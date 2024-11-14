In Briefing to Security Council, Committee Chairs Report on Counter-Terrorism Activities, as Speakers Stress Need for Coordination in Fight against Scourge

As the Security Council took up the annual briefing from the chairs of its three counter-terrorism committees today, speakers underscored the urgent need for unity and coordination among the three bodies to strengthen the collective response against terrorist groups whose growing influence and expansion continues to threaten international peace and stability.

Vanessa Frazier (Malta), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da’esh, Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, cited the Monitoring Team’s July report, which noted many Member States’ heightened concern about the threat from ISIL-Khorasan in Afghanistan and their terrorist attacks outside the country. Detailing ISIL’s operations in West Africa and the Sahel, as well as terrorist groups’ activities in other parts of Africa and Syria, she reported that Al-Qaida’s affiliates, including Jama‘at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin in West Africa, have expanded their influence, destabilizing the region and pushing into northern coastal areas to secure resources and logistical routes.

“Overall, ISIL and Al-Qaida have proven resilient in the face of counter-terrorism efforts, adapting by utilizing modern technology to improve their weaponry, communication, and ability to circumvent global counter-terrorism measures,” she said. Further, ISIL's use of cryptocurrencies and digital platforms as a means of financing is a growing concern for Member States and is a serious challenge when tracing funds and sanctions implementation. She encouraged Member States to review the Monitoring Team's periodic reports, available on the Committee's website, for a more detailed analysis.

The adoption of resolution 2734 (2024) in June reaffirmed the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo against those on the ISIL and Al Qaida sanctions list and extended the mandates of the Monitoring Team and the Office of the Ombudsperson for 36 months, she continued. “Given the ongoing global terrorist threat posed by ISIL, Al-Qaida, and their affiliates, it is crucial to maintain the 1267 sanctions regime as a high priority on the global counter-terrorism agenda,” she underscored. Thus, Member States should continue to propose designations to the sanctions list and submit updated or additional information without delay. “Such collaboration is essential to maintaining the accuracy of the sanctions list and ensuring the sanctions regime's effectiveness,” she said.

Amar Bendjama (Algeria), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1373 (2001) concerning counterterrorism, said that the Committee, with the support of its Executive Directorate, has continued to assist Member States and other relevant parties and organizations in addressing the threat posed by terrorist groups, which, he warned, continuously adapt to counter-terrorism measures and efforts. From November 2023 to date, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate visited Kazakhstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Montenegro, the United Republic of Tanzania and Thailand. Considering the evolving threat in the Gulf of Guinea, the Executive Directorate is currently conducting regional follow-up visits to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo. These visits provide an effective vehicle for direct and constructive engagement and dialogue between the Committee and Member States on progress and challenges, he said.

The Committee is also focused on delivering technical assistance to States in need, he said, detailing its close partnership with the Office of Counter-Terrorism and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), among others. In a follow-up to the Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, the Committee adopted the Abu Dhabi Non-Binding Guiding Principles that addresses threats posed by the use of unmanned aircraft systems for terrorist purposes. More so, he emphasized, Member States must ensure that any measures taken to counter terrorism comply with all their obligations under international law, in particular international human rights, refugee and humanitarian law.

Andrés Montalvo Sosa (Ecuador), Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004) said, while the Committee’s 2022 Comprehensive Review shows States made significant progress in implementing resolution 1540 (2004), “the full and effective implementation of resolution 1540 remains a long-term task”. Since the Committee’s mandate renewal under resolution 2663 (2022) for 10 years, it has assisted Member States in strengthening their national capacity, including by participating in 32 outreach events organized by States and international, regional and subregional organizations and relevant civil society. Further, 185 countries have, since 2004, submitted reports to the Committee with information on measures taken or to be taken to implement resolution 1540 (2004), with 155 Member States having nominated their National Points of Contact to the Committee, nine of which were done for the first time in the past year.

He also noted the submission to the Committee by 35 countries of 47 voluntary National Implementation Action Plans which help to identify Member States’ priorities and their plans for implementing key provisions of the resolution, including regulations and national control frameworks activities, fostering interagency cooperation and identifying areas where assistance may be required. He underscored the importance of further developing and strengthening the Committee’s communications to support Member States, adding that a cooperative approach and dialogue with Member States and relevant international, regional and subregional organizations remain cornerstones of the Committee’s activities.

In the ensuing debate, Council members voiced alarm about terrorist groups’ ability to adapt to counter-terrorism measures, with Japan’s representative underlining the importance of the 1373 Committee’s continued focus on new and emerging technologies. He also voiced concern that the 1540 Committee has not filled the vacant position in the Group of Experts [which plays a key role in monitoring national obligations to prevent non-State actors’ possession of weapons of mass destruction]. He called for Committee members’ responsible action to resolve this situation, including refraining from obstructionism.

On that, the United States’ representative stated that the Russian Federation has consistently obstructed the 1540 Committee’s Group of Experts’ work due to unfounded claims, undermining the global non-proliferation regime. His country will continue to utilize sanctions to stop ISIL and Al-Qaida’s expansion. However, the 1267 Committee has not designated any individuals or entities since last year in large part due to political obstacles. That Committee’s important work must remain free from politicisation, he emphasized.

To those concerns, Ecuador’s representative, speaking in his national capacity, reported that in February the Committee approved the appointment of five candidates to the 1540 Committee’s Group of Experts to fill six posts. In the next weeks, States will see progress on another selection process for three experts, he said.

“The 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida sanctions regime is a critical tool for the Security Council and the international community to support counter-terrorism and effectively implement the Council's decisions,” underscored Slovenia’s representative. Adding to that, France’s representative declared: “It is the responsibility of this Council to fully harness the means provided by this resolution to ensure that terrorists are sanctioned, and these sanctions are respected.” She also expressed support for the 1540 Committee’s finetuning its assistance mechanisms and for preparing voluntary technical guidance on how to implement that resolution.

Switzerland’s delegate also underscored the importance of targeted sanctions against Da’esh, Al-Qaida and their affiliates, adding that country assessments — which should have more targeted recommendations, integrated hybrid visits and gender-sensitive approaches — are essential for strengthening Member States’ capacities to prevent and combat violent extremism and terrorism in full compliance with international law.

Echoing other speakers who called for enhanced collaboration among the three Committees, Mozambique’s delegate, stressed that urgent enhanced, effective, and sustained coordination is needed to fight against the challenges posed by the expansion of Al-Qaida and ISIL and their adaptation to modern technology. Guyana’s representative urged Member States to engage with and provide updated information to the 1267 Committee and the Monitoring Team on the evolving nature of the terrorist threat, listed individuals and entities.

Speakers also pointed to the difficulties in tackling terrorist financing, with Sierra Leone’s representative emphasizing the importance of financial sector legislation to counter diverse funding sources and blockchain misuse. To that, the Republic of Korea’s delegate said that his country will financially contribute to the Counter-Terrorism Committee to strengthen oversight and accountability mechanisms in Asia. Moreover, States must address proliferation threats emanating from emerging technologies, including those related to nuclear weapons and missiles, which can be stolen through cyber activities, he stressed.

Striking a contrasting perspective, the Russian Federation’s representative urged focus on the Counter-Terrorism Committee’s efforts in monitoring States’ implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions. The desire to ensure a degree of synergy between the three Committees would be artificial and counterproductive. Moreover, “the terrorist activity in a number of African countries, to a large extent caused by the socio-economic consequences of the colonial and neo-colonial policies of Western countries”, she pointed out.

China’s speaker urged the 1267 Committee to remain objective, impartial and professional, dealing with listing and delisting issues in a responsible manner while maintaining the authority and effectiveness of the sanction’s regime. Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Committee should focus on its core mandates and direct its resources to supporting developing countries to enhance their counterterrorism capacity-building. For the 1540 committee, its twentieth anniversary should enable it to learn from its experiences and promote the comprehensive balance and sustainable implementation of relevant Council resolutions, she added.

Speaking in his national capacity, the United Kingdom’s representative, Council President for November, said the report by the Investigation and Identification Team of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), earlier this year of the chemical weapons attack in Marea, Syria in 2015, which held Da’esh responsible “is just one demonstration of why coordination between these three Committees remains so important”. Highlighting their achievements, he underscored the need to therein work together to protect citizens, prevent the spread of terrorism and ensure the safe and secure development of chemical, nuclear and life-sciences industries globally.