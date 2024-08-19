Secretary-General Appoints William Davis Director of United Nations Information Centre in Washington, D.C.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed William Davis of the United States as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Washington, D.C. The Information Centre in Washington, D.C., covers the United States. Mr. Davis will assume his duties on 20 August.

Mr. Davis joins the UN Information Centre with an illustrious career spanning 34 years, including over three decades in Washington, D.C. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Mr. Davis has held several key positions within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), including Director of OECD’s Washington Centre, as well as Deputy Head of Public Affairs in OECD’s Public Affairs and Communications Directorate at their headquarters in Paris. His extensive background also includes serving as the Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Washington, D.C., Representation Office; Senior Adviser in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs at the United States Department of State; Director of Legislative Affairs for the National Security Council; Executive Director of the United States Global Leadership Coalition; and Analyst with the Executive Office of the President. Additionally, he has consulted for the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council in Geneva and taught at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs in the United States.

Most notably, Mr. Davis served as the Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Washington, D.C., for over six years, where he played a pivotal role in engaging with high-level stakeholders and decision-makers across various sectors. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with the United States Government, both Executive and Legislative branches, the United Nations, international organizations, representatives of foreign Governments in Washington, D.C., federal agencies, non-governmental organizations, civil society, think-tanks, academia and media outlets. Mr. Davis is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Davis has a master’s degree in public policy and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Duke University in the United States.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/933-BIO/3672-PI/1669 of 22 July 2005.