‘Our Very Survival Predicated on How Smart We Manage Our Relationship with Oceans, Environment’, Speaker Says, as Nice Conference Concludes General Debate

NICE, FRANCE, 12 June — Various entities in and outside the United Nations system today showcased their efforts to protect marine biodiversity, combat ocean pollution and support sustainable ocean economies during the fourth day of a five-day international conference.

Formally titled the high-level 2025 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources, the event is taking place on the shores of the Mediterranean under the theme “Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean”.

Deep seabed mining — among the most contentious and unresolved issues in ocean governance — has been a recurring topic at the Conference. “As we explore the potential of one of the planet’s final frontiers, let us work together to reach higher — no, let me say deeper — goals”, said the Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority. Established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea — the constitution for the ocean — the Authority is the only intergovernmental body mandated to manage mineral resources in areas of the seabed beyond national jurisdiction as the common heritage of humankind, while also protecting the marine environment.

Highlighting the Authority’s work, she noted that more than 1.9 million square kilometres of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone are currently protected from any future exploitation. Citing remarks made at this Conference by the President of Brazil and the United Nations Secretary-General, she emphasized: “The deep seabed cannot become the Wild West.” At the same time, she stressed that taking a position for or against deep-sea mining is “a decision that lies squarely with countries”.

“Let us think of the ocean as our one shared home, the blue water flowing in our veins”, said the representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), adding: “It is the ocean that gives us life.” Nature-based solutions must be part of the path for marine protection, guided by the IUCN Global Standard. Marine protected areas must demonstrate effective management and deliver measurable positive conservation outcomes as per the IUCN Green List standard for protected and conserved areas. She invited all to the IUCN World Conservation Congress this October in Abu Dhabi — the world’s largest gathering for nature empowering transformative conservation — to advance the Nice Ocean Action Plan together.

Several UN entities highlighted their work on marine conservation. Among them was a representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who reaffirmed strong support for the Nice Ocean Action Plan to be adopted at the Conference. At the 2022 Lisbon Ocean Conference, she said, UNDP launched Our Ocean Promise, a commitment to SDG 14 through better ocean governance, sustainable finance and local stewardship. With goals to sustainably manage over 16 million square kilometres of ocean space, empower 1,000 coastal communities and mobilize $1 billion in ocean finance, UNDP is addressing the estimated $1 trillion in annual losses from unsustainable ocean use. UNDP stands ready to support countries in ratifying the high seas treaty and pledges to strengthen support for small island developing States and least developed countries through its new strategy launched in Nice.

A representative of the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change recalled that a major outcome of the twenty-seventh session of the UN Climate Change Conference was the establishment of the Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue — a biannual, party-led platform that has become essential for sharing knowledge, building partnerships and advancing ocean-based climate solutions. To date, the Dialogue has featured over 600 mitigation and adaptation solutions across diverse themes, including fisheries, food security, blue carbon ecosystems, marine biodiversity, coastal resilience, ocean technologies and climate finance, she said.

A representative of the United Nations Capital Development Fund said that as a non-credit-rated hybrid development and finance institution, it is advancing patient capital efforts that can support longer-term position and promote recognition of ocean assets as natural capital. It launched the One Ocean Initiative, a collaborative effort involving multiple UN agencies, to mobilize investments and promote resilient ocean economies.

“The science is clear”, said the representative of the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States. Least developed, landlocked developing and small island developing States “bear the heaviest brunt of climate induced ocean challenges”, from sea level rise and ocean acidification to biodiversity loss and declining fisheries. She called Member States to scale up blue finance, build up a coalition for sustainable connectivity via modernizing land, river and sea routes, and strengthen coastal resilience and early warning system.

“We have built systems that create wealth by depleting wealth, generating prosperity by undermining prosperity”, said the speaker from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Over 80 per cent of global trade moves by sea employing almost 2 million people, yet shipping contributes 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, SDG 14 receives the least official development assistance (ODA) of any SDG — $3 billion in 2022 against the target of $175 billion.

“Our very survival is predicated on how smart we are in managing our relationship with our oceans and the environment,” said the speaker for the Pacific Islands Forum, who highlighted the critical need for international cooperation to protect the Pacific Ocean, which faces unprecedented threats from climate change. The Forum adopted a 2050 strategy, he said, adding that nearly 50 per cent of its members have ratified the high seas treaty. He called for increased funding for ocean conservation, aligned with the SDGs, and urged an end to illegal fishing.

The Green Climate Fund has committed over $1.3 billion in climate finance, leveraging $1.5 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds for 33 ocean-related projects across 70 countries, its representative said. These projects aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6.4 megatons and support sustainable fisheries and ecosystem restoration. The Fund has allocated more than $2 billion to small island developing States, representing 1 per cent of its global portfolio.

The speaker for the International Whaling Commission highlighted the organization’s crucial role in ocean conservation, with 88 member States and a repository of global data on cetacean species. The Commission addresses threats like bycatch, which kills over 300,000 animals annually, through initiatives like the bycatch mitigation programme.

A representative of the Government of the British Virgin Islands said that the ocean is not a distant frontier, “it is the very foundation of our national well-being”. These ecosystems are increasingly under threat. Pollution compromises marine biodiversity and undermines the local economy. In response, the British Virgin Islands has launched bold initiatives, including diverting 8,800 tons of waste from the environment, rehabilitating beaches and replanting mangroves.

Canada’s delegate said that her Government is committed to enhancing marine biodiversity protection, aiming to protect 30 per cent of its ocean by 2030 as part of the Kunming-Montreal global biodiversity framework. It has already conserved more than 15 per cent of its ocean, covering nearly 894,000 square kilometres.

“The alarm is ringing”, said the representative of Congo, citing the threats to the ocean, including massive overfishing, plastic pollution and reckless mining projects. Her country has a stretch of beautiful coastlines and beaches. Solutions are “within our grasp”, she said, highlighting national and regional initiatives to protect their parts of the marine ecosystem. Her country will ratify the high-seas treaty and issue Congo Basin blue bonds, she announced, urging developed countries to commit to environmental justice.

Austria’s representative said that although her country is landlocked, it is not disconnected from the sea. She expressed full support for the political declaration to be adopted at the Conference as well as for the launch of a High Ambition Coalition for a Quiet Ocean. Since 2020, Austria has more than doubled its international climate finance and reduced emissions by 16 per cent, aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2040. Climate change and ocean degradation are also challenges to peace and stability, she added, noting that her country co-chairs the UN Climate Security Mechanism.

“What better place than here to talk about the tangible results achieved by our country with a view to the sustainability of these resources,” said Colombia’s delegate. Colombia has spearheaded efforts to do away with subsidies contributing to overfishing and fishing in non-regulated high seas areas. “We’ve promoted a range of regional initiatives within the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission”, she added. Colombia is committed to — by 2028 — restoring 13,000 hectares of mangroves via coordination between the Government, Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Panama’s delegate said that since the Rio conventions were established 33 years ago to protect the climate system, biodiversity, oceans and land, the international community has more than doubled emissions, “set the pathway to assassinate half of all living creatures on Earth”, and fast-tracked industrial fishing in the Southern Ocean. “We fragmented nature into separate conventions, as if nature could be fragmented”, he stressed. His country is against industrial fishing in the Southern Ocean, against whaling and against deep sea mining. “We know more about space than we know about the deep sea”, he stated, warning that the deep sea “shall not become the Wild West”.

The Conference also heard statements by civil society organizations. “Not a single country from Asia has joined us in a call for a deep sea mining moratorium”, said the representative of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance, calling for greater political will to institute such a restriction.

For its part, Peace Boat is preparing to launch Ecoship, a next-generation low-emission vessel, its speaker said. Equipped with renewable energy systems and onboard research and education facilities, Ecoship will serve as a floating platform for sustainability, marine science and inclusive innovation. “Through Ecoship, we aim to deepen scientific partnerships, strengthen ocean literacy and promote equitable access to marine technology”, she said.

“We are rights holders, not stakeholders”, said the speaker for the International Indian Treaty Council. The role of knowledge is key, he said, pointing out that many States spoke about incorporating Indigenous knowledge, but not many promoted Indigenous governance.