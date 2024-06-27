Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2738 (2024), Security Council Renews Sanctions Regime concerning Democratic Republic of Congo

The Security Council decided today to renew the sanctions regime concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo until 1 July 2025, and the mandate of the corresponding Group of Experts until 1 August 2025.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2738 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2738), under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council decided to renew measures relating to arms, finances and travel relating to the Democratic Republic of the Congo until 1 July 2025.

It also renewed its previous reaffirmation that the measures on arms no longer apply to the supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel, and the provision of any assistance, advice or training related to military activities to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By other terms of the text, the Council decided to extend until 1 August 2025 the mandate of the Group of Experts assisting the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) and expressed its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding further extension no later than 1 July 2025.

Further, it requested the Secretary-General to take the necessary administrative measures to re-establish the Group of Experts, and reaffirmed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of its members. Further, it requested the Group of Experts to provide to the Council a mid-term report no later than 30 December 2024, and a final report no later than 15 June 2025.

The resolution also recalled the Secretary-General’s commitment that the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing of the two members of the Group of Experts and the four Congolese nationals accompanying them are brought to justice and stressed the importance of a continued deployment of the Follow-on Mechanism to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to assist with the national investigation.