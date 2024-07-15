Secretary-General Appoints Geneviève Boutin of Canada United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Geneviève Boutin of Canada as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau, with the host Government’s approval, starting on 15 July.

Ms. Boutin brings more than 20 years of experience in development and humanitarian, peacebuilding and child rights work. Previously she served as Deputy Director in the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)’s Programme Group, as UNICEF Special Representative in State of Palestine, Head of the Humanitarian Team in the UNICEF Middle East and Northern Africa Regional Office and as the Chief of Humanitarian Policy in UNICEF.

She has also worked in Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN’s Peacebuilding Support Office and in resident coordinator offices in diverse settings including Burundi, Republic of Congo, Haiti, Somalia and South America.

Ms. Boutin has a master’s degree international relations: political science from the Graduate Institute of International Relations in Geneva, Switzerland.