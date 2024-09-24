Stressing Principle of Sovereignty, Secretary-General Urges Humanitarian Support for Ukraine in Security Council High-Level Ministerial Meeting

“The Russian Federation has always been ready to live in peace and goodly relations with Ukraine, until it was shaped into an aggressive, Russophobia, neo-Nazi wasps nest, threatening our security… If the Western camp does not excise the cancerous tumour of the current Kyiv regime peacefully and if Washington, D.C., continues to supersede the salvation of the country, Moscow will continue its Special Military Operation until its objectives are met militarily."

- The representative of the Russian Federation

“It takes courage to make peace… Only pragmatic diplomacy can get us out of this impasse, which has already cost too many lives... Ukraine is about to face its third winter of war. It is our duty to finally offer the Ukrainian people a spring of peace."

- Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland

“Every day that the crisis drags on bring more suffering to the people, more destruction to the region, and volatility to the world. The situation is not sustainable and must be turned around. All parties must take peace as the priority and the people as the priority and be genuinely committed to promoting peace talks.”

- Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of China

“Critical infrastructure must never be a target. Hospitals must never be a target. Schools must never be a target. And most of all, civilians and children, must never be a target.”

- Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta

“There is one UN Charter, which unites everyone — must united everyone. The path to a just peace is the same — clear steps that everyone understands equally, and this is reflected in the Peace Formula. This is the fulfilment of the UN Charter.”

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

“Despite immense challenges, the United Nations remains fully engaged as the largest international presence in Ukraine. This year alone, and together with our partners, we have provided lifesaving aid to more than 6.2 million people. But we need the support of the international community.”

- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

The Security Council held a High-Level Ministerial Meeting on the war in Ukraine today, with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob chairing the meeting, and Secretary-General António Guterres briefing the Council. Ukraine, represented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, participated under rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure.