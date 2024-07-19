Secretary-General Transmitting to General Assembly International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion on Israel’s Policies, Practices in Occupied Palestinian Territory

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The International Court of Justice has delivered today its Advisory Opinion in the proceedings concerning Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The Secretary-General will promptly transmit the Advisory Opinion to the General Assembly, which had requested the Court's advice. It is for the General Assembly to decide how to proceed in this matter.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the parties must re-engage on the long-delayed political path towards ending the occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements. The only viable path is the vision of two States — Israel and a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State — living side by side in peace and security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent call for a humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza.