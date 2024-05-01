Secretary-General Extends Condolences to Governments, People of East Africa Affected by Heavy Flooding

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply distressed to hear of the hundreds of lives lost and many others affected by heavy flooding in Burundi, Kenya, Somalia and the United Republic of Tanzania and other parts of East Africa.

He extends his condolences to the Governments and people of the countries affected, especially the families of those who have died or been injured in this disaster.

The United Nations and its partners are working closely with national authorities to address humanitarian requirements. The Secretary-General stresses that the UN stands ready to offer additional assistance at this difficult period.

The Secretary-General is extremely concerned about the impacts of El Niño-triggered extreme weather, which risk further devastating communities and undermining their livelihoods.