lot. Following the May 1999 agreement, the United Nations Mission in East Timor, UNAMET, was brought to life.

The women and men of the mission demonstrated great dedication and professionalism as they organized a major referendum in a short period of time, despite intimidation and threats. After the Popular Consultation, and when violence was spreading, they once again demonstrated enormous courage and a sense of mission. During my visit I will pay tribute to the UNAMET employees who lost their lives serving the United Nations — all of them were Timorese. But, I did not want to fail, also here on this occasion, to evoke his memory.

Allow me, in fact, to take this opportunity to praise the dedication of all United Nations employees who worked in Timor-Leste during the various stages of the Organization’s presence in the country and at the service of different Missions.

Certainly UNAMET, but also the UN Transitional Administration in Timor-Leste (UNTAET), the United Nations Support Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMISET), the UN Office in Timor-Leste (UNOTIL), the Integrated Mission of United Nations in Timor-Leste (UNMIT), and today, the país team. It’s a deep, constant partnership, I hope it continues to produce the best impacts.

As Secretary-General, I thank all those who have served the United Nations in Timor-Leste over the past 25 years, and those who continue to do so today. But if Timor-Leste received a lot from the UN, the truth is that it also gave a lot to the UN and the world.

The talks mediated by the UN showed the world that it is possible to resolve conflicts at the negotiating table and that it is possible to conform reality in accordance with international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. And, at present, Timor-Leste has evolved from a host country for peacekeeping forces, to a country contributing personnel to UN peacekeeping missions in other countries, namely in South Sudan.

Timor-Leste demonstrated that nothing solid or lasting can be built on the denial of people’s fundamental rights. It demonstrated the value of reconciliation and establishing good neighbourly relations. And that with international solidarity, peace, freedom and democracy can thrive.

The world can learn much from Timor-Leste, especially at a time when conflicts are multiplying and geopolitical tensions are worsening. And in a context of worrying dysfunctionality in the relationship between Powers and growing impunity in the face of violations of human rights and international law.

The world today is faced with a sharp erosion of trust. Decades of progress on poverty and hunger are being reversed. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are in danger. And climate chaos is aggravating with deadly force. On all fronts, the world needs to act. And Timor-Leste can show the way in three key areas:

First — the Sustainable Development Goals. From ending poverty and hunger, to achieving gender equality. Timor-Leste won the battle of independence, Timor-Leste won the battle of democracy, Timor-Leste now has to win the battle of development, and I am comforted by seeing the commitment I heard here from the ladies and gentlemen in this regard. Timor-Leste is an important example of people-centred development.

“Leave no one behind” has become the clarion call of Timor-Leste, as you diversify your economy and invest in education, health and food security. However, there is still a long way to go, which also requires strong support and solidarity from the international community.

Your accession to full membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can help spur development at an even greater pace, guided by the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for small island developing States. But, international partners must also reinforce their support.

Through various mechanisms, but above all in response to the appeal I launched to create a stimulus, called the SDG stimulus, involving investments by the international community of $500 billion in annual financing so that developing countries can overcome the battle of food security, can win the battle of education, can win the battle of health, can win the battle of development.

It means also reforming the international financial architecture — so that it better represents developing countries, especially small island developing States and least developed countries like Timor-Leste — and responds to their needs effectively.

Second — we need action on climate. Our planet is sick, and the symptoms are ferocious and fatal. Floods. Droughts. Wildfires. Rising sea levels. And millions of people facing extreme heat. Timor-Leste — like other small island states — has done little to cause this crisis, but is felling its effects in a severe way.

From the local sucos to here in the capital Dili, there is nowhere on this island that Timorese people are safe from the growing threats of climate change. Every year, more than a third of the Timorese people suffer floods and landslides. Changing rainfall patterns could have a serious impact on food production. Yet Timor-Leste has sought to address the unfolding climate crisis head on. Your traditional culture of customary law, Tara Bandu, is a source of resilience. However, the finance needed for adaptation — both in Timor-Leste and across the globe — far outstrips the money available. The world must react.

Developed countries must double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion a year by 2025 — as promised in the last Conference of the Parties; and explain how they will close the widening adaptation finance gap. We also need significant contributions to the new loss and damage fund, and a massive global effort to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C to limit future damage.

The G20 have the responsibility, and the capacity, to lead global action to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach, because they represent 80 per cent of the emissions. All countries are due to submit national climate plans by next year. These plans must cover the entire economy and align with the 1.5°C limit. This is an opportunity for countries like Timor-Leste to link climate action with economic transformation and sustainable development. The United Nations system stands ready to support you through our Climate Promise initiative.

Third, and finally — we need action to revitalize our outdated multilateral system. We need global frameworks based on a blueprint for tomorrow, and not so much a reflection of the past. The Summit of the Future next month is an important step towards reforming and restoring faith in multilateral solutions and institutions. Strengthening the tools of conflict prevention and disarmament through a New Agenda for Peace; renewing our commitment to human rights; Increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in the UN Security Council and the global financial architecture.

We have a United Nations Security Council and an international financial architecture that largely corresponds to the post-war, post-[Second World War] period, completely out of touch with today’s reality. The United Nations Security Council today lacks the legitimacy and effectiveness to respond to the very serious crises we are facing around the world.

And an international financial architecture that has not been able to provide the essential safety net for all developing countries, in the very difficult times we have been going through, with COVID, with rising prices and interest rates and a series of other negative impacts affecting developing countries.

Adopting a Global Digital Compact to help close the connectivity gap and establish shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all. Reinforcing global action so that Artificial Intelligence is an opportunity for all and not a risk, especially for developing countries. And developing an emergency platform to improve the international response to complex global shocks.

If we had another COVID today, we would be as unprepared as we were when we had the first one. We need to create mechanisms that allow us to predict and respond quickly to the crises that will inevitably occur in the future. All these global measures rely on support at the national level. And you, Parliamentarians, are the bridge-builders between people, communities and Governments.

We look to your efforts to articulate and link global institutions to national priorities, something essential to deliver on the promise of the Summit of the Future. Everyone has a stake in the outcome of the Summit. So, this topic is not only up to the politicians.

I was very pleased to learn that young people in Timor-Leste, with support from the UN, have been organizing and meeting on the Summit of the Future, making proposals for change and concrete action.

Change demands momentum. And this is the momentum we need. The world has much to learn from Timor-Leste. By showing the power of multilateralism, diplomacy and hope in a better future, you have inspired the world. The United Nations is honoured to be your steadfast partner on every step of this journey. And we will never stop supporting you to forge an even more prosperous future.