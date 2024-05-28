Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Opens 2024 Resumed Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations began its 2024 resumed session today with election of officers and adoption of its agenda.

The resumed session is expected to consider 132 new applications for status by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as 344 applications deferred from earlier sessions. The Committee will also review 274 quadrennial reports of NGOs in general or special consultative status, as well as 136 quadrennial reports from 107 organizations deferred from earlier sessions. The session’s recommendations will be sent to the Economic and Social Council for its approval during the Management Segment to be held on 23 and 24 July 2024.