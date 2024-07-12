Lack of Coordinated Regional Responses in West Africa ‘Increases Risk of Further Terrorist Expansion in Central Sahel Region’, Delegate Tells Security Council

Measures to address insecurity, humanitarian crises, shrinking civic spaces and other threats must place people at the forefront and will be more effective if done collectively, the head of UN efforts in West Africa and the Sahel told the Security Council today, as he reported on the state of a region that — while notching certain successes — is grappling with profound challenges.

“A worrying picture is emerging,” said Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), spotlighting growing insecurity, worsening humanitarian crises and insufficient cooperation among States to address these issues. Additionally, transitional regimes have postponed the return to constitutional rule — causing fears of prolonged uncertainty — and new legislation has limited civil liberties in countries undergoing transition.

He also noted that “the Governments of the three Central Sahel States continue to argue that ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] no longer serves their interests”. Consequently, they have reduced their participation in regional security cooperation mechanisms — “even as terrorism and transnational organized crime remain a pervasive threat”, he noted. Stressing that renouncing ECOWAS implies renouncing key benefits such as regional integration, freedom of movement, security cooperation and an integrated regional economy, he added: “This would be hurtful to both sides.”

Nevertheless, he welcomed “remarkable” democratic successes, including presidential elections in Mauritania, a resolved political crisis in Senegal, ongoing electoral preparations in Ghana, a smooth transition in Liberia and transitional-justice efforts in the Gambia. Detailing UNOWAS’ work in these and other contexts — including to ensure that the UN is granted humanitarian access to communities in need in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso — he said: “Against the multiple challenges, UNOWAS will stay the course.”

In the following discussion, many Council members welcomed positive political, legal and transitional-justice developments in West African States, including Côte d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Mauritania, Senegal and Togo. However, they also pointed to areas of concern. While some voiced alarm over delays in returning to democratic rule in some countries or over tensions involving ECOWAS, most spotlighted terrorism as the primary challenge.

“Central Sahel is now the epicentre of terrorism,” emphasized Japan’s representative, stating that — while force is needed — when security forces do not respect the rule of law, human rights or international law, people cannot trust State institutions and terrorists can exploit societal fragility. Also recognizing that “terrorists take advantage of regional divisions”, she encouraged dialogue between ECOWAS and Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to “safeguard the gains of regional integration”.

Other Council members also expressed concern over regional fragmentation, including Slovenia’s representative, who stressed that this can only weaken collective responses and exacerbate divisions. “The lack of coordinated regional responses — against the backdrop of the dissolution of the G5 Sahel and the withdraw of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS — increases the risk of further terrorist expansion in the Central Sahel region,” said the representative of the Republic of Korea. “This also raises concerns about spillover into coastal States,” he added.

Taking a different view, the representative of the Russian Federation — Council President for July — spoke in her national capacity to state that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are conducting an “uncompromising and coordinated” fight against terrorists and “achieving success in stabilizing their territories”. Their withdrawal from ECOWAS was “a reaction to pressure or, even, threats of force”, she said, adding that these three nations have “become the avant-garde of the countries willing to combat trans-African terrorism” and therefore deserve international support.

Similarly, China’s representative said that countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso stand at the forefront of counter-terrorism and called on the international community to provide them with more constructive support in terms of funding, equipment and logistical supplies. Further, the international community should uphold the principle of African solutions to African problems and, noting the humanitarian crisis in the Sahel, he called on developed countries to maintain their aid levels and implement their commitments in this regard.

“This is not an African problem with an African solution — terrorism is a global problem that requires a global solution in support of African leadership,” stressed the representative of the United States. While noting that her country is the largest single humanitarian donor in Africa — providing more than $1.9 billion since the start of 2024 — she said, nevertheless, this is “still not enough”. The international community and countries in the region must do more.

Meanwhile, the representative of Sierra Leone — also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique — called on the Council to address the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region by cutting off extremist groups’ financing and arms supply. Further, Governments and regional bodies must be supported to operationalize existing initiatives that prevent radicalization and, emphasizing the need for political solutions, he called on stakeholders to transcend polarization and on countries undergoing political transition to adhere to electoral timelines and ensure democratic consolidation, respect for human rights and gender equality.

Despite challenges, “West African communities are rooted in strong traditions of self-reliance and innovation”, he underscored, stating that these can be used to advance their human, socioeconomic and civil rights.

PEACE CONSOLIDATION IN WEST AFRICA

Briefing

LEONARDO SANTOS SIMÃO, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), observed that — as the UN prepares for the Summit of the Future to build a more-resilient global community — West Africa is undergoing profound challenges. “A worrying picture is emerging,” he said, spotlighting growing insecurity, worsening humanitarian crises and insufficient cooperation among States to address these issues — particularly on the security front. Further, about 7 million people are displaced due to political insecurity and — in addition to the interruption of basic services for many — over 8,000 schools are closed, “eroding the very basis for future development of these countries”, he emphasized. However, despite this difficult context, he welcomed “remarkable” democratic successes, including presidential elections in Mauritania, a resolved political crisis in Senegal, ongoing electoral preparations in Ghana and a smooth transition in Liberia. Nevertheless, he urged countries of the region to ensure that more women can attain leadership positions.

He went on to report that “the political and civic space continues to shrink, especially in transition countries”. Transitional regimes have postponed the return to constitutional rule — causing fears of prolonged uncertainty — and new legislation has limited civil liberties in transition countries. “We must be mindful that questions of justice and accountability lie at the heart of many conflicts across the region,” he observed, welcoming transitional-justice efforts in the Gambia and Liberia as well as judicial reform in Senegal. For its part, UNOWAS continues to support the West African Bar Association as a forum that promotes the rule of law, respect for human rights and adherence to international human-rights instruments. The Office is also closely following efforts in the Gambia to adopt a new constitution and is working with partners to assist Sierra Leone in overcoming grievances linked to the contested June 2023 electoral process.

Turning to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he noted that “the Governments of the three Central Sahel States continue to argue that ECOWAS no longer serves their interests”. Consequently, these three transitional Governments have reduced their participation in regional security cooperation mechanisms — “even as terrorism and transnational organized crime remain a pervasive threat”, he noted. Stressing that renouncing ECOWAS implies renouncing key benefits such as regional integration, freedom of movement, security cooperation and an integrated regional economy, he added: “This would be hurtful to both sides.” Against that backdrop, he reported that UNOWAS has organized exchanges in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to ensure that the UN is granted access to local communities in need of humanitarian assistance. “We must put the people at the forefront of all our efforts,” he urged, calling for efforts to make essential natural resources — “particularly water” — readily available to all communities in need to support sustainable development and significantly mitigate a source of often deadly competition.

“Against the multiple challenges, UNOWAS will stay the course,” he said, underlining his commitment to continue advocating for democratic principles and practices, building consensus, promoting good governance and insisting on the observance of human rights and humanitarian principles. For example, he reported that “we are contributing to building resilience as increasingly volatile climate conditions aggravate food security and intercommunal conflicts”. Underscoring that the UN continues to be regarded as a “vital rescuer in these challenging times” — and noting that the Summit of the Future seeks to demonstrate the efficacy of collective action — he thanked the Security Council for its support in the execution of UNOWAS’ mandate.

Statements

The representative of Sierra Leone , speaking also on behalf of Algeria , Guyana and Mozambique , recalled that the unanimous adoption of the presidential statement on UNOWAS in May brought together all 15 members of the Council “not only to adopt a product” but to support solution-seeking. Highlighting the Gambia’s implementation of the recommendations of its Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission as well as Liberia’s issuance of an executive order for the establishment of an Office of War and Economic Crimes Court, he pointed to other encouraging developments, including successful elections in Senegal, Togo and Mauritania. Calling again for the Council’s attention on the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region, he said it is crucial to tackle the strong operational capabilities of extremist groups, by cutting off their financing and arms supply. Governments and regional bodies must be supported to operationalize existing initiatives that prevent radicalization, he said, stressing the need for a joint security mechanism to address organized crime.

Also noting the urgent need to address the dire humanitarian crisis in the region and respond to the growing food insecurity, malnutrition, school closures and health concerns, he drew attention to the increase in internally displaced persons, refugees and asylum-seekers in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria. People in these situations, especially youth, engage in higher risk migration which comes with its own challenges, he noted, expressing concern that of the $3.2 billion needed for the humanitarian response plans, only 13 per cent had been received as of 23 May. Emphasizing the need for political solutions, he called on stakeholders to transcend polarization and Governments to approach good governance practices holistically. Countries undergoing political transition must adhere to their electoral timelines and ensure democratic consolidation, respect for human rights and gender equality. Despite challenges, “West African communities are rooted in strong traditions of self-reliance and innovation,” which can be utilized to advance their human and social economic and civil rights, he underscored.

The representative of Switzerland highlighted the enormous potential of West Africa and the Sahel as “one of the youngest regions in the world”. The majority of the Sahel’s population is under 25. “We must therefore strive to meet the needs and potential of these young people,” she said, adding: “Investments in health, education and vocational training could yield enormous gains from demographic development.” However, if this potential is not strengthened and sustained, there may be significant risks and challenges beyond the subregion, she warned. Children and young people are particularly vulnerable to atrocities and forced recruitment. Her country is working in Mali to provide educational opportunities in conflict-affected areas. Switzerland will remain committed to the region’s efforts on sustainable peace, development and mitigation of climate change-linked security risks.

The representative of Japan welcomed recent, positive developments in Senegal, Liberia, the Gambia and Mauritania in the areas of democracy, the rule of law and judicial reform. However, she expressed concern over rising insecurity, political instability, humanitarian crises, climate change and stagnant socioeconomic development in the Sahel region. “Central Sahel is now the epicentre of terrorism,” she emphasized, “and, yes, force or physical intervention is needed to counter terrorism”. However, when security forces do not respect the rule of law, human rights or international law, people and communities cannot trust State institutions and terrorists can exploit societal fragility. Thus, she stressed that “people must have a sense of ownership in the building of a resilient society” and, for that, democratic representation, civic space and inclusivity are essential. Also recognizing that “terrorists take advantage of regional divisions”, she encouraged dialogue between ECOWAS and Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to “safeguard the gains of regional integration”.

The representative of China , stressing the need for constructive support from the international community and the Security Council, noted successful general elections in Senegal and Mauritania, as well as preparations for elections in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, among other positive developments. These political transitions are of great significance to the consolidation of regional peace and stability, he said, adding that the international community should uphold the principle of African solutions to African problems, avoid heavy-handed pressures and support regional countries in finding development pathways that suit their national conditions. Expressing support for efforts to combat terrorism, he welcomed the establishment of a regional counter-terrorism centre in Nigeria. Countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso stand at the forefront of counter-terrorism and the international community should provide them more constructive support, in terms of funding, equipment and logistical supplies. Also noting the humanitarian crisis in the Sahel, he called on developed countries to maintain their aid levels and implement their commitments.

The representative of Ecuador highlighted the importance of holding elections for democratic transitions of Governments in the region. He said that some countries, including Liberia and Senegal, have taken important steps forward to strengthen their democratic processes and their institutions by holding peaceful elections in recent months. Progress has also been seen in electoral processes in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Mauritania, and constitutional reforms in the Gambia. “The electoral processes planned for returning to democratic life must be according to agreed schedules,” he stressed, expressing concern over the announcements of Mali and Burkina Faso to postpone the timelines to 2027 and 2029, respectively, and the announcement by Guinea on the possibility of not meeting the agreed deadlines for holding elections. Citing a reduction in civic space in these countries of transition, he underscored that including all sectors of the population in political life would promote social cohesion.

The representative of the United States noted the drawdown of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the ending of the Mali sanctions regime and the dissolution of the G5 Sahel. UNOWAS’ mandate and reporting are therefore “now more important than ever”, she stressed, spotlighting displacements in Benin and Togo, deteriorating security in the Lake Chad Basin and increased abductions in north-east Nigeria. However, there have been some “glimmers of hope”, she added, including democratic transfers of power in Liberia and Senegal and judicial reform in the Gambia. Noting that the United States is the largest single humanitarian donor in Africa — providing more than $1.9 billion since the start of 2024 — she said, nevertheless, this is “still not enough”. The international community and countries in the region must do more. “This is not an African problem with an African solution — terrorism is a global problem that requires a global solution in support of African leadership,” she stressed.

The representative of Slovenia noted that over 8,200 schools remain closed in Central Sahel, affecting nearly 1.62 million children. “In conflict-affected situations, education is a lifeline for children amidst upheaval and instability,” she said, noting its pivotal role in fostering resilience and preventing recruitment of children by armed groups. Also expressing concern about the lack of progress on women’s representation in decision-making bodies, she said this means newly democratically appointed Governments and transitional structures will not benefit from their skills and experience. The grim picture of persistent inequality and human rights violations further contributes to an environment in which terrorism thrives and expands. Terrorist attacks on health centres, food reserves, water services, schools and places of worship are leading to a devastating protection crisis. While history shows the resilience of West Africa and the Sahel to overcome challenges, “including democratic backsliding”, regional fragmentation can only weaken collective responses and exacerbate divisions, she cautioned.

The representative of the Republic of Korea expressed concern over the fragmentation of regional counter-terrorism efforts due to recent regional realignments and tensions. Lack of coordinated regional responses against the backdrop of the dissolution of the G5 Sahel and the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS increases the risk of further terrorist expansion in the Central Sahel region, which has already become the epicentre of terrorism according to the Global Terrorism Index Report. “This also raises concerns about spillover into coastal States, particularly northern Benin and Togo,” he said. In that context, he called on all concerned countries to collaborate with ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations and other international bodies with a view to countering regional terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime more effectively. He expressed hope that recent ECOWAS initiatives will bear fruit, including the designation of the President of Senegal as facilitator in ECOWAS’s engagement with the Alliance of Sahel States, the decision to convene a special summit on the future of regional integration in West Africa and discussions on the ECOWAS standby force.

The representative of France expressed concern over terrorist attacks affecting not only the Sahel States, but also countries in the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad Basin. This has disastrous humanitarian consequences — particularly in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where more than 33 million face food insecurity — and all is made worse by climate change, which makes accessing resources difficult. Against that backdrop, France will continue to encourage the countries concerned to continue their transition towards a return to constitutional order, she said — “so that populations can choose freely who their leaders are”. On that, she welcomed the recent democratic transition in Senegal and, noting that other countries will hold elections in the coming months, welcomed UNOWAS’ essential assistance in this regard. She added that France “will continue to cooperate with partners in the region who wish to work with us”, as well as advocating for the Council’s continued attention to this matter.

The representative of Malta , welcoming the strengthening of democratic governance in Senegal, Ghana, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire, expressed concern about the lack of progress in ensuring women’s full and meaningful representation in elected and appointed positions in Guinea, Senegal, Benin and across Central Sahel. Also acknowledging the improved forecast of economic performance in the region, she welcomed ECOWAS’ commitment to good governance and constitutional order. Terrorism, violent extremism and unconstitutional changes of Government continue to undermine regional stability. Highlighting the staggering number of children recruited and abducted, she stressed: “We must do better.” Stressing the importance of coordination among regional and subregional organizations to curb the worrying spread of terrorism to coastal States, she expressed concern about grave threats to the fundamental rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, namely in Ghana. Further, a multidisciplinary approach is required to tackle the adverse implications of climate change on the security of West Africa and the Sahel, she added.

The representative of the United Kingdom warned against the deteriorating security across the Sahel. The growing threat of terrorism requires a serious cross-regional response. “Mercenaries, including Russia’s Africa Corps, are not the answer”, as they have a track record of worsening existing conflicts and undermining long-term development, he said, adding: “The way they operate poses grave threats to the protection of civilians, as we saw at Moura in Mali.” Expressing concern about the security situation in Mali after MINUSMA’s withdrawal, he encouraged UNOWAS to help bring all parties back to the negotiating table. In this vein, he noted the recent ECOWAS and Alliance of Sahel States summit and urged all States in the region to seek collective solutions to the growing shared security challenge. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) improved economic forecast demonstrates the enormous opportunity for growth across the region. His country looks forward to deepening regional partnerships to maximize that opportunity, he added.