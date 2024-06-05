Approving Draft Resolution, Fourth Committee Endorses Special Peacekeeping Committee’s Proposals on Peace Operations

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today approved a draft resolution forwarding the latest report of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations for adoption by the General Assembly.

By the terms of the resolution titled “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/C.4/78/L.17) — which was approved by consensus — the Fourth Committee urged Member States, the Secretariat and relevant organs of the United Nations to take all steps necessary to implement the proposals, recommendations and conclusions of the Special Committee, as contained in chapter V of the Special Committee’ report (document A/78/19).

Further, it decided that the Special Committee — in accordance with its mandate — shall continue its efforts for a comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects, review the implementation of its previous proposals and consider any new proposals to enhance the capacity of the UN to fulfil its responsibilities in this field.

Also by the text, the Committee requested the Special Committee to submit a report on its work to the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session.

Wael Eldahshan (Egypt), Rapporteur of the Special Committee, introducing its report and the related draft resolution, said that it held its substantive session from 19 February to 15 March and listened to statements by the President of the General Assembly and the Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department for Peace Operations. It also held its general debate, during which it heard from 49 delegations, he said, noting various meetings of the Working Group of the Whole of the Special Committee. Turning to the resolution, he said it is largely based on those adopted in previous years, with technical updates, and also takes account of the agreement this year on conclusions and recommendations.