Secretary-General Appoints Yesim Oruc of Türkiye United Nations Resident Coordinator in Republic of Moldova

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Yesim Oruc of Türkiye as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Moldova, with the host Government’s approval, starting on 22 August.

Ms. Oruc has more than 25 years of experience in development. Previously she served as Resident Coordinator in Guyana, and as the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Deputy Director in Washington, D.C., UNDP Country Director in Albania and UNDP Resident Representative a.i. and Deputy Resident Representative in Romania.

She holds a master’s degree in Middle East studies from the American University in Cairo and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University in the United States.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/2058 of 28 August 2021.