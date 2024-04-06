Secretary-General Alarmed at Forced Entry of Ecuadorean Security Forces into Mexico’s Embassy in Quito

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is alarmed at the forced entry of Ecuadorean security forces into the premises of the Mexican Embassy in Quito. He reaffirms the cardinal principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel, emphasizing that this principle must be respected in all cases, in accordance with international law. The Secretary-General stresses that violations of this principle jeopardize the pursuit of normal international relations, which are critical for the advancement of cooperation between States.

The Secretary-General calls for moderation and exhorts both Governments to solve their differences through peaceful means.