Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Russian Federation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms Sunday’s terrorist attacks against Jewish and Christian religious sites and members of the security forces in the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed and dozens of others injured.

The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.