Security Council Renews for One Year Mandate of European Union-led Stabilization Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2757 (2024)

The Security Council today extended until 2 November 2025 the authorization to establish a European Union-led stabilization force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as the 15-member Council reviewed the political, security and economic situation in the Western Balkan country.

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council unanimously adopted resolution 2757 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2757(2024)) and, in so doing, authorized the Member States acting through or in cooperation with the European Union to establish, for another 12 months, a multinational stabilization force, or EUFOR-Althea. EUFOR-Althea is mandated to help implement the military aspects of the 1995 General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is also known as the Dayton Agreement.

In the debate that followed, delegates welcomed the renewal of the authorization of EUFOR-Althea, hailing it as vital in safeguarding peace and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in maintaining stability in the region. They also commended the country’s positive strides, including the peaceful conduct of the 6 October local elections, despite the severe floods and landslides that struck the country on 3 October.

Among them was the representative of France, penholder on the file, who noted that, according to the observer mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), those elections were competitive and efficiently managed, despite several shortcomings. “The future of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and of the entire Western Balkans, is in the European Union,” he underscored, welcoming the bloc’s 21 March decision to open accession negotiations with the country. He called on the Bosnian authorities to work together to implement the eight key measures and make progress on the appointment of a chief negotiator, to move the country forward in its accession process.

The European Council’s decision to open accession negotiations with the country is a critical step in citizens’ pursuit of socioeconomic development, underscored Guyana’s representative. They will benefit from the free flow of goods, services and people in the region, and this in turn will contribute to the economic growth and stability of the country and the wider Balkan region, she added. However, echoing Switzerland’s representative, she voiced concern about the persistently low level of women’s participation in political life in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They urged more concrete measures to address that troubling trend and to enhance women’s political participation and leadership in the country — an appeal also made by the delegate of Switzerland.

Delegates concerned secessionist rhetoric and actions could threaten development

Several speakers echoed their support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment to achieving European Union membership, while voicing concern about secessionist rhetoric and actions that could threaten the country’s development. Malta’s representative stressed that: “Secessionist rhetoric and actions are still rife and pose serious obstacles towards economic and social development, as well as putting the stable, but fragile, security situation at risk.” Slovenia’s representative warned that the Republika Srpska’s secessionist rhetoric not only threaten Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order; they could endanger the country's path to the European Union. He urged all relevant stakeholders to refrain from such acts and to demonstrate tolerance and engage actively in inter-ethnic dialogue towards reconciliation.

Similarly, the speaker for Ecuador voiced concern about positions that challenge the authority of State institutions and the peace agreement’s framework. “Comprehensive implementation of the General Framework for Peace is essential to ensure the strengthening of an inclusive and democratic system that represents all its citizens,” he emphasized.

Warnings political divisions will delay reconciliation process

Algeria’s representative echoed that view and warned that political divisions and differences in opinion could delay the reconciliation process. All parties must choose a unified dialogue that considers different points of view, instead of isolationism and divisions that could lead to deadlock, he emphasized. China’s representative called on groups to actively engage in dialogue and safeguard national, political and social stability. Meanwhile, the international community must adopt a fair, balanced and prudent approach to the situation, he added.

Focus on creating culture of peace

Sierra Leone’s representative underscored that while legal frameworks can set the stage for peace, it is the social cohesion that sustains lasting harmony. “True peace extends beyond legal agreements, requiring the cultivation of a culture of peace and tolerance, bridging ethnic divisions, and embedding these principles in the fabric of society,” he said. Collaboration amongst the leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republika Srpska is the cornerstone for its stability and development, added Sierra Leone’s representative.

The representative of the European Union underscored that secessionist rhetoric, legislation and initiatives in the Republika Srpska entity run counter to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s path toward the European Union. The country’s territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality must be respected, he emphasized, warning that: “Any action against these principles will lead to serious consequences.” All political actors must focus on dialogue and key priorities while intensifying efforts to deliver expected reforms, he stressed.

Russian Federation’s speaker points to inappropriate interference in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s internal affairs

The representative of the Russian Federation, however, earlier in the meeting stressed that: “The European forces should not interfere in the political affairs of a sovereign State.” He criticized the General Assembly’s consideration on 23 May of a “flawed draft resolution” on an international day to commemorate the events in Srebrenica in July 1995, pointing to fait accompli policies to undermine the Dayton Agreement to centralize Bosnia and Herzegovina and turn it into a fully Western-controlled unitary State.

Turning to the Office of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said its completely inappropriate interference in the country’s internal affairs is doing colossal damage to the process of post-conflict settlement. That Office has “long exhausted its functions and become an instrument of colonial policy” and must be shut down as quickly as possible, he stressed, calling on Council members to send a clear signal about the “unacceptability” of that Office’s stance and “the fact that there is no alternative to an inter-Bosnian dialogue”.

Other speakers support role of High Representative

However, several speakers, including the representative of the United States, disagreed with that view. High Representative Christian Schmidt plays a crucial role in strengthening and promoting reforms essential to the security and prosperity of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, regardless of ethnicity, he emphasized, voicing support for his ability to exercise all necessary authority, including the Bonn Powers until the 5+2 Agenda has been fulfilled. The Bonn Powers complement the European Union accession process and facilitate reform efforts “along the EU path”. “The United States will continue to use all tools in our toolbox, including sanctions, to push back against those who seek to undermine Dayton,” he added, encouraging others to do the same.

Also spotlighting his country’s efforts was Japan’s representative, who noted that, as a member of the Peace Implementation Council, Japan has worked with Bosnia and Herzegovina to achieve post-conflict development and maintain peace and stability. More specifically, it has provided assistance in a wide range of fields, including anti-personnel mine action and medical and health care.

Chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency points to destructive policies of Republic of Serbia’s leadership

Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, warned about destructive policies of the leadership of the Republic of Serbia, which are followed by the authorities of the Republika Srpska entity. They have recently introduced into the curriculum of primary schools content that glorifies convicted war criminals Radovan Karadžić and Ratko Mladić. Additionally, they publicly advocate for the unilateral destruction of the Dayton Agreement and the destruction of the State of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said, detailing other threats to the Dayton accord.

“The essential goal of the leadership of Serbia is the gradual Anschluss of the Republika Srpska entity to Serbia,” he underscored, calling on the international community, especially the European Union, to “condemn the reactivation of the Greater Serbia project”. Voicing concern about an enormous proliferation of “offensive weapons” in the neighbouring countries, he stressed that Bosnia and Herzegovina should be enabled to have the necessary defence capacities in accordance with international and national law. This is a joint obligation of both Bosnia and Herzegovina and the international community, he added.

Serbia’s representative stresses commitment to cooperate with Bosnia and Herzegovina

The representative of Serbia said his delegation is committed to overall cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina and with its entities. Moreover, Serbia unreservedly supports the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its stability. Dialogue and agreement on ongoing and long-standing issues are the best way for them to be resolved. “Practice has shown that progress in overcoming differences is achievable only if solutions are acceptable and, therefore, implementable,” he stressed. It is in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s best interest that all its laws agree with its Constitution, as part of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Croatia’s representative expressed regret that the sixty-sixth report of the country’s High Representative showed no “major progress in the area of European integration”, especially because the country had implemented some important reforms in a previous period. He voiced hope that following the elections, Bosnia and Herzegovina will refocus on its reform and European agenda. Echoing other speakers, he said: “We sincerely believe that European integration offers the best development opportunity for Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens.

Call to honour Dayton Peace Agreement

The international community must create an environment in which the country can progress on reforms and advance its European ambitions and thus must continue to promote domestic responsibility and accountability, underscored the representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for November, who spoke in her national capacity earlier in the meeting. The provisions of the Dayton Peace Agreement should be fully honoured and the interests of Republika Srpska respected. “Bosnia and Herzegovina is and must remain a single, sovereign and multi-ethnic country,” she stressed, encouraged all politicians to put aside their differences and work with political courage towards a more stable and prosperous future for all citizens.

