Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Discusses Group of Experts’ Final Report

On 24 May 2024, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) in connection with the Group’s final report.

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the report, noting in particular the resumption of heavy fighting in North Kivu since January 2024 and its consequences on the region. The Coordinator also highlighted continued military support to armed groups operating in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the continued illegal exploitation of natural resources, and sustained violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of human rights, including the recruitment and use of children.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee exchanged views with the Group regarding its findings and recommendations.