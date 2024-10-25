Security Council Concludes Annual Open Debate on Women, Peace, Security

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

This morning, the Security Council met to hear from the remaining speakers in its annual open debate on women and peace and security. On 24 October, the Council, chaired by Viola Amherd, President of Switzerland, heard from 70 speakers, including United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; Sima Sami Iskandar Bahous, Executive Director of UN-Women; Effie Owuor, Co-Chair of FemWise-Africa; and Wai Wai Nu, Founder and Executive Director of Women’s Peace Network. (See Press Release SC/15862.)

NEW – Follow real-time meetings coverage on our LIVE blog.