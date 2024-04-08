Security Council Refers Renewed Consideration of State of Palestine Application for United Nations Membership to Committee on Admissions

The Security Council today decided to refer a renewed consideration of the State of Palestine’s 2011 application for United Nations membership to its Committee on the Admission of New Members, which would then meet at 3 p.m.

The representative of Malta, President of the Security Council for April, noted that in a 2 April 2024 letter addressed to Secretary-General António Guterres, the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine referred to the application for membership in the United Nations (document S/2011/592) dated 23 September 2011, and requested that the renewed consideration be given to that application by the 15-member organ during the month of April 2024. That letter was circulated (contained in document S/2024/286), and the Secretary-General had transmitted the request to the Council in a 3 April letter (also contained in document S/2024/286).

Citing the provisions of rule 59 of the provisional rules of procedure of the Council, and in the absence of any proposal to the contrary, she then referred the request to the Committee for consideration.