Military Group’s Expansion in Democratic Republic of Congo ‘Carries Very Real Risk of Provoking Wider Regional Conflict’, Mission Head Tells Security Council

A careful, incremental approach is vital to the three-phase withdrawal of the longstanding United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, speakers told the Security Council today, stressing the need to avoid a domestic security vacuum and the regional spillover of conflict between the Government forces and other armed groups.

Updating the 15-member organ on her mandated activities, Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), expressed grave concern about the rapid expansion of the 23 March Movement (M23) in the country’s east, including North Kivu, and its advance into South Kivu.

“The rapidly escalating M23 crisis carries the very real risk of provoking a wider regional conflict”, she warned, noting that the Group of Experts, which reports to the Council’s sanctions committee, found that Rwanda has reinforced its support for the M23.

MONUSCO has trained 500 recruits of the Government’s military arm, known as the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), to defend Goma and Sake from the M23. For its part, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional force authorized by the African Union is expected to reach full operational capability by mid-July, she added.

In the ensuing discussion, Council members and the representatives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda presented their assessments of the evolving situation.

“If the fighting persists, there is a risk of regional spillover in the Great Lakes region with devastating consequences”, said the representative of Sierra Leone, speaking also for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique. For three decades, he observed, the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has been a battleground for a conflict with deep and tangled roots.

Agreeing, Japan’s delegate said that the increased offensive by armed groups — including M23 — “is devastating the lives of local people and threatening human security”. Any support to M23 and other armed groups must be stopped immediately as “continuation of such support is bringing the region to the verge of all-out conflict”, she cautioned.

The Russian Federation’s representative said that despite being often described as a “forgotten” crisis, it is one of the oldest with a bloody history and unprecedented casualties. “Unfortunately, diplomatic efforts today have yielded limited results”, she said, calling on countries with political and economic interests in the region and influence on the main actors to put the interests of the Congolese population first.

The speaker for the United States insisted that amid such instability and violence, the Council should not support MONUSCO’s departure from North Kivu or Ituri until more progress is made to de-escalate. “It is irresponsible for Rwanda as a major troop-contributing country to UN peacekeeping” to tolerate the M23’s behaviour, she said, adding that a resolution is critical to enable the Congolese to secure and develop their eastern provinces and for Rwanda to ensure its internal security.

The representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo welcomed the completion of the first phase of MONUSCO’s departure on 25 June, but stressed that — due to Rwanda’s continued aggression in North Kivu — the next withdrawal phase will be addressed when conditions permit. “It appears that Rwanda has been guaranteed impunity and enjoys a blank cheque thanks to its participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations as one of the troop-contributing countries”, he observed.

Explaining the cause of the conflict, his counterpart from Rwanda noted the presence of communities of Rwandan origin speaking Kinyarwanda in Congolese territories well before colonial rule. He said that various attempts have been made to deny these people their fundamental rights of citizenship, safety and protection. The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s security and governance failures led to the mushrooming of illegal armed groups, including FDLR, which is a threat to Rwanda and the Great Lakes region.

Against this backdrop, Slovenia’s delegate urged the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to engage in inclusive political dialogue. “There is one clear and united message coming from this Chamber repeatedly”, he said, adding: “There is no military solution to this conflict.”

Delegates also exchanged views on MONUSCO’s role in supporting SADC’s regional force. China supports “reasonable adjustment” to MONUSCO’s mandate to ensure its coordination and complementarity with the regional force, said its diplomat.

However, “this is a dangerous moment for MONUSCO and its peacekeeping personnel”, said the representative of the United Kingdom, adding that any support to the regional force should be anchored in the Luanda and Nairobi political processes and implemented under the UN human rights due diligence policy. “MONUSCO must avoid being drawn into an escalating regional conflict”, he cautioned.

THE SITUATION CONCERNING THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

Briefing

BINTOU KEITA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), briefed the Security Council on the Secretary-General’s latest report on the country’s situation (S/2024/482) covering the period from 20 March to 19 June. Since her last briefing, the political dynamic has mostly revolved around establishing a new Government inaugurated in June following the December 2023 elections. She welcomed the appointment of the first female Prime Minister in the country’s history, Judith Suminwa Tuluka. In addition to her, women account for 33 per cent of the new Government, or 17 out of 54 ministers — an increase from 27 per cent. She said that she and Government leaders have already discussed its new action plan and the possibilities of MONUSCO’s support for its implementation.

Turning to the security situation in the country’s east, she expressed grave concern about the rapid expansion of the 23 March Movement (M23) in North Kivu and its spillover into South Kivu, despite numerous operations conducted by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), regularly supported by MONUSCO and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Over the last two weeks, the M23 captured several strategic locations in North Kivu, burning several FARDC bases and triggering additional population displacements. As documented by the Group of Experts, which reports to the Council’s sanctions committee, the Government of Rwanda has reinforced its support for the M23. “The rapidly escalating M23 crisis carries the very real risk of provoking a wider regional conflict,” she warned. MONUSCO has also trained 500 new FARDC recruits as part of a new joint FARDC-MONUSCO operation to defend Goma and Sake from the M23. For its part, the SADC regional force is expected to reach full operational capability by mid-July.

Citing 7.3 million displaced people, including 6.9 million in the eastern provinces alone, she described the situation as “one of the most severe, complex and neglected humanitarian crises of our times”. In 2023, a total of 122,960 cases of gender-based violence were reported, up 3 per cent from 2022. Based on current trends, 2024 risks becoming another record year. The 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan seeks $2.6 billion to assist 8.7 million crisis-affected people but was only 26 per cent funded as of mid-June, she lamented, calling for greater financial support. She also called on Member States and regional organizations to increase their efforts to reduce humanitarian suffering by strengthening their engagement towards political and regional solutions and by recommitting to tackle the root causes of conflict. In this regard, she welcomed the two-week humanitarian truce in the country’s east that began on 5 July.

As requested in resolution 2717 (2023), the Secretary-General has submitted to the Council a letter identifying the various possible options for support to the SADC regional force, endorsed in March by the African Peace and Security Council. “There will be no military solution to this conflict, and that peace can only be restored through lasting political solutions”, she said, noting that MONUSCO continued to support the Government’s disarmament, demobilization and reintegration efforts and security sector reform. On 25 June, MONUSCO ended more than 20 years of operations in South Kivu. In the context of disengagement and transition, the acceleration of those efforts will require a decisive will on the part of the authorities to convince the armed groups of the need for disarmament and a longer-term commitment from international partners, she asserted.

Statements

The representative of France voiced concern over the escalation of the situation on the ground in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. This violence fuels the humanitarian crisis and violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, he observed, condemning the bombing of the Mugunga displaced persons camp on 3 May, as well as the attacks that caused the death of humanitarian personnel on 1 July. He further condemned the actions of all armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the 23 March Movement (M23), which extended its control towards the north of the North Kivu province. Relatedly, he denounced the pressure exerted by M23 on MONUSCO to take control of certain areas. The 2024 report of the Panel of Experts highlighted the ties maintained by several armed groups with State actors, he said, condemning the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and calling on Rwanda to cease its support for the M23 and withdraw its forces from Congolese territory. He also noted that the arms embargo is now focused on armed groups and no longer concerns the Congolese authorities.

The representative of Ecuador , appealing to all parties to make efforts towards constructive dialogue, hailed the appointment of the first female Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well 17 other women in the Government. The representation of women in decision-making is key to inclusive societies, he said, while expressing concern about the expansion of violence by M23. Calling for cooperation between MONUSCO and the Government to tackle this, he reiterated that foreign support for M23 and armed groups such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) should cease immediately. Noting the diplomatic efforts led by Angola, he also encouraged the Democratic Republic of the Congo to tackle intercommunal tensions and stressed the need for accountability for all atrocities, including sexual violence and recruitment of children. Welcoming the humanitarian truce in the east of the country, he said the deployment of the SADC Mission is a crucial demonstration of regional support for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The representative of the United Kingdom advocated for MONUSCO’s transition period to be responsible and carefully considered to ensure that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is appropriately positioned to assume its responsibilities and avoid a security vacuum. MONUSCO must implement lessons learned from its withdrawal from South Kivu in subsequent phases of disengagement from North Kivu and Ituri, where conditions for civilians are already dire. He encouraged MONUSCO and the Government to collaborate closely on a strategy to protect civilians. Any configuration of support to the SADC regional force must not impede MONUSCO’s ability to deliver its current mandate. “This is a dangerous moment for MONUSCO and its peacekeeping personnel”, he said, adding: “MONUSCO must avoid being drawn into an escalating regional conflict” Such support should be anchored in the Luanda and Nairobi political processes and implemented under the UN human rights due diligence policy. Continual review against these criteria will be critical, he stressed.

The representative of Sierra Leone , speaking also for Algeria , Guyana and Mozambique , said that “the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have suffered a prolonged misery”. For three decades, the eastern part of the country has been a battleground for a conflict with deep and tangled roots. He sounded alarm over the deteriorating security situation in the Kivus and Ituri, stressing that violence linked to armed group activity continues to inflict a heavy toll on civilians. Particularly concerning are the risks posed to civilians in internally displaced persons camps. Further, he voiced concern about attacks on critical infrastructure, including the Goma Airport and MONUSCO peacekeepers and assets. Condemning the resurgence in fighting in North Kivu province, he stated: “If the fighting persists, there is a risk of regional spillover in the Great Lakes region with devastating consequences.” He called on all armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to cease their attacks on civilians, withdraw from occupied territories and give civilians “the much-needed respite they deserve”.

Reiterating his support for regional talks and processes, he commended Angola’s efforts to work towards peace and stability in the country. Additionally, he supported the African Union Peace and Security Council communiqué endorsing the deployment of SADC Mission. Noting MONUSCO’s withdrawal from South Kivu, he urged respect for the wishes of the Congolese people and stressed the importance of a responsible, gradual and sustainable withdrawal. He further underscored the need to address the alarming humanitarian situation in the eastern part of the country by providing adequate funding. Living conditions in displaced persons camps were already deteriorating, he observed, adding that continued armed group activity — including the M23 offensive — will only exacerbate the humanitarian consequences for the more than 6 million people who have been displaced from their homes. “Women and children […] will continue to pay the highest price in this conflict if nothing is done to bring the conflict to an end”, he cautioned.

The representative of the United States , welcoming the two-week humanitarian truce and Angola’s efforts to bring about that, noted the completion of MONUSCO’s drawdown in South Kivu and observed that the country’s forces have struggled to maintain the positions that the Mission occupied. The United Nations and the Government must keep this in mind in future phases of the drawdown. Highlighting the surging number of fatalities, she said these despicable acts of violence would have been more grave without MONUSCO’s contributions. Amid such instability and violence, the Council should not support MONUSCO’s departure from North Kivu or Ituri until more progress is made to de-escalate. “It is irresponsible for Rwanda as a major troop-contributing country to UN peacekeeping” to tolerate the M23’s behaviour, she said, adding that a resolution is critical to enable the Congolese to secure and develop their eastern provinces and for Rwanda to ensure its internal security. “Rwanda's military interventions and operations in North Kivu have extended beyond mere support for M23 operations to direct and decisive involvement”, she said, expressing support for the SADC Mission.

The representative of China condemned a 3 July attack against a private Chinese company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that caused several deaths and disappearances of Chinese citizens. He urged all armed groups in that country’s east to lay down their weapons and withdraw from occupied areas immediately. MONUSCO has successfully withdrawn from South Kivu in June. Going forward, the UN system should assist peacebuilding and consolidating efforts in the province. MONUSCO needs to stay engaged with the Government to ensure a safe and ordinary drawdown process. A string of recent attacks against MONUSCO calls for a greater sense of urgency and more effective measures by the relevant actors to ensure the safety of peacekeepers. Given that SADC is engaged in peacekeeping activities in the eastern provinces, Beijing supports “reasonable adjustment” to MONUSCO’s mandate to ensure its coordination and complementarity with the regional force.

The representative of Slovenia , while welcoming the recently announced humanitarian truce, expressed concern over the escalating use of heavy artillery near camps for internally displaced persons. “Accountability for those endangering civilians with these reckless tactics must be ensured”, he stressed, also urging the same for sexual violence, exploitation and slavery. Further, all States must end any support to armed groups, and he expressed alarm over external support to M23 and unauthorized foreign military personnel in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Specifically, he urged Rwanda to withdraw its military and, noting the escalating security situation, stressed that MONUSCO’s continued withdrawal requires careful, strategic planning. And, as the conflict threatens to escalate into a wider regional crisis, he urged the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to engage in inclusive political dialogue. “There is one clear and united message coming from this Chamber repeatedly,” he added — “there is no military solution to this conflict”.

The representative of Malta expressed concern that “Twiraneho operatives” are committing grave violations against children in South Kivu — including persistent recruitment — in collaboration with M23. She therefore encouraged Congolese authorities to “spare no effort” in ensuring a sufficient military presence in the region and preventing bases from falling into the hands of armed groups. On a positive note, she welcomed the appointment of the first female Prime Minister and 17 other women holding Government positions, which “marks a milestone in promoting the meaningful participation of women in leadership positions” and should serve as a model. She also welcomed Angola’s efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, expressing hope that the leaders of the countries concerned return to the negotiating table. Yet, many root causes of conflict still must be addressed, and she added that it “remains an international responsibility” to ensure that illegally extracted mineral resources are not integrated into the international market.

The representative of the Republic of Korea expressed hope that the recently announced humanitarian truce will prevent “an imminent, fully fledged regionalization and escalation of the conflict”. The territorial expansion of armed groups is alarming, however, as are continued attacks on displacement sites and recent reports regarding direct foreign military intervention on the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “Foreign military support to armed groups not only intensifies regionalization of the conflict, but also destabilizes the security of the supporting country itself”, he said. Welcoming the development of a new programme for social cohesion and community-violence reduction in South Kivu by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) — which will be supported by the Peacebuilding Fund — he noted that his country has “nearly doubled” its contribution thereto by providing $8 million in 2024. He added that Seoul plans to make a “significant contribution” in 2024 to address the humanitarian funding gap for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The representative of Japan condemned the horrifying shelling of internally displaced persons camps, adding that the victims, including women and children, are in the most vulnerable conditions, having fled human rights violations and abuse. The increased offensive by armed groups — including M23 — “is devastating the lives of local people and threatening human security”, she said, stressing that they must immediately cease hostilities and lay down their arms. The shelling incident by M23 again shows the presence of heavy weaponry near the civilian population. Crossfire in the vicinity makes humanitarian access to internally displaced persons camps impossible, and those in need face an increased risk of abuse, including sexual violence. She further observed that the reported large quantities of sophisticated artillery brought from outside and the presence of disguised foreign troops remain deeply concerning, noting that any support to M23 and other armed groups must be stopped immediately. “Continuation of such support is bringing the region to the verge of all-out conflict,” she cautioned.

The representative of Switzerland , noting that security conditions in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo remain unstable, said the country is at a “decisive crossroad”. Only a political solution, based on dialogue and mutual respect, can lead to lasting peace, she stressed, warning that the intensification of tensions between that country and Rwanda represent a real risk of regional escalation. Welcoming the humanitarian truce in the east, she hoped that this will lead to a permanent ceasefire. Urging Rwanda to cease all support for the M23 and withdraw from Congolese territory, she said all parties must take concrete measures to protect the civilian population. Condemning all attacks on MONUSCO and humanitarian personnel, she encouraged the Government to fill security gaps caused by that Mission’s withdrawal. MONUSCO support for regional forces must be conditional on robust application of the human rights due diligence policy, she said, adding that it must be accompanied by an approach focused on the protection of civilians.

The representative of the Russian Federation , Council President for June, speaking in her national capacity, said that the deep-seated problems in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s east require balanced and long-term responses that consider the fundamental interests of all parties involved. Only political solutions will lead to the creation of conditions for sustainable stabilization. Despite being often described in the Council as a “forgotten” crisis, it is one of the oldest with a bloody history and unprecedented casualties. “Unfortunately, diplomatic efforts today have yielded limited results,” she said, calling on countries with political and economic interests in the region and influence on the main actors to put the interests of the population first. On MONUSCO’s withdrawal, it is important to consider the evolving situation and act flexibly, incrementally, and responsibly. “A security vacuum must not be allowed to develop”, she stressed, welcoming the practical support that the SADC force provides to Kinshasa to overcome the crisis. It is important to ensure the necessary level of coordination with MONUSCO and determine effective modalities for joint work. Moscow calls for considering the option of expanded support for the SADC contingent as part of regionwide efforts to stabilize the situation there.

The representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo welcomed the completion of the first phase of MONUSCO’s three-phase departure on 25 June. This disengagement was possible thanks to collaboration between the Government and MONUSCO, despite certain logistical and security challenges, he said, highlighting his Government’s efforts to consolidate the State’s authority in South Kivu to prevent any security vacuum. However, he stressed that — due to Rwanda's continued aggression in North Kivu — the next withdrawal phase will be addressed when conditions permit. On the indiscriminate and deliberate bombings perpetrated by the troops of the Rwandan army and their M23 proxy, he pointed out that these attacks have been sufficiently documented and brought to the Council’s attention on numerous occasions. Nevertheless, “the Council remained silent” and this silence has encouraged Rwanda and its M23 proxies to continue their destabilization of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region, aggravating an already chaotic humanitarian situation.

He emphasized that the deployment of Rwandan soldiers on the territory of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as Rwanda’s alliance with the M23 terrorist group to destabilize the country, constitute severe violations of the Charter of the United Nations. “It appears that Rwanda has been guaranteed impunity and enjoys a blank cheque thanks to its participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations as one of the troop-contributing countries”, he observed. Since 2022, the RDF and M23 have repeatedly attacked MONUSCO and the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo positions, as well as helicopters, leading to the deaths of several peacekeepers. “These attacks constitute war crimes”, he asserted, urging the Council to act, stressing that the much-desired cessation of hostilities and de-escalation will not be possible as long as Rwanda and its M23 allies continue to fuel the fire and the Rwandan leaders fail to respect their commitments within the framework of the Luanda process.

Against this backdrop, he requested the Council to ask the Secretary-General and MONUSCO to grant substantial logistical and operational support to the SADC Mission; define a sanctions regime applicable to Rwanda and its leaders; sanction the Rwandan State, its leaders and all legal entities or individuals involved in this aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and serious violations of human rights committed by the RDF and the M23 on his country’s territory; demand the unconditional withdrawal of Rwandan troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; suspend all participation of Rwandan troops in UN peace operations and decree an arms embargo against it until the end of its support for the M23 and the total withdrawal of its army from his country’s territory; and denounce and sanction the involvement of the Rwandan authorities in the illegal exploitation of his country’s natural mining and agricultural resources.

The representative of Rwanda , noting the presence of Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in Congolese territories well before colonial rule, said they were considered aliens by both colonial and post-independence rulers. Noting decades of “divide and rule policies” coupled with stigmatization, he said this complex situation was aggravated in 1994 when the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo saw a massive influx of people crossing the border, among whom were the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Hundreds of thousands of Congolese Tutsi were persecuted and forced out of their homes, he said, adding “they are now refugees living across the region, with only one wish, returning to their homes in a safe and dignified manner.” Recalling an unsuccessful attempt in 2013 to end this conflict using arms, he said “one cannot repeat the same process expecting different results.”

The security and governance failures of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said, have led to the mushrooming of more than 250 illegal armed groups, chief among them the FDLR. The Congolese Tutsi populations are being ethnically cleansed by armed groups, “part of the coalition that MONUSCO supports”, he said, condemning all attacks targeting innocent civilians, including internally displaced peoples. His country has never been opposed to any multilateral forces in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said, noting Rwanda’s support for the East African Community regional force’s efforts. However, these efforts were undermined by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which called upon SADC countries to intervene, in an effort “to secure a more offensive force”, he said, adding: “In light of this, it is easy to agree that SAMIDRC [SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo] is far from being neutral.” It has supported the FDLR which poses a great threat to Rwanda and the Great Lakes region at large, he said. Calling for a thorough examination of the SADC Mission, he added that the Council must reconsider “becoming enablers of genocidal forces” and expressed support for regional initiatives such as the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes.