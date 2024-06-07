With Deadly Offensive in Kharkiv, Last Month Civilian Casualties in Ukraine Hit Highest Level Since June 2023, Deputy Relief Chief Tells Security Council

Alarmed by Moscow’s Increased Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure, Population, Speakers Call for Diplomacy, De-Escalation Ahead of Peace Summit in Switzerland

Ahead of an international summit for peace in Ukraine to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today that May saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since June 2023 as she detailed the humanitarian situation amidst ongoing offensives in the country’s north-east.

“More than half of these casualties can be attributed to the fighting in Kharkiv,” said Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, as she briefed the Council. Shopping centres, homes, educational facilities, shops, office buildings, parks and public transport have all been struck in recent weeks and, according to estimates by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 18,000 people in the Kharkiv region have been newly displaced.

Spotlighting the disproportionate impact on elderly people, she reported that more than half of those killed or injured in northern Kharkiv — “where the fighting is heaviest” — have been over the age of 60. She also said that the Kakhovka Dam disaster — which occurred one year ago — demonstrated the extensive and long-lasting consequences of a single incident affecting critical infrastructure. “This is why it is deeply concerning that systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — a feature of this war since February 2022 — continue,” she stressed.

“This, of course, has severe consequences for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” she observed, also noting that recent strikes inside the Russian Federation have resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. Underscoring that “the scale of humanitarian needs in Ukraine remains vast”, she stated that the longer the violence and destruction continue, the greater the suffering and the bigger the task of rebuilding. While welcoming the Ukraine Recovery Conference that will be held on 11-12 June in Berlin, she said: “The long-term impact of this war will already be felt for many generations”.

In the discussion that followed, many Council members expressed concern over Moscow’s recent offensives in Kharkiv and systematic campaign against civilian populations and infrastructure, pledging continued support to Ukraine. Many also demanded that the Russian Federation fully respect international humanitarian law and spotlighted the war’s impact on children and other vulnerable groups. Some members also underlined the need for diplomatic efforts and de-escalation, with most pointing to the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

More diplomacy is needed, stressed that country’s representative, stating that the forthcoming summit in her country seeks to provide a platform for peace. Spotlighting the recent exchange of prisoners of war and the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families, she said that these developments show that “even in the most difficult situations, diplomatic and humanitarian action can lead to agreements and tangible improvements for the civilian population”.

The Russian Federation’s representative, however, said that Western statements on aspirations for a peaceful solution are “utterly false”. Further, the upcoming Swiss summit is a primitive attempt to give an ultimatum to her country and “nothing other than a propagandistic hangout among friends with zero added value”, she stated. Discussions related to the Russian Federation’s sovereignty and security are futile without its participation, she added, also stressing that accusations made in the Council concerning her country’s attacks on civilian infrastructure are fabrications.

Recent attacks on Kharkiv, though, are reminders that “Putin is not interested in peace”, said the representative of the United States, voicing both regret that Moscow has shown no support for peace negotiations and hope that a second summit will occur with that country’s participation. “In a conflict situation, peace is negotiated not with friends but, rather, the parties to the conflict,” observed the representative of Sierra Leone.

Offering an alternative road map for peace was China’s representative, who detailed a six-point common understanding on the Ukraine crisis jointly released by his country and Brazil. It emphasizes negotiation and calls on all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation, increase humanitarian assistance, neither use nuclear weapons nor attack nuclear power plants and protect global supply chains. Urging support for this initiative, he stressed: “In any conflict or confrontation, no one emerges triumphant.”

Ukraine’s representative, meanwhile, suggested referring to the situation in his country as an “international armed conflict”, not the “Ukraine crisis”. “Enough with euphemisms that only serve to hide the responsibility of the aggressor,” he stressed, insisting that the aggression has emerged from the “Russian crises” of failed democracy, rule of law and respect for its citizens and neighbours. Inviting “all peace-loving nations” to the Swiss peace summit, he said that its success “will be a clear signal that the world does not support the war and wants peace”.

For his part, Mozambique’s representative said: “Ultimately, ending this conflict is the most secure path towards addressing its man-made humanitarian consequences.” Noting that respect for international law — or lack thereof — “risks to be yet another casualty of this conflict”, he stated that the principle of proportionality “requires an assessment of whether civilian harm is likely to be excessive compared to the concrete military advantage anticipated”.

“Targeting critical energy infrastructure has zero military value — its only goal is bombing the Ukrainian population into submission,” stressed Slovenia’s representative. Urging an end to “so-called ‘highly precise’ Russian strikes”, she observed that “a shopping centre and a printing house are not military targets” and that “50 civilian casualties in one day is not collateral damage”. Against that backdrop, she called on all Member States to attend the summit in Switzerland and make the event a first meaningful move towards peace.

JOYCE MSUYA, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator , said that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports that at least 174 civilians were killed and 690 were injured in Ukraine in May — the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since June 2023. “More than half of these casualties can be attributed to the fighting in Kharkiv,” she reported, noting that shopping centres, homes, educational facilities, shops, office buildings, parks and public transport have all been struck in recent weeks. According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 18,000 people in the Kharkiv region have been newly displaced. Noting that civilians who remain in frontline areas in Kharkiv face “dire conditions” — cut off from access to food, medical care, electricity and gas — she emphasized that elderly people are disproportionately affected because they are often unable or reluctant to leave their homes.

“In northern Kharkiv — where the fighting is heaviest — more than half of those killed or injured have been over the age of 60,” she said. She also recalled that it has been one year since the Kakhovka Dam disaster — “one of the most significant incidents affecting civilian infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion”. This destroyed homes, displaced families, ruined livelihoods and disrupted water supply for millions, demonstrating the extensive and long-lasting consequences of a single incident affecting critical infrastructure. “This is why it is deeply concerning that systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — a feature of this war since February 2022 — continue,” she stressed. The UN and its partners have identified six waves of such attacks across 15 regions since 22 March 2024 and, according to preliminary estimates by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ukraine’s energy system is “now down over 60 per cent of its pre-war generation capacity”, she said.

“This, of course, has severe consequences for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” she observed, also noting that recent strikes inside the Russian Federation have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to residential homes and other civilian infrastructure. Noting the commemoration of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on 4 June, she underscored that the physical, psychological and emotional harm on Ukrainian boys and girls has been “immense”. More than 600 Ukrainian children have now been killed alongside 1,425 injured, and children in frontline communities have spent between 3,000 and 5,000 hours in bomb shelters — the equivalent of four to seven months. Children — particularly girls — have faced increased exposure to gender-based violence and trafficking for sexual exploitation, and unavailable or overwhelmed protection services means access to support is extremely limited. “And 1 million children are among the close to 4 million people now internally displaced,” she added.

Underscoring that “the scale of humanitarian needs in Ukraine remains vast”, she noted that 27 per cent of the $3.1 billion required under the 2024 humanitarian response plan has been provided, which has enabled nearly 500 organizations to assist over 4 million people in the first four months of 2024. As the conflict continues to escalate, and preparations for another winter dominated by war begin, full funding of the plan is urgently needed to sustain operations. “I am compelled, once again, to recall that all parties must respect international humanitarian law,” she went on to say, underscoring that the longer the violence and destruction continue, the greater the suffering will become, and the bigger the task to rebuild shattered lives and communities. While welcoming the Ukraine Recovery Conference that will be held on 11-12 June in Berlin, she observed: “The long-term impact of this war will already be felt for many generations.”

The representative of France said that her country requested today’s meeting “at a time when Russian strikes against Kharkiv and the region have been intensifying,” citing a 19 May airstrike that targeted a recreational area in the village of Cherkas’ka Lozova and a 25 May attack on a shopping centre in the middle of the day on a Saturday. The Russian Federation has been deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, including housing, hospitals and power plants. After an initial strike, Moscow carries out “secondary double-tap strikes which specifically target the rescue personnel who are rushing to the scene to assist”. In the third year of its aggression, “Russia has been wagering on the exhaustion of the Ukrainian people and on the weariness of those who support them,” she said, pledging to continue providing political, military, and humanitarian support to Ukraine to help it defend itself. While the Russian Federation is deliberately targeting civilians, Ukraine and the rest of the world are seeking to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of this war. This important topic will be discussed at the peace conference organized by Switzerland next week, she added.

The representative of the United States noted the recent Russian Federation operations on Kharkiv, highlighting that they have displaced more than 18,000 people from frontline communities and caused at least 400 civilian casualties. The attacks are reminders that “Putin is not interested in peace” and is without regard for his own people, the people of Ukraine or the Geneva Conventions, he said. Citing several Russian Federation crimes, including attacks on children and the transfer of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, he said: “The evidence of Russia’s war crimes is well documented, staggering and mounting every day”. The upcoming “Summit on Peace in Ukraine”, to be held in Switzerland, will be crucial for the shared objective of peace and security. He regretted that the Russian Federation has shown no support for peace negotiations. He expressed hope this will change and that there will be a second summit with the Russian Federation’s participation.

The representative of Guyana , deploring the continued loss of civilian life, reiterated a demand for full respect for international humanitarian law and the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality. “The attacks on critical infrastructure must also stop,” she underscored, calling for the immediate cessation of attacks on schools, hospitals and energy, water and sanitation systems. She also urged continued support for victims of the war, inclusive of medical, psychological and legal support and with particular attention to children and survivors of sexual violence. Commending the UN agencies, bilateral partners and international, regional and local organizations “working around the clock” to respond to Ukrainians’ growing humanitarian needs, she stressed the urgency of resolving this conflict peacefully. “We again call on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine,” she added.

The representative of Malta lamented that “the scale of the humanitarian consequences caused by this war is hard to comprehend,” citing the displacement of more than 12,000 civilians from the Kharkiv region and the killing of nearly 90 children in that region since the start of the Russian Federation’s aggression. Its air assaults targeted facilities in cities across the entire country, including some located near the borders with Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. Condemning Moscow’s shelling of energy facilities in Ukraine, she expressed full support for the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, as well as that of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Women and girls are exposed to rural food insecurity and gender-based violence. This important topic will be discussed at the upcoming Ukraine peace summit, to be held in Switzerland, she noted, voicing full support for the event and the efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter.

The representative of Algeria expressed deep concern over the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Diplomatic efforts must be prioritized to address the humanitarian crisis, with de-escalation a first step. Urging restraint and inclusive dialogue, he said Algeria supported the Arab League’s initiative, as part of an Arab contact group which met both parties at the start of the conflict, as part of good office efforts. He expressed serious concern over continued polarization, which leads to the crisis's prolongation, heightening the risk of escalation with potential repercussions on international peace and security and socioeconomic factors, including food and energy security. All ways and means of finding an inclusive and fair peace process need to be identified. “Algeria believes multilateralism can deliver and calls for the intensification of international diplomatic efforts to resolve this crisis,” he said.

The representative of Mozambique noted that respect — or lack thereof — for international law “risks to be yet another casualty of this conflict”. Pointing to the Council debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict held during his country’s presidency in May, he recalled the collective, clear and urgent appeal for renewed commitment to strengthening such protection. Calling on all parties to ensure civilians’ safety, he also stressed that all parties must “scrupulously” uphold the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality. “Proportionality”, he observed, “requires an assessment of whether civilian harm is likely to be excessive compared to the concrete military advantage anticipated.” He also stressed that flexible, predictable, sufficient and timely funding is crucial to guarantee the delivery of critical support and services. He added, however: “Ultimately, ending this conflict is the most secure path towards addressing its man-made humanitarian consequences.”

The representative of China detailed Beijing’s recent diplomatic efforts, citing the joint release of six-point common understandings on the Ukraine crisis by his country and Brazil. It emphasizes dialogue and negotiation as the only means to reach a viable solution to the Ukraine crisis and calls on all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation. They are also called to increase humanitarian assistance, never use nuclear weapons, not attack nuclear power plants and protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains. The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, who just concluded his visit to China, was briefed in detail on the six-point common understandings, which Beijing believes represents “the greatest possible common factor” at the international level, he said. He then called on more countries to support this initiative to build a positive momentum towards a political settlement. “In any conflict or confrontation, no one emerges triumphant,” he said in a warning against military means and advocated for efforts conducive to peacefully resolving the crisis.

The representative of Ecuador regretted the recent deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, including in the Kharkiv region. “Attacks against private property and civilian objects, particularly homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” he said. Unhindered humanitarian access with adequate funds and personnel for humanitarian organizations is crucial. Council resolution 2730 (2024) is critical in guaranteeing this. He recalled the recent press conference by Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, in which he said dialogue is not being used where it was committed to be used and the international community is failing the founders of the UN Charter. And while Mr. Griffiths praised the heroic work of aid workers, he said “the saviours of this world are the people who end wars and build peace.” This should be an urgent call to action for all.

The representative of Slovenia stressed: “Targeting critical energy infrastructure has zero military value — its only goal is bombing the Ukrainian population into submission.” Attacks against civilian infrastructure that provides essential services for the civilian population must end, she underscored, observing that “a shopping centre and a printing house are not military targets” and that “50 civilian casualties in one day is not collateral damage”. She urged: “It is time for these so-called ‘highly precise’ Russian strikes to end.” Moreover, it is time for all attacks to end, and for Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Expressing support for the peace summit that will soon occur in Switzerland, she called on all Member States to attend and make this event a first meaningful move towards peace. Ukraine and its people desperately need that peace — as does the wider region — and “this is the first step in the right direction”, she said.

The representative of the Russian Federation asserted that Western Powers are not concerned about civilians in the region, as they are fighting for their own geopolitical agendas. “Such double standards are shameful,” she said. Western powers wax poetic about the humanitarian consequences of the situation in Ukraine but continue to escalate that situation, allocating North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) weaponry to Ukraine to be used against Russian Federation territory. Western nations’ statements on their aspirations for a peaceful solution to the conflict are “utterly false”, she said. Rather, what they have proposed is a formula for “war and bloodshed”. The upcoming Swiss summit is a primitive attempt to give an ultimatum to the Russian Federation and “nothing other than a propagandistic hangout among friends with zero added value”, she said. Discussions related to the Russian Federation’s sovereignty and security are futile without its participation and considering its interests.

Western Powers do not care about Ukrainian forces crimes, she went on to say. Accusations made at the Council, on the Russian Federation’s attacks on civilian infrastructure and the targeting of Ukraine children and prisoners of war, are fabrications. She argued that the United States representative mentioned violence against Ukrainian prisoners of war only to obscure Washington’s own violence, as seen in Guantanamo, Afghanistan and Abu Ghraib. Western nations are silent on the looting of humanitarian cargo, such as in Zaporizhzhia recently, which is more evidence of the Ukrainian regime’s corruption. Yet, socioeconomic conditions have improved in new Russian Federation territories. The main threat to international peace and security is the United States’ and European countries’ attempts to continue the conflict at any cost, to weaken the Russian Federation, she said, stressing that the Council needs to discuss the consequences of this, as the Russian Federation has proposed for 14 June.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that the Russian Federation, “who pretends to have the moral authority to sit in judgment on other countries on this Council’s agenda, is, as we speak, bombing Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, with no regard for civilian life, in an illegal war of aggression”. That country attacked and severely damaged the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, the largest in Ukraine, rendering it no longer able to produce electricity. “This Council should reject categorically Russia’s deliberate and illegal assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” she said. Warning that Moscow’s opening of a new front in north-eastern Ukraine has exacerbated an already desperate humanitarian situation, she condemned the Kremlin’s repeated attacks in Kharkiv and Kharkivska Oblast. She said that her country has committed over $456 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the region, urging other Member States to continue their support.

The representative of Japan , expressing regret “over the necessity to repeatedly condemn actions such as the recent attack on a residential area in Kharkiv”, emphasized that escalating hostilities continue to devastate daily life and hinder essential humanitarian efforts. “Japan is deeply distressed by Russia’s continuous disregard for international law,” she said, stressing that the international community will not tolerate impunity for those responsible for attacks against civilian populations and objects. Further, she condemned Pyongyang’s export and Moscow’s procurement of ballistic missiles as a clear violation of relevant Council resolutions. Noting that her country has provided more than $12 billion to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s aggression, she said that Tokyo will “steadfastly and seamlessly” support Ukraine’s economic development — “from emergency assistance and daily livelihood reconstruction to more advanced stages of industrial rebuilding”.

The representative of Sierra Leone said that “the protection of civilian lives must be paramount in any conflict and in the Ukraine conflict”. Ensuring that the warring parties maintain the safety of civilians must be “the utmost collective priority” of this Council. Commending the ongoing coordination efforts led by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator and facilitated by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, he said that these efforts are crucial in enhancing the preparedness and response capacity of humanitarian clusters and agencies. In this regard, sustained and flexible funding for humanitarian and recovery programmes in Ukraine is critically important, he emphasized, calling on donors to increase their support, particularly as the winter approaches. He then called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing: “In a conflict situation, peace is negotiated not with friends but rather the parties to the conflict”.

The representative of Switzerland expressed particular concern over the escalation of attacks in Kharkiv and mounting civilian casualties. All parties must uphold international humanitarian law, and civilians and civilian objects must not be targets. She noted the humanitarian impact of the attacks in Kharkiv, adding that for some “it is an all too familiar nightmare”, with many people who had to flee violence in the region previously having to do so again. There must be full, unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance. She highlighted the positive developments of an exchange of prisoners of war in May and the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families. These show “that even in the most difficult situations, diplomatic and humanitarian action can lead to agreements and tangible improvements for the civilian population”, she said.

Underscoring that more diplomacy is needed, she said the forthcoming summit in Switzerland looks to provide a platform for peace and is not aimed against the Russian Federation. “We are counting on the support of participants from all regions of the world in order to take a step towards a future peace process in line with the UN Charter,” she said.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , Council President for June, spoke in his national capacity to call for sustained attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine despite other global crises. “This is not the time for fatigue,” he urged, stating that — if the front in Kharkiv continues to be active — “this will create more blind spots for humanitarian operations”. Expressing concern that the Russian Federation’s coordinated strikes against energy infrastructure threaten to cripple Ukraine’s basic functions and worsen the country’s already-dire humanitarian situation, he noted that world leaders will soon gather in Italy and Switzerland to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The summit to be held in the latter country will provide a valuable opportunity towards ending this war, he said, also welcoming the recent exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children from the Russian Federation that were mediated by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, respectively.

The representative of the United States , taking the floor a second time, said that the Russian Federation has, for the last eight months, used the tragic situation in Gaza to make its “highly disingenuous claims of concern” for the plight of Palestinians and damage to infrastructure there. Yet, it has continued to massacre civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Stressing that his country will not let Moscow “continue this hypocrisy in the Council without a response”, he said: “Russia can continue to run from its crimes in Ukraine, but it cannot hide.”

The representative of the Russian Federation , responding, said that her country has no opportunity to threaten or impose sanctions on international officials “if they attempt to accuse us of something — but this is something that the United States of America has been noteworthy for”. She added: “When somebody tries to get to the bottom of their war crimes, they trot out any threats and sanctions.”

The representative of Ukraine recalled that 10 years ago, the Russian Federation tried to enact in Kharkiv a scenario proclaiming a “People’s Republic” — similar to those used in the Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. Buses with Russian “tourists” arrived en masse in Kharkiv from the neighbouring Russian region of Belgorod. They were supposed to serve as a driving force to dismember Kharkiv from the rest of Ukraine. After these attempts failed, Moscow is now attempting to “wipe Kharkiv off the face of the Earth” with long-range missiles, drone strikes, guided aerial bombs, ballistic S-300 missiles, Iskander missiles and analogue KN-23 supplied by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Kremlin’s strategy of depopulation is not limited to Kharkiv. “The regular massive missile strikes aimed at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure serve this purpose,” he said. All Ukrainian thermal power plants have been damaged or destroyed, with their share in electricity production now at 5 per cent. Hydroelectric power stations have also suffered losses, with two completely out of order.

Calling for the use of proper language, he suggested referring to the situation as “international armed conflict”, not the “Ukrainian crisis”. International humanitarian law distinguishes the former from non-international armed conflicts between governmental forces and non-governmental armed groups, or between such groups only. “Enough with euphemisms that only serve to hide the responsibility of the aggressor,” he exclaimed, insisting that the aggression has emerged from the “Russian crisis” — crises of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for its own citizens, all neighbouring and other States. The General Assembly resolution of 23 February 2023 envisages what should be the basis of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine — sovereignty, territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and accountability. “All these have been among the elements of the Ukraine Peace Formula,” he asserted, inviting “all peace-loving nations” to the inaugural peace summit scheduled for 15-16 June in Switzerland. “The success of the Summit and global presence of this event will be a clear signal that the world does not support the war and wants peace,” he stressed.

The representative of Latvia , also speaking on behalf of Estonia and Lithuania , highlighted the Russian Federation’s repeated, deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. “Launching a missile against a civilian target and waiting for the rescuers to arrive and launching another missile is what terrorists do,” she said. Civilian deaths and material damage are not mere statistics, she added, saying rather “these are human lives extinguished, everything dear to them turned into ash.” Condemning such attacks in the strongest possible terms, she stressed: “We cannot be bystanders.” The Baltic nations will continue providing humanitarian assistance and support to restore Ukraine’s energy grid, as well as provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself and its people.

The war erodes the international order and has far-reaching consequences beyond Ukraine’s borders, including on food insecurity, she went on the say, pointing to Russian Federation attacks on port infrastructure to stop Ukraine’s shipments of agricultural shipments. She said the Council must have no tolerance for aggressor nations, particularly one with a permanent seat. Moscow’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is carried out with the complicity of Belarus and military support from Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “We all must uphold the principles upon which this Organization was founded,” she said, calling on all peace-loving nations to take part in the upcoming summit in Switzerland. “The Baltic States reaffirm our full solidarity with Ukraine and unwavering support until its victory,” she said.

The representative of Poland , aligning himself with the statement to be delivered by the European Union, said that the number of recent attacks on the city of Kharkiv — designed to terrorize civilians and force local resident to flee — is “outrageous”. He further said that Warsaw is “appalled” by the abduction and forced relocation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation, also deploring attempts to “instrumentalize and weaponize” migration — “which we perceive as a continued campaign of hybrid attacks on Poland’s border with Belarus”. Recalling that the Council unanimously adopted its first-ever resolution on the protection of persons with disabilities in armed conflict exactly five years ago on Poland’s initiative, he said that this has been “constantly violated” by Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine. “No State should ever take action resulting in the suffering of civilians,” he underscored, adding: “This applies to the Russian Federation, of course, as well.”

The representative of Sweden spoke for Denmark , Finland , Iceland , Norway and her country to note that 119 weeks since the start of the Russian Federation’s brutal and illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, no day passes without death and destruction. Moscow’s attacks against the Kharkiv region are driving up humanitarian needs. “All in all, the humanitarian space is shrinking, hindering access to the people most in need,” she said, stressing: “We, the Nordics, are committed to continuing our humanitarian support to Ukraine”. As highlighted in recent weeks in Kharkiv, locally led humanitarian response is vital to assist war-affected populations. International efforts must be complementary to the service delivery of Ukrainian authorities and local organizations.

She also emphasized that while reconstruction support can help people rebuild their lives, humanitarian assistance must continue in parallel. It is therefore important to ensure solid and effective bridges between humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts. The Nordic countries have stepped up support to humanitarian demining, which enables access for humanitarian actors and lays the foundations for recovery and reconstruction, she noted. The upcoming peace summit in Switzerland will address humanitarian issues, with a focus on the return of war prisoners, children and civilians, as well as food security and nuclear security, she noted. All Nordic countries will participate “at the highest level,” signifying their firm support for President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula.

The representative of Romania noted the rise in the Russian Federation’s indiscriminate attacks and expressed particular worries over the recent deadly attacks in Kharkiv. As a neighbour, Romania provides consistent bilateral support to mitigate the effects of power outages on schools and health facilities and the entire Ukrainian population. It is also working with Ukrainian partners to provide further assistance from Romania’s national energy companies. He encouraged States to meaningfully support Ukrainian recovery efforts, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin next week. UN humanitarian personnel must have unhindered access and be protected from attacks to help civilians. “Likewise, accountability efforts must not be forgotten,” he said. Noting the International Court of Justice’s and the International Criminal Court’s pronouncements on Ukraine, he said they must be fully respected and any attacks on them are unacceptable. Reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said these principles are at the core of the UN Charter and “under no circumstances should we cave into complacency”.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, spotlighted the “surreal situation” where the Russian Federation — currently preparing to assume Council presidency in July — is systematically and brutally bombing civilians and civilian infrastructure. “Russia must uphold international law — like everyone else — and cease its attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure now,” he underscored. He also underlined the need to ensure full humanitarian access, recalling that the UN has repeatedly highlighted the challenge of reaching civilians in areas temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. While it wages a war of aggression, Moscow shows no concern for the welfare of civilians in such areas, he stated, calling on the Russian Federation to facilitate the full, safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of aid to all civilians in need.

He also reiterated the bloc’s support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the Charter of the United Nations — “not trampling it”. Noting that Switzerland will soon host a summit for peace in Ukraine, he expressed hope that all States will participate. He then observed that it has been two years and four months of a permanent Council member “bombing, killing, maiming, destroying, land-grabbing, threatening and committing itself” to destroying a UN Member State. Moscow’s response in the Council today, he continued, was to ask how the Ukrainians dare resist and to note that “it breaks our heart, but we will have to continue killing them and destroying their country until they kneel”. Stressing that “this is not the language of a P5 member, this is the language of a mafia boss”, he concluded: “Enough is enough.”