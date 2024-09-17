Security Council 1533 Committee Reiterates Condemnation of Military Support to M23 and Any Other Armed Group Operating in Democratic Republic of Congo

On 31 May 2024, the Group of Experts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo transmitted its final report to the President of the Security Council (document S/2024/432).

The report is currently available at the following URL: https://documents.un.org/doc/undoc/gen/n24/118/81/pdf/n2411881.pdf

In this connection, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo reiterates its condemnation of military support provided to M23 and any other armed group operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as expressed in the Security Council Press Statement of 5 April (see Press Release SC/15654).