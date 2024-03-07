Honor Values of Ramadan in Sudan through Cessation of Hostilities, Secretary-General Urges Security Council, Warning ‘Hunger Is Stalking’, Millions Need Life-saving Aid

April will mark one year since the outbreak of brutal fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council today, calling on all parties in Sudan to “honour the values of Ramadan” by observing a cessation of hostilities during the holy month.

“It is time to silence the guns and raise the volume for peace,” he urged. Renewed offensives, fears of hostilities and calls to arm civilians threaten to further fragment the country, deepen tensions between and within communities and engender more ethnic violence. At the same time, over half of Sudan’s population — some 25 million people — need life-saving assistance, and the country is now home to the world’s largest internal-displacement crisis. “Hunger is stalking Sudan,” he added.

While the UN and its humanitarian partners are working to alleviate this suffering, he reported that the Organization faces major challenges as it tries to reach the millions in need. National authorities must allow full, immediate access to all vulnerable populations — regardless of where they are and who controls the area — and, in the wake of troubling reports of systematic conflict-related sexual violence, both parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

He also reported that, following the recent drawdown of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), the technical liquidation period has commenced. He urged, however: “Although that Mission has drawn down, our collective work for peace must ramp up.”

In the discussion that followed, many Council members called on both parties to comply with their obligations under international law. On that, they spotlighted the killing of civilians, destruction of infrastructure, sexual violence and violations against children. Many also called on national authorities to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and voiced support for the Secretary-General’s call for a cessation of hostilities during Ramadan.

For his part, Sudan’s representative commended that call. However, he said: “All those who would like to see that appeal transformed into action are welcome if they would like to present a mechanism for implementation.” He also reported on the Government’s efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian workers to ensure the delivery of supplies and services in a safe and organized manner. However, he stressed that a lack of coordination among different partners must be addressed to attract aid as well as local, regional and international support.

Calling for such coordination was Algeria’s representative, also speaking for Guyana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone, who said that aligning regional and international efforts is a priority — particularly the African Union’s role in resolving the Sudanese crisis. He also joined others in expressing concern that external actors are fuelling that crisis, instead of helping to advance peace efforts. “Let us be clear: external interferences have to be publicly and firmly condemned,” he said.

The representative of the Republic of Korea echoed that, calling on regional and international players to use their influence and resources to work constructively towards ending hostilities, rather than contributing to them. On the Organization’s role in Sudan, he stressed that a robust UN presence is needed amidst a devastating humanitarian crisis and intensifying war, urging that the UN country team continue its work and that those present consider a “post-UNITAMS UN presence” in Sudan.

“Cooperation between the UN and Sudan should continue,” said China’s representative, while underscoring the need to “meet the country’s actual needs” and provide “tangible support to its peace and development”. He also agreed on the need to ensure humanitarian access — welcoming the Sudanese Government’s recent decision to open certain border crossings to UN humanitarian agencies — and called on the warring parties to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for peace talks.

Switzerland’s representative, meanwhile, spotlighted reports of unspeakable human-rights violations, stating that “women’s bodies have been a despicable part of the battlefield” and that “ethnicity has, once again, become a matter of life and death”. Further, such crimes occur in a context of near-total impunity. “We cannot remain silent in the face of such a human tragedy,” she stressed, calling on the Council to assume its responsibility to protect the Sudanese people.

The representative of Slovenia also voiced alarm over increasing violence against civilian populations and infrastructure, as well as against UN humanitarian and medical workers across all conflicts — especially in Sudan and Gaza. He underscored: “This is a dangerous trend, so we urge a clear and forceful call by the Security Council against the unravelling of respect for international humanitarian and human-rights law.”

REPORTS OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL ON SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN

Briefing

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations , observed that April will mark one year since the outbreak of brutal fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has taken a devastating toll on the people of Sudan, and he said that there is now serious risk that it could ignite “regional instability of dramatic proportions”. Renewed offensives are taking place in the states of Khartoum and Gezira and elsewhere, and the bloodshed has recently forced the suspension of operations out of a critical humanitarian hub in Wad Madani. Moreover, there are growing fears of further expansion of hostilities east, and he expressed concern over calls for arming civilians as well as popular mobilization activities in various states. These developments, he stressed, threaten to further fragment the country, deepen intra- and inter-communal tensions and engender more ethnic violence.

“It is time to silence the guns and raise the volume for peace,” he urged, calling on all parties in Sudan to “honour the values of Ramadan” — which will soon commence — by observing a cessation of hostilities during the holy month. This cessation must lead to a definitive silencing of the guns across the country and set out a firm path towards lasting peace. Stating that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is reaching “colossal proportions”, he said that half the population — some 25 million people — need life-saving assistance. Over 14,000 people have been killed — although that number is likely far higher — and Sudan is now home to the world’s largest internal-displacement crisis, with 6.3 million seeking safety within the country since the start of the conflict. Another 1.7 million people have fled to neighbouring countries. Additionally, the conflict has destroyed civilian infrastructure and brought basic services to a standstill. “Hunger is stalking Sudan,” he added.

While the UN and its humanitarian partners are working to alleviate this suffering, he reported that the Organization faces major challenges as it tries to reach the millions in need. He welcomed recent decisions by Sudanese authorities to facilitate cross-line access and the use of three airports for humanitarian flights, as well as allow the use of cross-border points into areas under their control, including one border point from Chad — “which we urge be sustained beyond the movement of prepositioned supplies”. He underlined, however, the need to address chronic food insecurity in parts of Darfur and other hard-to-reach areas. “Countless lives are at stake, and time is of the essence,” he stressed, calling on national authorities to allow full, immediate humanitarian access to all vulnerable populations — regardless of where they are and who controls the area.

He went on to note that indiscriminate attacks by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces have killed or injured a significant number of civilians, alongside troubling reports of systematic conflict-related sexual violence. He therefore called on the parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law. Welcoming regional and international efforts to resolve the conflict, he emphasized that the UN stands ready to intensify engagement with its multilateral partners — including the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the League of Arab States — towards a durable cessation of hostilities and an inclusive international mediation. He added that, following the recent drawdown of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), the technical liquidation period has commenced. He urged, however: “Although that Mission has drawn down, our collective work for peace must ramp up.”

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom underscored that the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces bear responsibility for the horrendous situation in Sudan. Shelling and attacks from both sides in heavily populated, urban areas and across the entire western region of Sudan continue to kill and terrorize civilians. “The situation for children is particularly unbearable,” he said, noting that 4 million have been displaced while over 700,000 will suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year. “Sudanese children have missed a year of school and face the fear of not knowing when they will receive their next meal.” Citing the Sudanese Armed Force’s withdrawal of permission for cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries from Adre in Chad as “indefensible”, he called on the Sudanese authorities to remove the deliberate obstructionism and facilitate crossline and other cross-border routes for the delivery of life-saving assistance.

The representative of Malta cautioned that Sudan — “home to the largest displacement crisis globally” — is on the brink of a grave food insecurity crisis. The spread of preventable diseases such as cholera, dengue fever, malaria and measles further compounds the catastrophe. Accordingly, she urged both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to cease hostilities and stop using starvation as a weapon of war. Amidst the brutal violence, warring factions are escalating their targeted attacks on health-care facilities and committing severe violations of international humanitarian law. The Sudanese population is enduring inhumane conditions, forced to take sides for survival as inter-ethnic violence escalates. Against this backdrop, she supported the ongoing regional and diplomatic initiatives — including the Jeddah talks — aimed at de-escalation and bringing warring factions to the negotiating table. She also condemned the flow of arms into Sudan, noting that such actions violate the arms embargo.

The representative of Algeria spoke also for Guyana , Mozambique and Sierra Leone to highlight the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which he described as “the largest displacement crisis in the world with a high risk of acute food insecurity threatening millions of Sudanese, particularly in Darfur”. Calling on all the Sudanese actors to declare an immediate ceasefire, he asked the warring parties to put aside their differences and consider the opportunity of Ramadan — a month of peace — to embark on a path of appeasement and restraint for a durable peace in Sudan. He welcomed the announced decision of the Sudanese authorities to facilitate humanitarian access through several border crossing points as well as the announcement of a new round of talks under the Jeddah process facilitated by Saudi Arabia, the United States and IGAD, which also represents the African Union.

Turning to diplomatic efforts, he noted the lack of coordination between the different diplomatic tracks and said coordinating regional and international efforts is a priority, particularly the African Union’s role in resolving the Sudanese crisis. The establishment of an African Union high-level panel on Sudan will bring clear added value and support to the peace process. He expressed concern over the crisis’ impact on neighbouring countries, particularly South Sudan, which is already witnessing the dire effects of humanitarian challenges with more than half a million refugees and returnees having crossed the border as of February 2024. He said he was troubled by reports that external actors are fueling the crisis in Sudan, instead of helping to advance peace efforts. “Let us be clear, external interferences have to be publicly and firmly condemned,” he said, declaring: “Peace must prevail in the Sudan.”

The representative of Guyana spoke also for Switzerland , noting that they serve as informal co-focal points on conflict and hunger in response to increasing warnings of famine in Sudan. “Recent figures are appalling,” she said, citing 18 million Sudanese acutely food insecure, including 5 million at risk of dying due to malnutrition. “This is the worst hunger level ever recorded during Sudan’s harvest season,” she said. Underscoring the already dire humanitarian situation facing 3.8 million children, she said that tens of thousands will likely die if there is no action. Since December 2023, the conflict has spread into the country’s breadbasket, jeopardizing the harvests and destroying critical food systems and agricultural infrastructure. “Likely scenarios indicate that the severity and scale of hunger in the coming lean season will be devastating,” she warned, adding that by June 2024, a shocking 7 million people might face famine.

“The situation in Sudan is nothing short of catastrophic,” she said, adding that the window of opportunity to significantly reduce the impact of the crisis is rapidly closing. She expressed regret that in February, that country’s authorities withdrew its authorization for cross-border humanitarian operations from Chad into Sudan. Humanitarian access must be allowed, including cross-border and cross-line access. Bureaucratic and administrative obstacles must be removed. In adopting resolution 2417 (2018), the Council demonstrated its determination to address conflict-induced food insecurity, including famine. The resolution is clear in condemning the unlawful denial of humanitarian access and the use of starvation as a method of warfare. The Council should give its full attention to the catastrophic situation in Sudan, she said, calling on the warring parties to stop the fighting and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , expressing concern over the warring parties’ “relentless struggle for power and control”, supported the Secretary-General’s call for a Ramadan cessation of hostilities. While welcoming Sudanese authorities’ reversal of their decision to block certain cross-border aid, he voiced alarm that both warring parties continue to commit serious violations of international law and emphasized that perpetrators “may be subject to targeted sanctions measures”. For their part, regional and international players must use their influence and resources to work constructively towards ending hostilities — rather than fuelling them — and the entry of weapons into Darfur is a flagrant violation of the arms embargo established by relevant Council resolutions. On the UN’s role in Sudan, he stressed that a robust UN presence is needed amidst a devastating humanitarian crisis and intensifying war, urging that the UN country team continue its work and that those present consider a “post-UNITAMS UN presence” in Sudan.

The representative of China warned about the growing spillover effect of the raging conflict in Sudan, which has already caused many civilian casualties and a grave humanitarian crisis. Calling for the cessation of hostilities, he urged the warring parties to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for peace talks. In the meantime, it is critical to ensure humanitarian access, he said, welcoming the recent decision of Sudan’s Government to open some border crossings to UN humanitarian agencies. While underlining the need to respect Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he supported regional mediation efforts and urged the Council to strengthen coordination with the African Union and other regional organizations. Even though UNITAMS has completed its withdrawal and commenced the liquidation process, “cooperation between the UN and Sudan should continue”, he asserted, underscoring the need to “meet the country’s actual needs” and provide “tangible support to its peace and development”.

The representative of Ecuador sounded the alarm over reports of rape, sexual exploitation, abductions, and captivity of Sudanese women and girls. Noting the growing call by the warring parties to arm civilians, he said that this signals a dangerous trajectory, which may further fragment the country and deepen intra-community tensions. He called on States not to transfer weapons or military resources that could be used against civilian populations. UNITAMS withdrawal should not hinder the work of the UN country team, including the provision of humanitarian assistance. Echoing the Secretary-General’s call, he expressed hope that the beginning of Ramadan will give way to the cessation of hostilities and that a peaceful solution will be found. “Peace cannot wait any longer, it’s time for a revitalized, complementary, and inclusive international effort in Sudan,” he said.

The representative of Slovenia called on both parties to silence their guns, commit to a ceasefire and return to an inclusive political process. Further, all parties to the conflict must fully respect international law, he stressed, voicing alarm over increasing violence against civilian populations and infrastructure as well as against UN humanitarian and medical workers across all conflicts — especially in Sudan and Gaza. He underscored: “This is a dangerous trend, so we urge a clear and forceful call by the Security Council against the unravelling of respect for international humanitarian and human-rights law.” Reports documenting human-rights violations by all parties to the conflict, thousands dead and millions displaced “are beyond disturbing”, he stressed, spotlighting ethnically targeted attacks in Darfur and widespread sexual violence there. He reiterated the responsibility of all parties to the conflict to prevent and respond to conflict-related sexual violence, including by issuing clear command orders prohibiting such violence.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that, in the report on the situation in Sudan, “the Sudanese are constantly being asked or blamed for something.” However, “what they need is not a criticism but good advice and useful recommendation.” Constructive cooperation with Sudan is vital to help restore the trust in the UN, which was lost due to inconsistent steps taken by UNITAMS’ former leaders. The humanitarian situation in Sudan was nearing a catastrophe when the Sudanese authorities decided to suspend humanitarian supplies at the Sudan-Chad border. Nevertheless, lowering the level of humanitarian cooperation with the current authorities would be short-sighted as they bear all responsibility for rectifying the current humanitarian situation and facilitating the distribution of deliveries. “Rejecting that is tantamount to compounding the already dire situation of the Sudanese,” she cautioned, noting that supplies from Chad will not resolve the issue. Instead, she emphasized that supplies must be stepped up to various points under the control of the central authorities.

The representative of France expressed support for the Secretary-General’s proposal for a Ramadan ceasefire, urging the Council to swiftly endorse the United Kingdom-led resolution in support of that call. He also encouraged the warring parties to agree on the modalities for resuming dialogue without delays and preconditions. Peace initiatives must be better coordinated. Twenty years ago, the United Nations and the African Union were able to succeed, including by deploying missions for the protection of civilians. Stressing the need to formalize a single framework to facilitate the resolution of the conflict, he voiced support for the efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy in conjunction with all regional and international actors as well as Sudanese civilian political actors. With the European Union and Germany, France will organize a humanitarian conference for Sudan and its neighbouring countries in Paris on 15 April. The Union mobilized €500 million in 2023 to respond to this crisis, a third of the international response, and his country has also provided €55 million in such aid.

The representative of Switzerland said that — almost one year since the outbreak of the conflict — there has been so much loss, destruction, suffering, and trauma that “Sudan is threatened in its very existence”. Highlighting reports of unspeakable human rights violations, she said that “women's bodies have been a despicable part of the battlefield” while “ethnicity has once again become a matter of life and death.” Such crimes occur in a context of “almost total impunity and lack of accountability”. Accordingly, she urged the warring parties to cease hostilities immediately, respect their obligations under international law and cooperate with human rights mechanisms, including the independent fact-finding mission. She also called on the parties to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access across borders and frontlines and on the Sudanese authorities to reduce administrative impediments. “We cannot remain silent in the face of such a human tragedy,” she stated, adding that the Council must assume its responsibility to protect the Sudanese people who desperately want to live in peace.

The representative of the United States demanded that the parties “do more to protect — not target — civilians in all circumstances”, respect human rights and comply with their obligations under international law. Further, he urged regional Powers to immediately end the provision of weapons to parties in Sudan in flagrant violation of the UN arms embargo, which is fuelling fighting and massacres across the country. This is particularly true in Darfur, he said, where the situation is “reminiscent of the 2004 genocide”. Stressing that more effort is urgently needed to ensure that life-saving aid reaches Sudan’s most vulnerable, he called on the Council to act to alleviate humanitarian suffering through the delivery of aid and to drive the parties towards a ceasefire. The Council should also renew the mandate of the panel of experts of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan, he added.

The representative of Japan , painting a grim picture of the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, said that a vast proportion of Sudan’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, more than 70 per cent of hospitals are non-functional and “the risk of famine is not an exaggeration”. To avoid further devastation, the warring parties must cease hostilities and resume a peaceful political transition towards democratic elections. Additionally, rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid is crucial for 24.8 million Sudanese in need, he said, calling on both parties to properly engage in coordination efforts. To scale up aid, both cross-border and crossline mechanisms are critical, he observed, commending the recent decision by the Sudanese Government to facilitate additional cross-border humanitarian access routes. However, he voiced concern over the increasing difficulty of crossline operations across the two parties’ control areas.

The representative of Sudan , sharing a message he received from the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, commended the Secretary-General’s appeal for the cessation of hostilities during Ramadan. However, he wondered how such a measure could be implemented when the Rapid Support Forces continue their attacks against civilians. “All those who would like to see that appeal transformed into action are welcome if they would like to present a mechanism for implementation,” he said. On humanitarian access, he said that the Government has created a high-level committee overseeing relief responses under the Minister for Social Protection. It has been working to facilitate the entry of humanitarian workers, including medical personnel, to ensure the delivery of supplies and services in a safe and organized manner. The Government has also purchased foodstuffs, such as rice, flour, and oil, to support the Sudanese people in the east of Chad region.

Additionally, the Government has facilitated the movements of UN agencies and various humanitarian organizations through the creation of coordination mechanisms for their entry and aid deliveries, including a national joint committee for humanitarian emergencies comprising ministers, he said. A technical mechanism was also established to follow up on the various measures undertaken. The Government also fast-tracked deliveries of all supplies so that they will reach the borders, airports and states where assistance is needed.

Noting that the Government has been granting about 60 visas per week, he said that the requests are reviewed because the information provided is not often sufficient, especially concerning the origin of the party seeking entry. The Government also provides protection for warehouses and the entry of humanitarian assistance to ensure aid is not pillaged. A lack of coordination among different partners must be addressed to attract aid and local, regional and international support, he stressed. Highlighting the over $1 billion deficit, 68 per cent of the total, in humanitarian funding, he cautioned that 1 million Sudanese will not receive aid.