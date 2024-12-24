Alarmed by Worsening Sudan Food Situation, Secretary-General Reiterates Call for Unhindered Humanitarian Access to People in Need

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is alarmed by the rapidly worsening food-security situation in Sudan, as access to food and nutrition for millions of people across the country continues to deteriorate according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

The latest report by the Classification’s Famine Review Committee indicates that famine conditions are present in at least five locations in Sudan, including displacement camps in North Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan. Five other areas are identified as being at risk in the coming months.

After over 20 months of conflict, more than 24.6 million people in Sudan — over half the population — face high levels of acute food insecurity. The UN and our partners are scaling up the delivery of food assistance and other essential support for the most vulnerable, but ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continue to imperil aid operations.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff can reach people in need wherever they are.

The Secretary-General also underscores the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities to save lives and prevent the crisis in Sudan — and its impact on neighbouring countries — from escalating even further in 2025. He also appeals for urgent international support and cooperation to bring the parties closer to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through a lasting ceasefire and to step up funding for humanitarian action.