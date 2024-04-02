Secretary-General Appoints Ana Peyró Llopis of Spain to Head Team Investigating Crimes Committed by Da’esh in Iraq

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ana Peyró Llopis of Spain as Acting Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD). UNITAD was established pursuant to Security Council resolution 2379 (2017) to support domestic efforts to hold ISIL (Da’esh) accountable by collecting, preserving, and storing evidence in Iraq of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the terrorist group ISIL (Da’esh) in Iraq.

Ms. Peyró Llopis will succeed Christian Ritscher of Germany, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his service. Ms. Peyró Llopis will lead UNITAD during the final stage of its mandate, until its closure in September 2024.

Ms. Peyró Llopis brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in the field of international law and international criminal law, including roles in the United Nations and in the Government of Spain. At the time of her appointment, she was serving as Principal Legal Officer of the Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations.

Ms. Peyró Llopis is fluent in English, French, Italian and Spanish.