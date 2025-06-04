Fourth Committee to Take Up Comprehensive Review of Whole Question of Peacekeeping Operations

(Note: A complete summary of today's Fourth Committee meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) meets to take up the draft resolution “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/C.4/79/L.18), as well as the report of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations’ 2025 substantive session, held in New York from 17 February to 14 March (document A/79/19).

__________

* The 30th Meeting is contained in Press Release GA/12685.