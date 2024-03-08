Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Meetings Coverage
9568th Meeting (PM)
SC/15615

Adopting Resolution 2724 (2024), Security Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities by Warring Parties in Sudan during Ramadan

(Note:  Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting time constraints, the full press release will be published at a later date.)

The Security Council today called for an immediate cessation of hostilities by warring parties in Sudan during the month of Ramadan and for them to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue.

South Sudan
Sudan
