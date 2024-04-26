Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues Concludes Twenty-Third Session

The Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues met today to approve the programme for its twenty-fourth session and close its twenty-third session.

The Forum session began on 15 April under the theme "Enhancing Indigenous Peoples’ right to self-determination in the context of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples: emphasizing the voices of Indigenous youth”. Throughout the two-week session, it heard from a diverse range of speakers.

A high-level advisory body to the Economic and Social Council, the Forum was established on 28 July 2000 by resolution 2000/22, with the mandate to deal with indigenous issues related to economic and social development, culture, the environment, education, health and human rights.

