Special Committee on Decolonization to Take Action on Draft Resolutions and Conclude 2025 Substantive Session

The Special Committee on Decolonization on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples will conclude its annual session today, taking action on several draft resolutions.

They include drafts on the “Question of American Samoa” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.10) “Question of Anguilla” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.11); Question of Bermuda” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.12); “Question of the British Virgin Islands” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.14); “Question of the Cayman Islands” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.15); “Question of French Polynesia” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.24); “Question of Guam” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.16); “Question of Montserrat” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.17); “Question of New Caledonia” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.22); “Question of Pitcairn” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.18); Question of Saint Helena” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.19); Question of Tokelau” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.23); Question of the Turks and Caicos Islands” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.20); and “Question of the United States Virgin Islands” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.21).

The Committee will also take action on the drafts: “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.9); “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.6); and “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.25).

And it will take note of the draft conclusions and recommendations of the Pacific regional seminar, held from 21 to 23 May 2025 in Dili, Timor-Leste (document A/AC.109/2025/CRP.1) and the procedural report of the Pacific regional seminar, (document A/AC.109/2025/CRP.2).

The Special Committee was established in 1961 by the General Assembly, as its subsidiary organ devoted to the issue of decolonization, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 1654 (XVI) of 27 November 1961.