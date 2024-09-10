Multilateral System ‘Only as Effective as Member States’ Commitment to It’, Stresses Secretary-General, at Closing of General Assembly Session

Following are Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the closing of the seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York today:

We close this seventy-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly after a tumultuous year.

A year of continued poverty, inequality and injustice.

A year of division, violence and conflict.

A year that was the hottest on record — again.

But this session also closes at a time of growing hope and inspiration in what we can achieve if we work as one.

This spirit of solidarity shone through this Assembly’s accomplishments over the last year. Using the timeless tools of diplomacy, dialogue and debate, this seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly worked to deliver solutions and hope for people and planet alike.

At every step, we could count on the outgoing President, Dennis Francis. With consummate skill, stewardship and dedication — under the theme “peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability” — he brought the needs of small island developing States such as his own to this Assembly.

He convened the high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response last September.

He was invaluable to the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, which resulted in a strong show of political support for an SDG Stimulus and for reforming the global financial architecture so it better serves developing countries.

He has been tireless in raising the alarm and inspiring action on rising sea levels — convening leaders and taking his message to key gatherings around the world.

He convened the first-ever Sustainability Week at the General Assembly — a weeklong series of events around tourism, infrastructure, transport, energy and debt.

And I appreciate his leadership in advancing preparations for the Summit of the Future this month, and his tireless advocacy of gender equality and youth participation.

Mr. President — on behalf of the entire UN family, thank you for your efforts over the last year. And we look forward to collaborating with your successor — Philemon Yang of Cameroon — to carry this work forward in the coming session.

The United Nations, and the multilateral system itself, is only as effective as Member States’ commitment to it.

The challenges facing humanity are not insurmountable if we work together.

As we celebrate the achievements of the seventy-eighth General Assembly, let’s also look to the seventy-ninth as a moment in which the world can deliver the trust, solutions and peace that the world needs.

At every step, you can count on my full support.